‘You left his family alone.’ Dad and two dogs killed in hit-and-run, Colorado cops say

Don Sweeney
·1 min read
Screengrab from GoFundMe

Police are seeking the driver of a Toyota Sequoia who ran away after hitting and killing a 41-year-old man walking his dogs on the sidewalk, Colorado officials reported.

The crash occurred about 2:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, near the intersection of South Reservoir Road and East Mansfield Avenue, Aurora police said in a news release.

The Toyota also hit a bus stop, numerous signs and an electrical box before coming to a stop on the median, police said. The driver dashed away.

Josh Lyman, a father of three, and his two dogs, Buster and Daki, were killed, best friend Travis Owens told KMGH. He urged the driver to come forward.

“You need to come in and do the right thing,” Owens told the station. “You left his family alone without a breadwinner and, without a doubt, a wife and three beautiful children who will now not be able to ever see their dad again.”

Lyman, who worked nights, often walked his dogs after getting home from his job, Owens told KCNC.

The SUV left the roadway before running over Lyman and his dogs on the sidewalk, police said.

“All he was doing was out walking his dogs,” Owens told KMGH, calling Lyman’s death a devastating loss to his family, friends, church and workplace.

Lyman and his wife were high school sweethearts who had been married 21 years, according to a GoFundMe established for the family’s expenses. It had raised $43,000 by Sunday, Aug. 7.

Police ask that anyone with information call 303-739-6423 or leave an anonymous tip at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

