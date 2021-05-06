Left for Dead, Nashville Producer Dave Brainard Finds Love in the Arms of Singer Jenny Tolman

·5 min read

Molly Stevens/West and Wild Photography Dave Brainard and Jenny Tolman

Back in September of 2015, Grammy-nominated producer Dave Brainard and a friend were brutally attacked and left for dead on the streets of Nashville. As Brainard laid in a hospital bed with a broken jaw, a mouth full of shattered teeth and multiple facial lacerations, aspiring country music singer Jenny Tolman's phone began to ring.

And in that moment, both of their lives changed forever.

"When you hear that sort of news about someone, it solidifies everything you feel for that person," exclusively recalls Tolman, 25, to PEOPLE in a recent interview about the phone call she received on that fateful morning. "It was a moment of epiphany for me. It was like, 'Oh my God, I am in love with this person, and someone has hurt him, and I need to be with him.' That's when I realized that he wasn't just a good friend. He was my person."

Molly Stevens/West and Wild Photography Dave Brainard and Jenny Tolman

And it is that person that, after more than four years of dating, got down on one knee last fall and asked Tolman to be his wife as the couple were hiking in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

"We came upon this opening right at the base of the Grand Tetons and the edge of Jenny Lake, and it was just so beautiful," Tolman remembers of their October 28, 2020 engagement. "The crazy part is that a professional photographer happening to be hiking and saw the proposal and started taking pictures of us. It was such a dream."

Indeed, much of Tolman's and Brainard's relationship has felt somewhat dreamlike from the very beginning, starting from when the two first met during a writer's round being held at Nashville's Dawg House Saloon back in January of 2015.

Molly Stevens/West and Wild Photography Dave Brainard and Jenny Tolman

"It's funny because I wasn't even old enough to be in there, but I just happened to be playing there that night," remembers Tolman, who was just 19 years old at the time and coming off an "extremely abusive and dangerous relationship" in high school. "Dave happened to be there, and I guess he liked what he heard because he came up to me afterward and told me that he loved my voice and that we should get together to write sometime."

Tolman lets out a laugh.

"At first, I thought he was a creeper," the Nashville native says of Brainard, who is best known for his work alongside country greats such as Brandy Clark, Jamey Johnson and Jerrod Niemann. "I mean, there is a 20-year age gap between us."

Molly Stevens/West and Wild Photography Jenny Tolman and Dave Brainard

Yet, the very next week, the two met for coffee and while Tolman's parents looked on, the two found themselves connecting, despite the obvious age difference.

"In that conversation, it was obvious that everything lined up between the two of us, both spiritually and morally," remembers Tolman, who released her debut album There Goes the Neighborhood last year. "I mean, we talked about all of these things you usually don't talk about in a professional relationship."

The two soon wrote a song together and would spend their weekends recording demos for the songs they had written throughout the week. And then, soon after Brainard's attack on the streets of Nashville, there were hints that the well-known producer was beginning to have new feelings for Tolman too.

Molly Stevens/West and Wild Photography Dave Brainard and Jenny Tolman

"I wrote him two songs that I sent to him while he was in the hospital," says Tolman of Brainard, who continues to undergo an onslaught of dental work as a result of the September of 2015 attack. "I remember that he sent me a text message basically saying, 'This is so beautiful' and 'Gosh, you are so beautiful,'" she recalls with a laugh. "That's a text I hung onto."

Soon, the tragedy that could have forever broken them apart led them to finally come clean about their true feelings for one another in January of 2016.

"It had just started snowing in Nashville that night, and we had gone to dinner, but I wasn't 21 years old yet, so we couldn't go to a bar," she remembers. "So, we were driving, and he was like, 'Please know that this was never my intention, and I don't know how this happened, but I think I am in love with you,' and I said, 'I'm in love with you' and we went back to his apartment and from that night on, I stayed with him and I never left. We have been together ever since."

Molly Stevens/West and Wild Photography Jenny Tolman and Dave Brainard

Now, five years later, the couple finds themselves busy planning a wedding scheduled to take place next March in Jackson Hole.

"For the next year, we will be planning a wedding and making an album, and I couldn't imagine anything better," concludes Tolman, who is also set to appear in a future episode of Say Yes to the Dress. "Gratitude is my big thing, and I am so thankful for Dave and the man he is. And while it's a terrible thing that happened to him, I'm grateful that it was that moment that taught me the lessons I needed to learn."

Latest Stories

  • Rangers-Capitals erupts with full-on line brawl after Tom Wilson controversy

    The first period between the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers featured several fights, in an ugly moment for the NHL.

  • Rangers fire president John Davidson, GM Jeff Gorton in stunning shakeup

    The firings come just one day after the Rangers put out a scathing release ripping the NHL DoPS and calling for George Parros' job.

  • Chelsea ousts Madrid, will face Manchester City in Champions League final

    Chelsea will end a turbulent season by playing in the Champions League final after making the competition's most successful team look ordinary.

  • Orioles pitcher John Means dazzles during no-hitter against Mariners

    John Means threw the 10th no-hitter in Orioles history Wednesday.

  • Brett Favre on Aaron Rodgers: 'My gut tells me that he'd rather sit out than play' for Packers again

    "But the thing is, life's too short, I want him to be happy."

  • Kawhi praises progression of former teammates Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam

    Kawhi Leonard took time after Tuesday's Clippers-Raptors matchup to pump the tires of former teammates Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.

  • Police open investigation into Jake Virtanen sexual misconduct allegations

    Police have confirmed an investigation has been opened after a woman went public with allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against Canucks forward Jake Virtanen.

  • Fred VanVleet on Raptors' frustrating season: 'We're the best worst team of all-time'

    Fred VanVleet was quick to note he was kidding, but we can't think of a better bunch of words to summarize the 2021 Toronto Raptors.

  • Report: Aaron Rodgers called Packers GM 'Jerry Krause' in texts with teammates

    Rodgers apparently found a creative way to mock the GM he reportedly loathes.

  • Toronto Blue Jays returning to Buffalo for second year in a row

    The Blue Jays say they will call Sahlen Field home starting June 1.

  • Survey: Misogyny, racism and bullying prevalent across Canadian youth hockey

    Canada's game continues to grapple with a culture of misogyny, racism and bullying, according to a survey of former youth hockey coaches and players.

  • Blue Jays proving they are prioritizing present over future

    Patience no longer rules the day for the Blue Jays, who have hinted at an increased urgency around the ball club.

  • Report: Ex-Raps coach Nate Bjorkgren has relationship issues with Pacers

    Bjorkgren is finishing up his first year as Pacers coach. It could be his last.

  • NHL continues to enable Tom Wilson's dangerous antics with another lazy ruling

    The NHL's Department of Player Safety seemed to do the most dangerous player in the game another serious favor with its latest pocket-change fine.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Date, time, how to watch

    Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Clemson DE Justin Foster returning after initially retiring due to COVID-19 issues

    Justin Foster announced in February that he was retiring from football due to lingering issues with COVID-19.

  • Rory McIlroy calls proposed golf super league a 'money grab;' Phil Mickelson thinks it's 'interesting'

    A proposed golf 'Super League' is largely meeting a similar reception to its flaming failure soccer counterpart.

  • DeJong, Goldschmidt lead Cards over Mets 4-1 in opener

    ST. LOUIS — Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer, Paul Goldschmidt added a solo shot off Marcus Stroman and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the New York Mets 4-1 in a doubleheader opener on Wednesday that extended their winning streak to six. Kwang Hyun Kim pitched four innings, combining with Ryan Hemsley (3-0), Giovanny Gallegos and Alex Reyes (ninth save in nine chances) on a two-hitter. While the Mets received uplifting news earlier in the day when manager Luis Rojas said ace Jacob deGrom could return to the rotation on Sunday, skidding New York did little at the plate in its first game after hitting coach Chili Davis was fired and replaced by Hugh Quattlebaum. The late-night firing Monday occurred after Mets stars Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto praised Donnie Stevenson, an apparently fictional hitting coach. James McCann hit into a run-scoring forceout, and New York’s batting average dropped to .235 with a major league-low 77 runs. The Mets went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position, its RISP average falling to a big league-worst .198. New York has lost five of seven and is 11-13. Stroman (3-3) lost his third straight start, allowing four runs — two earned — and seven hits in five innings. This was the NL Central-leading Cardinals’ first doubleheader of the season, shortened to seven-inning games under pandemic rules. The Mets were playing in their third twin bill in just over a month. Kim gave up one run and two hits. Paul Goldschmidt homered in the first, a 417-foot line drive off the Big Mac Land sign on the front of the third deck in left. Nolan Arenado singled home a run with two outs in the third, and McCann's grounder cut the gap in the fourth. Kim escaped bases-loaded trouble by throwing a called third strike past Jonathan Villar and fanning Albert Almora Jr. Arenado, who singled in his first two at-bats, reached on shortstop Francisco Lindor's throwing error in the fifth and DeJong hit a two-run homer on a slider, his first home run this year at home after hitting six on the road. Miguel Castro (0-0) was to start the second game for the Mets in his first start since July 15, 2018. Johan Oviedo (0-0, 2.79) was to start for the Cardinals. HERNANDEZ Honoured Keith Hernandez, an All-Star first baseman, was voted in by fans into the Cardinals Hall of Fame. Hernandez was a two-time All-Star during 10 years in St. Louis and part of the 1982 World Series champions. A three-time All-Star with the Mets and an 11-time Gold Glove, he entered the Mets' Hall of Fame in 1997. “I enjoyed playing in both places,” Hernandez said. ROSTER MOVE Mets: RHP Sean Reid-Foley was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to serve as the 27th man. Cardinals: LHP Bernardo Flores Jr. was recalled to join the bullpen and serve as the 27th player. Flores, Jr., who was claimed off waivers from the Chicago White Sox on April 1, had been scheduled to start Friday for Triple-A Memphis. TRAINER’S ROOM Mets: deGrom (right lat inflammation) is to play catch Thursday and hopes to throw a bullpen session Friday, putting him on track to start Sunday against Arizona at Citi Field. ... RHP Carlos Carrasco (torn right hamstring) start a rehab assignment this weekend at Triple-A Syracuse. Cardinals: RF Dylan Carlson was removed the fifth inning with a bruised right shin. He fouled off a pitch in his at-bat in the inning. ... RHP Miles Mikolas (right shoulder) was scheduled to begin his rehab assignment Wednesday night in a start for Memphis against visiting Durham. Mikolas, who missed the 2020 season (right forearm strain) and was placed on the 10-day injured list on March 28. UP NEXT RHP Taijuan Walker (1-1) is to start Thursday's series finale for the Mets against RHP John Gant (2-2). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Warren Mayes, The Associated Press