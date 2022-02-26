Leeds vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

(Getty Images)

Antonio Conte searches for a spark as his Tottenham side battle Leeds at Elland Road to kick off the action in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Whites have been sucked into a relegation scrap following the surge in form of both Newcastle and Burnley, while also suffering defeats to Manchester United and Liverpool over the last week.

Spurs meanwhile have lost four in five league games, though the victory at Manchester City provides a glimpse of what they are capable of.

Antonio Conte’s future remains in doubt though after his latest outburst following defeat midweek at Burnley.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Premier League game at Elland Road this afternoon.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday, 26 February at Elland Road, Leeds.

How can I watch?

BT Sport 1 will broadcast the match in the UK and coverage starts at 11:30 GMT.

Team news

Leeds continue to be without Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Sam Greenwood.

Diego Llorente has picked up a hamstring strain, while Robin Koch is a major doubt with a head injury.

Rodrigo Bentancur is a doubt after a heavy fall against Burnley. Sergio Reguilon is pushig for a start and could send Ryan Sessegnon to the bench.

Pierluigi Gollini (illness), Oliver Skipp (groin) and Japhet Tanganga (knee) are all doubts.

Predicted line-ups

Leeds United XI: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Struijk, Firpo; Shackleton, Forshaw; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; Roberts

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Kulusevski, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Lucas, Kane, Son

Odds

Leeds: 3/1

Draw: 29/10

Spurs: 4/5

Prediction

Tottenham surely have to respond after the dismal loss to Burnley midweek, but their poor run suggests the Whites can find some joy here, so we’ll lean towards a high-scoring draw. 2-2.