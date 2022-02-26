Leeds vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV

(Getty Images)

Leeds host Tottenham at Elland Road in a fascinating match to kick off the Premier League on Saturday.

The Whites are desperately searching for a win after being sucked into a relegation battle.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side enter the weekend three points above the drop zone after a 4-2 loss to Manchester United and a 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool.

Spurs meanwhile have had contrasting results in their last two matches: beating Premier League champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, before a dismal loss to Burnley midweek to heighten the pressure on Antonio Conte.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Premier League game at Elland Road this afternoon.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday, 26 February at Elland Road, Leeds.

How can I watch?

BT Sport 1 will broadcast the match in the UK and coverage starts at 11:30 GMT.

Team news

Leeds continue to be without Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Sam Greenwood.

Diego Llorente has picked up a hamstring strain, while Robin Koch is a major doubt with a head injury.

Rodrigo Bentancur is a doubt after a heavy fall against Burnley. Sergio Reguilon is pushig for a start and could send Ryan Sessegnon to the bench.

Pierluigi Gollini (illness), Oliver Skipp (groin) and Japhet Tanganga (knee) are all doubts.

Predicted line-ups

Leeds United XI: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Struijk, Firpo; Shackleton, Forshaw; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; Roberts

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Kulusevski, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Lucas, Kane, Son

Odds

Leeds: 3/1

Draw: 29/10

Spurs: 4/5

Prediction

Tottenham surely have to respond after the dismal loss to Burnley midweek, but their poor run suggests the Whites can find some joy here, so we’ll lean towards a high-scoring draw. 2-2.