I Left My Career In Corporate Finance To Teach The Art Of Bread Baking

Abbe Wichman
·5 min read
(Photo: David Schneider/HuffPost)
(Photo: David Schneider/HuffPost)

After seven years in corporate finance in Chile, the Chilean-born Javier Montoya decided it was time for a change. She left her job and, after taking a variety of classes to figure out her next step, fell down the rabbit hole of bread making.

At the age of 28, she and her husband, Jose, moved from Santiago to the United States, settling in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, where her in-laws live. She got a degree from the International Culinary Center in New York and thought she would open a cafe, but instead opted to teach (primarily) bread baking.

In this edition of Voices in Food, Montoya talks about pivoting from the corporate world to becoming a teacher, facing some fears, and why bread making is different from other forms of cooking.

I never had any interest in cooking. But growing up, I came from a family of women who cooked and baked. They called me the one who got her hands the least dirty in the kitchen. Most everything was made from scratch and it did make me appreciate good food and the importance of not eating processed foods.

After working seven years in corporate finance for a number of companies, I got bored and started questioning my choice of careers. Chile is quite a chauvinistic country and, put that together with the chauvinism in the finance world in general, it was hard to climb the ladder. I come from a family where a number of women had their own businesses, so I had that energy in me to strike out on my own.

I luckily had a financial cushion, so I took a year to take classes to find what I was passionate about. Most of us go straight through school without really thinking if our careers are going to spark creativity. I was scared to leave my job and was fortunate to have a financial cushion. I also knew I was bored and couldn’t continue working in a cubicle.

I’ve found, both as a woman and an immigrant, that to take the initial leap of faith down a new path is hard but you do lose that fear of failing when people respond to you.Javier Montoya

I took classes in Pilates, photography, cooking, cheese-making and baking. There was something about the science of making bread that appealed to me. You need to take so much more than the recipe into consideration — the heat, the humidity, the altitude all play a factor. I loved the difficulty of making bread and learning that if you’re baking bread and have no idea what you’re doing, you can’t fake it like you can with some other recipes.

My husband and I moved here in 2017 and settled in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, where my in-laws live. Somebody I had taken classes with in Chile told me about the International Culinary Center (now part of the Institute of Culinary Education). There weren’t as many bread programs out there as there were general baking classes, often in French cuisine. I got a certificate from the 12-week program and then did an externship at Runner & Stone, a wholesale and retail bakery. It was my intention to open a bakery, but it seemed daunting when we looked at the rent, the overnight hours I’d have to work, and the inventory I’d need to sell to turn a profit.

Seeing that the art of baking bread seemed to be a lost art, I got the idea of teaching classes. Teaching had never been on my radar. I thought my accent would be detrimental, and growing up, I also hated public speaking. In school, I would pray to God that I wouldn’t be called on. My husband was the one who told me, “You can do this.”

We started looking for a studio and, in 2018, found space to rent in Lansdale. I named the studio Vituperio Artisan Breads & Studio. Vituperio is an old Chilean word which means “get-together.” I started small by offering free classes and putting up notices at the local library and YMCA. There weren’t a lot of things like this in the area, and I wasn’t sure if nobody had tried anything like this or if they had tried and failed. My husband was the assistant in every class ― he was my second pair of eyes. He still is my recipe taster and my accountant.

I dealt with my initial nervousness by approaching teaching like I had an alter ego or like I was an actor. It took a little while to get comfortable in the class — I was testing not only myself but the class structure and the students to learn what they were interested in and capable of. I quickly learned I wanted to attract a certain kind of student to my classes; I wanted there to be a certain level of seriousness in the classes. I didn’t want them to just be social experiences, but places of real learning.

I learned that by pricing the classes at a higher level, I attracted students who are interested in that detailed experience, who had been thinking of getting into learning about bread for some time. (Montoya’s in-person classes run $100 for a croissant class, $185 for a sourdough class and $250 for a master pie making class with a guest teacher.)

All the classes were in person until March 2020 and then I switched to teaching online. During the last couple of years, I also sold flour to customers, as it wasn’t available in the supermarket, and did some bread and croissant kits so families who weren’t physically together could cook together online. People told me it was a blessing and a joy to be able to be making sourdough breads during the pandemic.

Looking forward, I’d like to bring more teens into the studio to give them the skills to consider a career in this field. I’ve found, both as a woman and an immigrant, that to take the initial leap of faith down a new path is hard but you do lose that fear of failing when people respond to you. I’ve seen that I know how to start a business from scratch. People not only travel hours to take my classes, but I’ve gotten invitations to bake for farmers markets and restaurants. At the beginning, I thought it would be a negative for me to come in without a history and without anyone knowing what I did prior to this. But I saw that people did come along with me on my fresh start.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Auston Matthews' suspension highlights NHL's consistency problem

    In an objective NHL world, Auston Matthews deserves the two-game suspension for his cross-check Rasmus Dahlin during the Heritage Classic but the inconsistency of rulings from the NHL's Department of Player Safety has left fans outraged and players confused.&nbsp;

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Canadian speed skater Laurent Dubreuil claims overall World Cup title in 500m

    Canadian speed skater Laurent Dubreuil finished fourth in his 500-metre event on Sunday in Heerenveen, Netherlands, but it was more than enough to secure his first overall World Cup season title. Japan's Tatsuya Shinhama, who won Saturday's race, also picked up the win in Sunday's event in 34.487 seconds, but could not catch points leader Dubreuil. The Canadian finished 15-100ths of a second behind Shinhama but ended up with an insurmountable point total of 614, to the Japanese skater's 586. "My

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Pascal Siakam on 'Pascalifornia' nickname

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam offers his thoughts on the trending 'Pascalifornia' nickname, how he's reading defences better and the growing consistency with his 3-point shot. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Pascal Siakam jokes around, talks Precious Achiuwa & chemistry with Scottie Barnes

    Pascal Siakam had some fun with the media after Saturday's win vs. the Nuggets and discussed Precious Achiuwa's shooting and his growing chemistry with Scottie Barnes. Follow and subscribe to Yahoo Sports Canada on YouTube for more Raptors coverage

  • What do Russian owner's sanctions mean for Chelsea?

    Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Hockey player attacks 15-year-old official during game in Eastern Townships

    A 15-year-old hockey linesman is recovering after being attacked by a player during an under-18 game in the Eastern Townships on Sunday. The player, a member of the Sherbrooke Phoenix hockey team, was unhappy about being expelled during an U18 game against the Dynamik de Coaticook. After receiving a penalty, the player initially headed toward the team bench. The 15-year-old official stepped in and appeared to ask him to exit the ice surface, and then accompanied him to the door. A video capturin

  • Edmonton Stingers win 2nd straight in Calgary, but fail to advance in Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers won their second straight game on home soil in Basketball Champions League Americas play on Wednesday night in Calgary, but the team failed to qualify for the competition's Final 8. The CEBL champions wrapped up the final window of group play at WinSport Arena with an 88-79 win over Real Estelí of Nicaragua, but it was not enough as they finished last in their three-team group due to point differential. The BCLA season features 12 top teams representing seven countries, wit

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Ducks trade Josh Manson to first-place Avalanche for prospect, pick

    Defenseman Josh Manson is on his way to the powerhouse Avalanche in the first real move of NHL trade season.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.