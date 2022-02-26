Leeds vs Tottenham predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

(Getty Images)

Tottenham travel to Leeds on Saturday aiming to kickstart their top four hopes in the Premier League.

The hosts meanwhile are scrapping for points to stave off the threat of relegation after being dragged into the mix following an uptick in form from Newcastle and Burnley.

Spurs have endured a rollercoaster week after shocking Manchester City at the Etihad, only to fall back down to earth with a bang in defeat at Burnley midweek.

Any hopes of joining the race for a top four finish and promise surrounding Antonio Conte’s future could rest on a result here.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Premier League game at Elland Road this afternoon.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday, 26 February at Elland Road, Leeds.

How can I watch?

BT Sport 1 will broadcast the match in the UK and coverage starts at 11:30 GMT.

Team news

Leeds continue to be without Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Sam Greenwood.

Diego Llorente has picked up a hamstring strain, while Robin Koch is a major doubt with a head injury.

Rodrigo Bentancur is a doubt after a heavy fall against Burnley. Sergio Reguilon is pushig for a start and could send Ryan Sessegnon to the bench.

Pierluigi Gollini (illness), Oliver Skipp (groin) and Japhet Tanganga (knee) are all doubts.

Predicted line-ups

Leeds United XI: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Struijk, Firpo; Shackleton, Forshaw; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; Roberts

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Kulusevski, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Lucas, Kane, Son

Odds

Leeds: 3/1

Draw: 29/10

Spurs: 4/5

Prediction

Tottenham surely have to respond after the dismal loss to Burnley midweek, but their poor run suggests the Whites can find some joy here, so we’ll lean towards a high-scoring draw. 2-2.