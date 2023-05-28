Is Leeds vs Tottenham on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Can Leeds United pull off a shock and defeat Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the Premier League season? That’s the only way Sam Allardyce’s men can make sure they avoid relegation to the Championship this year.

Fate is out of their hands in the battle for survival after a 1-1 draw with Leicester City last time out kept them inside the bottom three, two points behind 17th placed Everton. To have any chance of remaining in the top-flight Leeds must win today and hope other results go in their favour.

Spurs will be difficult to beat though as they are still challenging for a place in Europe next season. They could nick a Europa Conference League spot away from Aston Villa if they earn all three points at Elland Road and no doubt Harry Kane will want to impress after rumours he could be leaving the club in the summer.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this crucial Premier League clash:

When is Leeds vs Tottenham?

Leeds vs Tottenham is due to kick off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 28 May at Elland Road in Leeds.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BT Sport 1HD, with coverage on the channels from 3.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app.

Team news

Leeds will give Patrick Bamford as long as he needs to prove his fitness before the start of the match and Rodrigo is back in training so should feature for the Whites. Manager Sam Allardyce says he will risk starting players who aren’t fully fit but have the desire to play and hopefully win the game.

Eric Dier has undergone groin surgery this week and will be unavailable for Tottenham. Cristiano Romero has picked up a knock so won’t play but Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could feature.

Predicted line-ups

Leeds XI: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Firpo; McKennie, Roca; Harrison, Rodrigo, Sinisterra; Bamford

Tottenham XI: Forster; Emerson, Sanchez, Lenglet; Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Davies; Richarlison, Kane, Son

Prediction

Leeds put up a good fight and provide some drama on the final day of the season by taking the lead early on before Spurs kick into gear and record a comeback win on what could possibly be Harry Kane’s last outing for the club, in the process Sam Allardyce’s men are relegated to the Championship.

Leeds 1-2 Tottenham.