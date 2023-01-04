Leeds vs West Ham: Score and latest updates from Selhurst Park

Newcastle United v Leeds United - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - December 31, 2022 Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch - Reuters/Scott Heppell

LEEDS XI TO FACE WEST HAM: Meslier (GK), Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Struijk; Roca, Adams; Aaronson, Summerville, Gnonto; Rodrigo. Subs: Robles, Firpo, Harrison, Llorente, Gyabi, Kristensen, Gelhardt, Greenwood, Klich.

Two changes for the hosts from their hard-fought 0-0 draw with Newcastle. Marc Roca and Crysencio Summerville come in for Jack Harrison and Adam Forshaw.

WEST HAM XI TO FACE LEEDS: Fabianski; Coufal, Kehrer, Dawson, Aguerd; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Fornals; Scamacca. Subs: Areola, Johnson, Cresswell, Antonio, Lanzini, Downes, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Emerson.

David Moyes makes four changes to the West Ham team that lost to Brentford 2-0 last time out. Pablo Fornals, Thilo Kehrer, Nayef Aguerd and Tomas Souce are in and Emerson Palmieri, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell and Said Benrahma are all banished to the bench.

West Ham set pay tribute to David Gold

This will be a tough evening for the Hammers after the death of joint-chairman David Gold at the age of 86.

Gold had been a co-owner with David Sullivan since 2010 and grew up opposite Upton Park before going to play for West Ham’s youth teams.

David Moyes, said: “I am extremely sad to hear this news.On behalf of all of the players and my staff at the training ground, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to David Gold's family at this very difficult time.

"Mr Gold was a regular visitor to Rush Green and always a source of great support and encouragement to myself and the players. It was clear that he had a genuine and sincere love for the club and was a true supporter at heart.

"He took a great interest in the people working behind the scenes and was always keen to help in any way he could. He will be greatly missed."

Scrap to avoid a relegation dogfight

By Tom Ward

Not many would have predicted at the start of this season that tonight’s clash between Leeds and West Ham would be a relegation scrap but that’s where we are.

Each has struggled for any kind of consistency so far this campaign and the managers will be painfully aware that upturns in form are required, with both clubs’ Premier League futures and the managers’ own jobs in mind.

Leeds are winless in the league since the start of November, with Jesse Marsch continuing to show great faith in the younger members of his squad.

Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto and Sam Greenwood have all made significant contributions already this season but a relegation dogfight is another matter and if Leeds lose tonight there’s no denying they’re in one.

There are some reasons to be cheerful though, not least a hard-fought 0-0 draw with high-flying Newcastle at St James’s Park last weekend. Yes, Newcastle had more than enough chances to win the game but Marsch will have been buoyed by the fight shown by his squad in such a hostile atmosphere.

Of Leeds’ 16 points this season, 11 have come at home, meaning clashes at Elland Road against other struggling sides take on huge significance.

For David Moyes, it feels as if every game is now of huge significance. West Ham’s loss to Brentford last week was their fifth straight defeat in the Premier League, leaving them free of the drop zone on goal difference alone.

Whether you feel their exploits in recent seasons represent overachievement or not, 17th place is way below expectations for a squad of this quality and Moyes is fast running out of time.

Fans will have been buoyed by the return of Gianluca Scammaca from injury against Brentford last week but he will surely make way if Michail Antonio has recovered from a bug.

Join us for full team news from 6.45pm.