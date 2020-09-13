Left Out: The Inside Story of Labour Under Corbyn; This Land: The Story of a Movement - review

A week before the general election of 2019, Jeremy Corbyn’s private secretary furnished his aides and closest allies with an itinerary. Among its contents was a giddy encapsulation of what would happen to the Labour leader and his circle on 13 December: “busy day!!! Number 10”.

Instead, as the political journalists Gabriel Pogrund and Patrick Maguire put it, “an era collapsed around them”. Not much more than two years before, Labour had achieved its biggest increase in vote share since 1945, and the summer’s great cultural moment had been the massed singing of “Oh, Jeremy Corbyn” at Glastonbury; now, amid the darkness and rain of winter, a great domino-chain of supposed Labour heartlands fell to the Conservatives. In the early autumn, when the Labour leader and his team had been shown polling that predicted such a disaster, the response of the then shadow minister and Corbyn supporter Ian Lavery had been disbelief: “People in the north just won’t vote Tory! It just won’t happen!” But it did.

Left Out is a meticulous and even-handed telling of Labour’s descent from 2017 to 2019, transparently modelled on the recent bestsellers All Out War and Fall Out by the Sunday Times’s political editor Tim Shipman – but where those books centred on Tory dramas of power and political success, this one is all about failure. The book’s detailed accounts of tension, fallings-out and the ingrained fondness for factional warfare on all sides of the Labour party often rock along. But for any casual reader, its main problem will be a surfeit of characters who have since slipped into irrelevance – from the Guardian columnist turned “director of strategy and communications” Seumas Milne, through Corbyn’s evidently fearsome chief of staff Karie Murphy, to an array of minor players who bounce in and out of the text.

After the Salisbury poisoning, Corbyn made the risible suggestion that the toxic substance be sent to Moscow for testing

The book’s foundation is the slightly pitiful story of Corbyn himself. As the authors put it, he “was not a politician for the Brexit age. It demanded that he exercise executive power with a regularity and force that seemed beyond him.” Pathologically averse to confrontation, he tried to avoid the issue of Britain’s exit from the EU rather than take any kind of lead. When the divisive tenor of post-referendum politics (made worse, it has to be said, by the left’s eternal tendency to internecine strife) reached his own circle, the mess that resulted was perhaps inevitable. What hardly helped was a politics that mixed its righteous belief in equality and solidarity with a ragbag of unseemly attitudes and ideas that reflected a hitherto fringe element of British politics.

One of these was a deferential view of Vladimir Putin, partly traceable to Milne and the close Corbyn aide Andrew Murray’s backgrounds in British communism, and their affinity with the old Soviet Union. In March 2018, when news broke of the poisoning of a former KGB agent and his daughter in Salisbury and blame fell on the Russian state, Corbyn made the risible suggestion that the toxic substance in question be sent to Moscow for testing. Soon after, Milne re-emphasised that proposal, and drew comparisons with the build-up to the invasion of Iraq. In the office of John McDonnell, the shadow chancellor, an adviser was seemingly so enraged that he kicked a waste bin, and then let rip: “That’s fucking going to cost us the election! That’s fucking stupid. Who the fuck does stuff like that?”

The other key story linked to the ugly underbelly of far-left politics was that of antisemitism: its presence among a nasty, credulous element of the party’s new membership, the leadership’s apparent tolerance of it, and past occasions when Corbyn had either shared the company of antisemites, or come dangerously close to apparently voicing age-old prejudices (witness the occasion when, in 2013, he took issue with unnamed “Zionists” who “having lived in this country for a very long time, probably all their lives, don’t understand English irony” – on the face of it, a classic view of Jews as an eternally alien presence).

To some of his supporters, Corbyn’s stubborn and defiant responses to this unfolding disaster may have looked commendably principled, but they deepened the mire. A prime example was Corbyn and Milne’s refusal to entertain the idea of Labour officially embracing the entire text of the definition of antisemitism authored by the International Holocaust Remembrance Association, which caused weeks of political fallout until the party’s national executive committee finally adopted the document in full. Another was the episode involving the veteran Jewish Labour MP Margaret Hodge, who accused Corbyn to his face of being “an antisemite and a racist” (or, in some accounts, “a fucking antisemite and a racist”) and was then the subject of formal disciplinary action. As seemed to happen quite a lot, John McDonnell felt the whole thing was a mad diversion: “He did not see the point of jeopardising Labour’s standing for the sake of winning an argument with an elderly Jewish MP on a point of principle that was to most voters beyond arcane.” But the damage was done.

