Is Leeds vs Tottenham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack Rathborn
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Antonio Conte
    Antonio Conte
    Italian association football player and manager
(AP)
(AP)

Leeds welcome Tottenham in the early kick-off on Saturday in the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa and Antonio Conte are both under immense pressure to collect points.

The Whites, who have lost to Manchester United and Liverpool over the last week, are fighting against relegation following the improved fortunes of Newcastle and Burnley at the bottom of the table.

While Spurs are falling away in the battle to finish in the top four after a defeat to the Clarets midweek ensured they failed to capitalise on their impressive win at Manchester City last weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Premier League game at Elland Road this afternoon.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday, 26 February at Elland Road, Leeds.

How can I watch?

BT Sport 1 will broadcast the match in the UK and coverage starts at 11:30 GMT.

Team news

Leeds continue to be without Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Sam Greenwood.

Diego Llorente has picked up a hamstring strain, while Robin Koch is a major doubt with a head injury.

Rodrigo Bentancur is a doubt after a heavy fall against Burnley. Sergio Reguilon is pushig for a start and could send Ryan Sessegnon to the bench.

Pierluigi Gollini (illness), Oliver Skipp (groin) and Japhet Tanganga (knee) are all doubts.

Predicted line-ups

Leeds United XI: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Struijk, Firpo; Shackleton, Forshaw; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; Roberts

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Kulusevski, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Lucas, Kane, Son

Odds

Leeds: 3/1

Draw: 29/10

Spurs: 4/5

Prediction

Tottenham surely have to respond after the dismal loss to Burnley midweek, but their poor run suggests the Whites can find some joy here, so we’ll lean towards a high-scoring draw. 2-2.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Discriminatory taunting nets Manitoba hockey player 18-game suspension from Manitoba hockey league

    A junior hockey player has been suspended for 18 games for making what appeared to be a racist gesture during a game on the weekend. The Manitoba Junior Hockey League issued a gross misconduct penalty to a 20-year-old Toronto defenceman on the Dauphin Kings team for violating Hockey Canada's discriminatory taunting rule. The player raised his stick and made what looked like a bow-and-arrow gesture toward some visiting team players from Waywayseecappo First Nation as they skated away from Dauphin

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • Pesce's OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in

  • Sports organizations need to be proactive and educate players on racism, says consultant

    A diversity consultant says sports organizations need to take proactive measures when it comes to fighting racism and encouraging inclusion among athletes. Bradley Sheppard, a Canadian Armed Forces veteran who's now dedicating his time to anti-racism training, will be speaking to Island coaches, athletes and sports officials Monday as part of a series of webinars hosted by Sport P.E.I. The organization said some of its members have shown interest in learning more about inclusion following some h

  • Portland's Nurkic out at least 4 weeks because of foot issue

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least four weeks because of left foot plantar fasciitis. The team said the condition has been bothering Nurkic since September. He will be reevaluated after four weeks. Nuckic has started 56 games this season, averaging 15 points and 11.1 rebounds. He has 30 double-doubles. His injury is the latest to befall the Blazers, who have been without guard Damian Lillard since the start

  • MLB makes slight moves toward players in longer lockout talk

    JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Baseball negotiations resumed with renewed intensity Monday in an effort to salvage opening day, and Major League Baseball made slight moves toward locked-out players. With perhaps a week left to salvage opening day, union head Tony Clark attended negotiations for the first time since the MLB lockout began, accompanied by New York Mets stars Max Scherzer and Francisco Lindor. MLB increased its offer of a bonus pool for pre-arbitration players by $5 million to $20 million, a

  • Rodgers says he still hasn't decided on his 2022 plans

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he's still making up his mind about whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season. “There will be no news today,” the four-time MVP quarterback said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “No decision on my future.” Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The reigning MVP said at the time that he hadn't rule

  • Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews gives snarky response to reporter's 'great question'

    Auston Matthews has finally revealed why he skated into the crossbar.

  • When the All-Star break ends, the NBA's stretch run begins

    CLEVELAND (AP) — When the All-Star break ends, the stretch run begins. There isn’t much time left in the NBA season. The All-Star weekend came at about the 60-game mark for teams, far beyond the midpoint of the 82-game schedule. It’s a sprint to the finish now, and the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers have to prove they have the legs to make a run. The Nets could have Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons on the floor soon to spark a surge. But the Lakers might be without Anthony Davis for more than

  • Goran Dragic opens up on tenure with Raptors: 'Unfortunately, we couldn’t get along'

    We finally have some clarity over what went on behind the scenes during Goran Dragic’s brief but contentious time in Toronto.

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • Vancouver Whitecaps extend starting goalkeeper Thomas Hasal through 2023

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have locked up their No. 1 goalkeeper, signing Thomas Hasal to an extension through 2023. The deal, announced Tuesday, also includes club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Hasal, 22, was elevated to the starting 'keeper position in January when the 'Caps dealt star netminder Maxime Crepeau to Los Angeles FC for general allocation money and draft picks. Sporting director Axel Schuster said Crepeau requested a trade, citing a "very special personal situatio

  • Pickleball is one of Canada's fastest-growing sports. But the paddle and ball can make a racket

    Pickleball has been a blessing for some during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering up exercise, fresh air, and a chance to socialize outdoors. But for some who live near pickleball courts, the cacophony that comes with the burgeoning sport can be a curse. Many pickleballers play their sport on reconfigured outdoor tennis courts. The sport has ties to tennis, but uses a paddle instead of a racket, and a hard ball instead of a fuzzy tennis ball. The results can be noisy. Connie Ball, who lives near pi

  • A moment of appreciation for DeMar DeRozan

    The former Toronto Raptor keeps outdoing himself and is getting the league-wide respect he deserves. Imman and Yasmin take a moment to appreciate the 32-year-old as he is seemingly in the prime of his career.

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • The lethal Fred VanVleet-Pascal Siakam PnR

    In the first edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk breaks down why the Raptors' duo of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet form one of the trickiest pick-and-roll combinations in the NBA and how they've been giving defences fits all season.

  • Lafrenière, Zibanejad lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Capitals

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots to help New York win for the fifth time in six games. The Rangers have won eight of their last 11 overall (8-2-1) and nine of 12 (9-1-2) at home. Alex Ovechkin scored and Ilya Samsonov had 17 saves for Washington, which had won three of its last four but w

  • Report: Finnish club leaving KHL ahead of playoffs amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

    A popular Finnish team is reportedly leaving the Russian-based KHL right before the Gagarin Cup Playoffs in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Matthews scores twice as Leafs beat Wild 3-1 to end losing streak

    TORONTO — Little has gone right for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the past week. The team was stuck in a slump with a three-game losing streak. Defenceman Jake Muzzin suffered his second concussion in five weeks, and then, on Wednesday, it was revealed prospect Rodion Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. With that heartbreaking news, Auston Matthews scored twice to take over the goal-scoring lead as the Maple Leafs turned in one of their best defensive efforts for a 3-1 win before 9,410 a

  • Hawks hope to improve playoff standing in key 4-game stretch

    ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are aiming for a top-six spot in the NBA playoffs, knowing a repeat of their pace before the All-Star break won’t be close to good enough. One year after advancing to the Eastern Conference finals, the Hawks feel a sense of urgency to improve their play in the final 24 games of the regular season. They visit Chicago on Thursday night to open a crucial stretch of four games against teams ahead of them in the conference playoff standings, including two against the