Leeds vs West Ham: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, betting odds today

After their dramatic 2-1 defeat to Manchester United last Sunday, West Ham will be looking to get back on track in the Premier League when they face Leeds at Elland Road today.

The Hammers did bounce back with a 1-0 win at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup in midweek and they are out to continue their strong start to the season under David Moyes.

Leeds have endured a difficult start to the campaign under Marcelo Bielsa. They are winless and have taken just three points from their opening five games.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Leeds vs West Ham is scheduled for an 3pm BST kick-off at Elland Road on Saturday, September 25.

Where to watch Leeds vs West Ham

Today’s match will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK.

Leeds vs West Ham team news

Michail Antonio is available again for West Ham after missing the defeat to Manchester United last weekend due to suspension.

Ryan Fredericks and Manuel Lanzini both hobbled off after treatment at Old Trafford in midweek, and Fredericks will not be available on Saturday.

Leeds are sweating over the fitness of Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling, who both missed the midweek Carabao Cup clash with Fulham through injury.

Leeds vs West Ham prediction

Leeds are not quite firing yet and West Ham are full of confidence. They won both meetings between the two sides last season and, with Antonio back, should have too much.

Leeds 1-2 West Ham.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Leeds wins: 14

Draws: 4

West Ham wins: 4

Betting odds and tips

Leeds to win: 11/5

Draw: 27/10

West Ham to win: 6/5

