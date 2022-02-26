Leeds vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Harry Kane put in a brilliant all-round display as Spurs beat Leeds 4-0 (Getty Images)

Follow all the action as Leeds host Tottenham in a crunch Premier League clash this lunchtime.

Spurs’ Champions League hopes have suffered a severe blow in recent weeks, with four defeats in their last five league matches dropping them to eighth in the table but their Jekyll and Hyde-esque nature was perfectly demonstrated by the fact that the one victory during that run was a scintillating 3-2 triumph over Man City - blowing the title race wide open. A midweek defeat to Burnley left a frustrated Antonio Conte questioning his Tottenham future, although he has since rowed back on his post-match comments and attributed them to passion in the heat of the moment after a disappointing loss.

For Leeds’ part, they have unwittingly slipped into a relegation battle following some dismal recent form as injuries to key men such as Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford have left their already-small squad stretched. The Whites are shipping goals at an alarming rate - conceding ten in their last two matches and 16 in their last four - and may be staring down the barrel of a return to the Championship unless they can quickly end a run of five games without a win.

Follow all the latest updates from Elland Road below:

Leeds vs Tottenham

85’: Son completes the rout with a brilliant finish from Kane’s exquisite through ball

27’: Harry Kane volleys home at full stretch for a 3-0 advantage

15’: Dejan Kulusevski makes it 2-0 with a stunning cut in from the left and finish

10’: Matt Doherty turns home Ryan Sessegnon’s cross to put Spurs ahead

Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo, Koch, Forshaw Dallas, Raphinha, Harrison, James

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Doherty, Winks, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Leeds 0 - 4 Tottenham

14:24 , Michael Jones

Tottenham move up the seventh in the Premier League table, leapfrogging Wolves. Those three points mean that Spurs are four points adrift of the top four but they have a game in hand on Manchester United (4th).

Leeds could finish the day in the bottom three if Burnley, Newcastle, and Everton all win their matches. There were a few boos around Elland Road after the whistle went today.

Full-time: Leeds 0 - 4 Tottenham

14:21 , Michael Jones

90+3 mins: Leeds keep the ball alive after it comes into the box. It falls to Rodrigo who shoots on the turn. Eric Dier gets a half-block in to take the pace away from the shot and it loops safely to Hugo Lloris.

The final whistle goes and Tottenham have the points. It was a good performance from Spurs, led by Harry Kane once again. Both sides created chances but the difference came down to how clinical Spurs were in front of goal.

Leeds 0 - 4 Tottenham

14:18 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Off the post! It’s a fine free kick from Raphinha who curls it around the wall and whacks his shot straight into the right hand post where it bounces clear.

Three minutes of added time to play.

Leeds 0 - 4 Tottenham

14:17 , Michael Jones

88 mins: Dane Scarlett gets a run out for Spurs as he replaces Son Heung-min for the final few minutes of the game. Leeds have a free kick right on the tip of the ‘D’. Raphinha is going to take it.

GOAL! Leeds 0 - 4 Tottenham (Son, 85’)⚽️

14:12 , Michael Jones

85 mins: Son doesn’t miss his chance. Hojbjerg wins the ball in a challenge with Forshaw and gives it to Kane who has dropped deep again to receive it. As soon as Kane collects the ball Son makes his run in behind knowing that Kane’s aerial pass will drop perfectly for him. It does and Son carries the ball into the right side of the area and guides it coolly to the right side of Meslier to give Tottenham a fourth.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

14:11 , Michael Jones

84 mins: Save! Emerson Royal has the opportunity to run up the scoreline for Tottenham as he makes a run into the area and is perfectly found by Kane who nutmegs Koch with his pass into the box. Royal attempts to shift the ball around Meslier but the goalkeeper dives low and palms the ball away from the wingback.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

14:09 , Michael Jones

81 mins: Chance! Leeds have wasted so many chances today. They break brilliantly after a pass down the right wing to Raphinha. He drives the ball up to the box before cutting inside and squaring the ball to Dan James. Rodrigo makes a run to the near post and draws away the centre-back leaving James space to take a touch and shoot but he guides his effort wide of the left-hand post. At the very least he has to hit the target!

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

14:07 , Michael Jones

78 mins: That’s a criminal miss from Dallas. He had a wide open goal and didn’t take the shot with his left foot, Leeds should have got one back.

Rodrigo fouls Harry Kane and picks up a yellow card before both managers make some changes. Jamie Shackleton is on for Junior Firpo in the Leeds change with Emerso Royal and Steven Bergwijn on in place of Ryan Sessegnon and Dejan Kulusevski for Spurs.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

14:05 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Have has Stuart Dallas not scored?! Tottenham win a corner that gets cleared by Leeds who boot it long up the pitch sending Dallas flying forward on the counter attack. Hugo Lloris comes flying out to sweep the ball away but doesn’t get his pass around Dallas who blocks it and runs in behind the goalkeeper. He carries the ball into the box as Tottenham throw men back to defend. Dallas rolls the ball onto his right foot and shoots but he takes too long in possession and Ben Davies gets back to throw himself in front of the effort!

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

14:00 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Chance! Kane spins and slots another fine pass over to Doherty who evades a tackle from James and passes the ball out to Son on the right. Son waits for Doherty to make a run into the box before slotting it to the byline for him. He pulls it back into the middle of the area where Kulusevski is waiting. He hits a first time shot but can’t beat Stuart Dallas who jumps in front of the ball to make the block.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:57 , Michael Jones

69 mins: In an almost carbon copy move to the goal he scored Dejan Kulusevski comes inside from the right, uses Harry Winks as a shield then hits a left-footed shot straight into the arms of Illan Meslier.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:54 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Luke Ayling brings the ball into the Tottenham box from the right side and cuts it back to Rodrigo. He squares the ball across to Mateusz Klich who gets a nudge in the back from Dejan Kulusevski just as he shoots and his effort loops up gently for Hugo Lloris to claim. Leeds complain about the push and want a penalty or at least a free kick on the edge of the box but nothing comes from their appeals.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:51 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Close! Tottenham have really stepped it up again. Harry Kane drops deep again to collect the ball and laces a cross-field pass over to Sessegnon on the left side of the box. The wingback brings the ball under control and fires a shot into the side-netting!

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:49 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Save! Tottenham cut Leeds apart again with a fine turn in midfield from Kane who again plays Doherty into the area. He lets fly but his shot gets charged down by Meslier who blocks it with his chest. The rebound comes to Son but Koch leaps in front of the ball as he fires one towards goal as well. Last ditch defending from Leeds.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:47 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Close! Tottenham have tried to kill the Leeds momentum by slowing down the game, keeping hold of the ball. They work it up to Harry Kane who threads a great ball ‘round the corner and into the right wing for Matt Doherty. He swings a cross into the six-yard box where Ryan Sessegnon throws himself towards the ball at the back post but just misses it for a tap in.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:42 , Michael Jones

54 mins: There’s a bit of frustration beginning to show from the Leeds players when they aren’t in possession. They’re trying to recover the ball quickly but are being too intense in their challenges. Mateusz Klich goes in the book for a late tackle and Junior Firpo is shown a yellow card for booting the ball away in anger.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:39 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Leeds have picked up where they left off in the first half by driving the ball at the Tottenham penalty area. Stuart Dallas is brought down by Harry Winks and the free kick it sent over to the right wing where Luke Ayling swings a cross into the box but sends it over everybody’s heads.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:35 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Raphinha takes on Sessegnon on the inside right and the Tottenham defender is unlucky as a free kick goes against him. He won the ball but took down the Leeds midfielder in the follow through.

Sessegnon versus Raphinha has a second round as the free kick is played down the right wing. This time Sessegnon mistimes his lunging tackle and just takes out the man earning himself a yellow card.

Second half: Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:33 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Pascal Struijk and Jack Harrison have been taken off by Marcelo Bielsa with Mateusz Klich and Rodrigo brought on at half-time.

The home side restart the game and attempt to thread a pass up to Raphinha on the right side. The ball is intercepted by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and knocked by the Ben Davies by Son Heung-min.

Football set to be forced to reassess its relationship with Russia

13:29 , Michael Jones

Uefa officials told football figures to dissuade politicians from publicly lobbying for the 2022 Champions League final, which has been moved from St Petersburg to Paris,The Independent has been told.

Sources in the western European game have privately said they were under the impression that their federations could be blacklisted from hosting future tournaments or marquee fixtures if big plays were made to replace the Russian city in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

There was even open speculation, right up until Thursday morning, over whether this was because Uefa did not want to aggravate Russia.

Football set to be forced to reassess its relationship with Russia

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:26 , Michael Jones

Leeds are only the second side in Premier League history to concede 3+ goals in five consecutive matches in the competition, after Sunderland in November 2005.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:22 , Michael Jones

Will Leeds get rid of Marcelo Bielsa?

If Bielsa were to walk, am told Jesse Marsch is an option for Leeds.



Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:21 , Michael Jones

Matt Doherty, Dejan Kulusevski, and Harry Kane all found the back of the net for Tottenham in the first half. The visitors could have scored more but Leeds were threatening themselves. Robin Koch hit the post and Luke Ayling should have scored from a header. The next goal could be crucial, if Leeds can get it they’ll think they’re still in the game.

Half-time: Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:17 , Michael Jones

45+1 mins: Tottenham end the half with another counter attack but Llorente blocks Kane’s cross and Meslier tidies up. The visitors lead by three goals to nil at the break.

It’s a long way back for Leeds.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:15 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Chance! Leeds come down the left wing again with Harrison in possession. He dinks the ball into the back as Raphinha makes a run to the byline. He collects the pass and flicks it over to Luke Ayling who is wide open and has a free header. He tries to be too cute with it though and aims for the far top corner but puts the attempt wide of the post!

One added minute to play.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:13 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Harry Winks fouls Raphinha over on the right side of his own final third and Leeds have another opportunity to work the ball into the box. Raphinha curls the free kick deep into the area but overhits it and puts the ball straight out of play.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:11 , Michael Jones

39 mins: This is good pressure from Leeds. Raphinha has made a few good runs in behind and Jack Harrison is a threat on the left wing. They’re just lacking with their final balls into the box and haven’t given Hugo Lloris a great deal to do.

Tottenham ae being pushed back though and Leeds have wrestled the momentum away from Spurs. A goal for them before half-time would reignite this match.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:09 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Stuart Dallas tracks Son Heung-min inside from the Leeds right and intecepts a pass meant for the forward. He works the ball over to the opposite wing where Jack Harrison drives down the left and whips a cross over the head of Eric Dier.

Raphinha receives the ball and carries it into the box. He checks to the left and lets fly but sees the effort blocked by Ben Davies. There are huge shouts for a handball against the Spurs defender but his arms where tucked close to his body and a VAR check doesn’t overturn the on field decision which was: no penalty.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:04 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Jack Harrison drives the ball down the left for Leeds and wins a free kick out wide. Raphinha takes the set piece and loops the ball into the box picking out Diego Llorente. His header hits a defender and drops to Pascal Struijk who rolls it across to Harrison on the right side of the box now. He shoots but the effort is blocked and eventually cleared by Cristian Romero.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:02 , Michael Jones

30 mins: This has been another horrible defensive performance by Leeds. The home side have had more of the ball over these opening 30 minutes but Tottenham look likely to score in every attack.

Sessegnon is played in on the left by a quick free kick from Kane. He brings the ball under control in the box and shoots but Meslier covers the gap at the near post and keeps it out!

GOAL! Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham (Kane, 27’)⚽️

12:57 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Fabulous finish from Harry Kane! Son Heung-min brings the ball down the left wing and knocks it into the box to Kane but Diego Llorente intercepts and scoops the ball away. It comes to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg who takes a touch and is told to flick an aerial pass into the box by Kane pointing to where he wants the ball. Hojbjerg delivers it perfectly and lifts the ball over the defence. Kane keeps himself onside as he runs in behind Llorente, he meets the ball on the volley and side-foots it into the far bottom corner.

Leeds 0 - 2 Tottenham

12:56 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Tackles come flying in as both teams try to win the ball just inside the Tottenham half. Sessegnon is dispossessed by Luke Ayling before Harry Winks gets it back. Robin Koch then lunges into a tackle and recovers the ball before Winks clips him and gives away a free kick.

Leeds’ free kick is floated into the box by Stuart Dallas and falls to Jack Harrison after a flick on. He brings it inside before backheeling a pass to Junior Firpo. He looks for a cross but is tackled before putting the ball in.

Leeds 0 - 2 Tottenham

12:53 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Jack Harrison brings the ball down the left for Leeds and shimmies nicely around Matt Doherty to create enough space for a cross into the box. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is tracking back though and manages to clear the danger for Tottenham.

Leeds 0 - 2 Tottenham

12:49 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Off the post! It was almost the perfect response from Leeds. Diego Llorente floats a long ball up the pitch but it’s headed away by Eric Dier on the edge of his own box. Robin Koch collects the second ball and slips Raphinha into the area on the right. He checks inside and rolls it back to the arriving Koch who pokes a shot at goal and hits the right hand post!

GOAL! Leeds 0 - 2 Tottenham (Kulusevski, 15’)⚽️

12:45 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Oh my. I was just going to talk about a battle developing between Junior Firpo and Dejan Kulusevski but there’s already a clear winner. The Tottenham man is forced onto the corner flag by the Leeds left-back but he manages to turn the defender and take the ball into the box. Diego Llorente sticks out a leg but fails to take the ball away from Kulusevski who rolls it onto his left foot and whips and fine shot into a small gap between the goalkeeper and the near post. Great skill from Kulusevski. Spurs double their lead.

Leeds 0 - 1 Tottenham

12:44 , Michael Jones

13 mins: An early goal for Tottenham has given them the perfect start against Leeds. The home side are quite open allowing space on both wings for the Spurs wingbacks to fly forward. Sessegnon brings the ball to the side of the box again on the left and his pass into the area almost sets up Kulusevski but he’s tackled by Junior Firpo who knocks the ball out for a corner.

GOAL! Leeds 0 - 1 Tottenham (Doherty, 10’)⚽️

12:40 , Michael Jones

10 mins: Great goal from Spurs. They have the ball in their own half and set up a counter attack through a driving Harry Winks run. Ryan Sessegnon bombs down the left wing and stays onside as Winks slides a pass in behind the high Leeds line. Sessegnon collects the loose ball and carries it into the box. Matt Doherty matches his run on the opposite wing and darts into the area just as Sessegnon squares the ball, leaving himself with a free chance on goal and he takes it with a lovely first time finish.

Leeds 0 - 0 Tottenham

12:38 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Matt Doherty makes a forward run off the ball down the right and is found by Harry Kane. Doherty carries it into the final third and slips Kulusevski into the right side of the box. He draws in Pascal Struijk before cutting the ball back to Kane on the front edge of the box. Kane spots Illan Meslier off his line and tries to chip the goalkeeper but puts his effort wide of the target.

Leeds 0 - 0 Tottenham

12:36 , Michael Jones

6 mins: The first corner of the game comes to Tottenham and Son’s delivery is defended effectively by Leeds who smuggle the ball away. Tottenham recover it quickly and send a pass out to Ryan Sessegnon on the left side. He shifts the ball around Dallas and curls a cross into the six-yard box but it’s too close to Illan Meslier who claims it for Leeds.

Leeds 0 - 0 Tottenham

12:34 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Chance! Leeds work the ball down the left wing and pass it up to Daniel James. He carries it alongside the box and is clipped by Dejan Kulusevski in an attempted tackle and the home side win a free kick.

Stuart Dallas takes the set piece and whips a pacey cross into the box. Pascal Struijk wins the ball in the air and glances his header narrowly wide of the back post!

Leeds 0 - 0 Tottenham

12:32 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Dejan Kulusevski gets the game underway with a pass back to Eric Dier. He sends the ball up the pitch where it is won in the air by Harry Kane who flicks it on towards the box. Son Heung-min drives forward and puts Diego Llorente under pressure but the Leeds defender shrugs off a challenge and wins a throw in for Leeds.

Leeds vs Tottenham

12:27 , Michael Jones

Here come the players. There’ll be ramifications at both ends of the table after this match concludes. Can Tottenham move closer to the top four or will Leeds keep themselves above the relegation zone.

Both managers are under pressure after a string of poor results but who will be smiling at the end of the game? Let’s find out.

Kick off is up next...

Leeds vs Tottenham

12:24 , Michael Jones

Harry Kane is two short of equalling Wayne Rooney’s Premier League record of 94 away goals.

Leeds face Tottenham in the Premier League this lunchtime (AFP via Getty Images)

Leeds vs Tottenham

12:22 , Michael Jones

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds side could equal the club top-flight record of conceding at least three goals in five successive matches, set from November to December 1959.

They were relegated that season.

Leeds vs Tottenham

12:20 , Michael Jones

Tottenham’s points tally this season of 39 is 16 ahead of Leeds. However, in terms of expected goals this season, both clubs would be on 28 points.

Leeds vs Tottenham

12:18 , Michael Jones

Leeds have lost 16 of their 22 Premier League fixtures without Kalvin Phillips in the team since the start of last season.

Leeds vs Tottenham

12:16 , Michael Jones

Among managers to have taken charge of at least 10 Premier League fixtures on a Saturday, Antonio Conte has the best win rate of 76% (W28, D3, L6).

But, Spurs have lost eight of their last 12 league matches that have kicked off at 12.30pm, including that 3-1 loss at Leeds last May.

Leeds vs Tottenham: Antonio Conte ‘committed’ to Tottenham after talks with Daniel Levy

12:14 , Michael Jones

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte insists he is “committed” to the club and has spoken to chairman Daniel Levy about his future.

The Italian cast doubt over his future when he suggested he was not “good enough” to fix Spurs’ problems following the midweek defeat to Burnley – the fourth loss in five games – and the club would have to make an assessment on the job he was doing.

He has since spoken to Levy and says Tottenham are happy with his performance.

Antonio Conte ‘committed’ to Tottenham after talks with Daniel Levy

Leeds vs Tottenham

12:11 , Michael Jones

Leeds have lost all eight league matches this season against the established ‘big six’ clubs by an aggregate score of 7-34. Going into this matchround, the Whites have conceded 56 league goals this season, three more than any other top-flight team.

Leeds vs Tottenham

12:08 , Michael Jones

Leeds would need to win their remaining 13 league fixtures this season just to equal last season’s total of 18 top-flight victories. They are in danger of losing three consecutive top-flight home games for the first time since November 2003.

Leeds vs Tottenham

12:05 , Michael Jones

Tottenham are aiming to avoid losing four Premier League games in a calendar month for the first time since December 2003 under David Pleat.

They have gone 10 matches without a clean sheet in all competitions since a 1-0 league victory at Watford on New Year’s Day.

Leeds vs Tottenham

12:01 , Michael Jones

Leeds have taken one point from their five most recent league matches and have conceded 17 goals during that run. They have 23 points, their lowest tally after 25 games since the 2006-07 Championship season, in which they were relegated.

Leeds vs Tottenham: More from Forshaw

11:58 , Michael Jones

Adam Forshaw was also asked how the team is coping with a dip in form that has seen Leeds lose four of their last five Premier League games. The midfielder replied:

I don’t really focus on things like that, I don’t look into form. If we know we’ve prepared well and done everything right then it is better to focus on ourselves, rather than what everyone else is doing. “The risk is with these teams that they have world class players, the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min, you have to constantly be on it with them. “I think we’ll be wary of that but not forgetting that we showed a good side to ourselves in the last game against them. We need our intensity, organisation and being tough to be beat, whilst using our pace and excitement that we have got in the final third.”

Leeds vs Tottenham: Forshaw reacts to Liverpool defeat

11:55 , Michael Jones

Leeds midfielder, Adam Forshaw, spoke about his team’s last game and how the players felt after shipping six goals to Liverpool without reply. Forshaw said:

You have to take your medicine, first and foremost. You have to analyse it, to see where things went wrong, then move on as quickly as possible. “We have a really important game against Tottenham now so we definitely want to put things right, and going into a game with as much confidence as possible. “I won’t lie, the lads were pretty down after the game as you would be, because nobody likes to get beaten and especially in that manner. “There can’t be a hangover, we’ve come in and recovered well and trained well going into tomorrow, so we are confident we can get a result.”

Leeds vs Tottenham: Spurs arrive at Leeds

11:52 , Michael Jones

Tottenham have arrives at Elland Road. Kick off is just under 40 minutes away. How will this match play out?

Leeds vs Tottenham: Head-to-head

11:49 , Michael Jones

Leeds’ only win in their last eight league games against Tottenham came at home last season. Stuart Dallas, Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo all scored as Leeds earned a 3-1 victory at Elland Road.

Despite a 2-1 victory in this season’s reverse fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium Spurs won’t be overly confident going into today’s game. They have only won twice in 13 Premier League away matches at Leeds, in May 1996 and January 2004.

Robert Lewandowski and Poland refuse to play against Russia in World Cup qualifying

11:45 , Michael Jones

Robert Lewandowski has backed Poland’s refusal to play football against Russia, saying he cannot imagine playing the Russian team while the country invades Ukraine.

The head of the Polish Football Association, Cezary Kulesza, announced on Saturday that Poland did not intend to play their upcoming World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final against Russia, due to take place on 24 March, and that talks have begun with Sweden and Czech Republic, the two nations who could potentially face Russia in the final.

Robert Lewandowski and Poland refuse to play against Russia in World Cup qualifying

Leeds vs Tottenham: Poland’s Klich supports Ukraine

11:40 , Michael Jones

The invasion of Ukraine by the Russian state has had ramifications across the world. In football Manchester United have dropped their Russian sponsers and Poland have refused to play Russia in a World Cup play-off match later this year.

Leeds and Poland midfielder, Mateusz Klich, stands by his teammates in their support of Ukraine.

Leeds vs Tottenham: Team changes

11:35 , Michael Jones

Marcelo Bielsea makes two changes to the Leeds side that got battered 6-0 by Liverpool last time out. Mateusz Klich and Rodrigo both drop to the bench with Robin Koch and Diego Llorente back in the side.

Antonio Conte also makes two changes to his Tottenham team. Rodrigo Bentancur is injured and drops out of the squad with Harry Winks replacing him in midfield. Matt Doherty also comes in for Emerson Royal.

Leeds vs Tottenham: Line-ups

11:32 , Michael Jones

Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo, Dallas, Forshaw, Koch, Raphinha, Harrison, James

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Doherty, Winks, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Leeds vs Tottenham: Bielsa confident his players can turn form around

11:25 , Michael Jones

Leeds boss, Marcelo Bielsa, is confident that his players can avoid relegation by turning around their poor form and starting win games. He says that his team’s effort can not be doubted and that they are creating possibilities to win in every game. Speaking on Friday morning Bielsa said:

These players, they’ve already demonstrated they have the level to play in the Premier League. The style, the model, it has already shown it can work in the Premier League. “The effort and willingness of the team, it can’t be doubted because they have been the most intense team in their performance in the whole of their two years in the Premier League. “Of course, every game that we play, I imagine that we have true possibilities of winning.”

Leeds vs Tottenham: Conte on Leeds

11:20 , Michael Jones

Tottenham boss, Antonio Conte, spoke about what he is expecting from today’s clash with Leeds and says that their poor run of form will only motivate them more to earn a positive result against Spurs today. Conte said:

It’s not easy to play against Leeds, it’s a difficult team, they are in a period that they’ve had many defeats, like us, and it’ll be for sure a tough game for both teams, “We have to try to get the best in this game and it’s the same for them. They have a proper style of football and they have a really good coach – Marcelo Bielsa is a really top coach. “I remember very well my first game against them (in November), we were losing 1-0 and then we were good to come back and to win the game 2-1. For sure, it will be a tough game but as you know very well, (there are) no easy games in England.”

Leeds vs Tottenham: Antonio Conte ‘totally committed to Tottenham’ despite poor run of form

11:16 , Michael Jones

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte passed a scathing judgment on his club’s recent history in the transfer market, saying they made “big mistakes” that cannot be repeated.

Spurs offloaded four high-profile players on deadline day, including their two most expensive buys and one they bought for £25million in the summer.

Club record signing Tanguy Ndombele, who cost £55million in 2019, returned to Lyon on loan while £42million signing Giovani Lo Celso headed to Villarreal for the rest of the season.

Antonio Conte ‘totally committed to Tottenham’ despite poor run of form

Leeds vs Tottenham: Premier League standings

11:10 , Michael Jones

Tottenham can get their season back on track with a victory today. They are currently eighth in the table but would move above Wolves (7th) if they pick up all three points. Spurs are seven points off the top four but have two games in hand on Manchester United (4th) and are not out of the race despite a terrible run of form.

Leeds are also desperate for points. They are now only three points adrift of the drop zone and could end the day in the bottom three if they lose against Tottenham and other results go against them. The Whites have only picked up one point from the last 15 possible and have been drawn into a relegation battle due to the good form of those at the bottom.

Leeds vs Tottenham: Recent results

11:06 , Michael Jones

Leeds United haven’t won in five Premier League matches since a 3-2 victory over West Ham on January 16th. They’ve conceded 16 goals in their last four league games with Liverpool putting six past Illan Meslier last time out.

Tottenham have lost four of their last five league games including a 1-0 defeat to Burnley last time out. Their sole victory during this run came against Manchester City at the Etihad when Harry Kane scored in stoppage time to lead Spurs to a 3-2 win.

Leeds vs Tottenham: Injuries and absentees

11:00 , Michael Jones

Diego Llorente (hamstring) and Robin Koch (head) have recovered from their respective injuries and are available for Leeds today but Marcelo Bielsa is still without Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips and Leo Hjelde.

Tottenham’s Rodrigo Bentancur picked up an ankle injury against Burnley, which saw he subbed off at Turf Moor, and he misses out today. Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga are also absent due to injury.

Leeds host Tottenham in the Premier League

Friday 25 February 2022 16:06 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Leeds welcome Tottenham to Elland Road this lunchtime.

It has been a week of drama at Spurs, as boss Antonio Conte questioned whether he was good enough for the job after a midweek defeat to Burnley, although later confirmed his commitment to the club following talks with owner Daniel Levy. Aside from a mesmerising win over Man City, the north Londoners have been in dire form in recent weeks but a game against Leeds could be just the tonic.

The Whites have had plenty of struggles of their own in recent times as, shorn of talismen Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford due to injury, a dismal run has seen them slide into the teeth of a relegation fight. Even their wing wizard Raphinha has been subdued and the spark which made them arguably the Premier League’s most entertaining team last season needs to be reignited sooner rather than later if they are to avoid a return to the Championship.