Here’s who’s left on the Hurricanes’ roster after a round of waivers and assignments

The Carolina Hurricanes have made a number of personnel decisions, putting five players on NHL waivers and assigning three players to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League.

Still on the Canes roster: forwards Seth Jarvis, Jack Drury and Jamieson Rees.

The Canes also said center Vincent Trocheck was placed on NHL Injured Reserve. Trocheck was injured during the team’s Oct. 3 Red-White scrimmage at PNC Arena. While not medically cleared for game action, he did participate in practice late in the week at Wake Competition Center.

The Canes on Sunday placed forwards Josh Leivo, Stefan Noesen and C.J. Smith, and defensemen Eric Gelinas and Maxime Lajoie on NHL waivers. If they clear waivers Monday, they will be assigned to the Wolves.

The Canes assigned forward Ryan Suzuki, defenseman Joey Keane and goalie Alex Lyon to the Wolves. That reduced the roster to 30 players, including those on waivers.

NHL rosters, limited to a maximum of 23 players, must be submitted to the league Monday by 5 p.m.

Jarvis, the Canes’ first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, continues to impress and continues to stick on the roster. Jarvis played Saturday in the Canes’ final preseason game, a 4-3 road loss to the Nashville Predators, and scored in the postgame shootout with a filthy move against goalie David Rittich that quickly went viral.

Drury, a second-round pick by Carolina in 2018, and Rees also have performed well in preseason training camp. Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour likes Rees’ grittiness and Drury’s toughness and 200-foot play, not to mention his hockey pedigree — Drury’s father, Ted, played in the NHL as did his uncle, Chris, general manager of the New York Rangers.

“He’s what we want in a Hurricane, that’s for sure,” Brind’Amour said of Drury after Saturday’s game.

Drury, who left Harvard to play in Sweden last season, and Rees can be assigned to the Wolves, if the Canes choose to make that move, but Jarvis can not. At 19, Jarvis must either make the Canes roster or be returned to his junior team, the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League.

Brind’Amour has praised the maturity of Jarvis’ game and his poise on the ice during preseason, saying Jarvis has an elite skill set while also noting Jarvis needs to continue to learn to play better away from the puck.

Veteran center Derek Stepan said after Saturday’s game that Jarvis “seems to be in the right spot all the time” and called his shootout shot a “crafty move for a kid.”

“A lot of really good things to say about him,” Stepan said on a media call.