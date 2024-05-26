Leeds vs Southampton LIVE! Championship play-off final result, match stream and latest updates today
Leeds vs Southampton LIVE!
The Championship play-off final takes centre stage at Wembley this afternoon, just 24 hours after Manchester United prevailed in a thrilling FA Cup showpiece at the home of English football. The stakes are once again sky-high for the so-called ‘richest game in football’, where either Leeds or Southampton will secure an instant return to join Leicester and Ipswich back in the Premier League.
Both of these second-tier heavyweights competed for automatic promotion after their respective relegations last term, but Leeds were denied on the final day and Southampton’s record 25-match unbeaten run that followed an initially tough start under Russell Martin was ultimately not enough as the two sides finished third and fourth respectively. But there was to be no play-off hangover, with Norwich and West Brom both confidently dispatched in home semi-final deciders after goalless first-leg draws.
Daniel Farke’s Leeds are without Patrick Bamford as they look to make it sixth time lucky in the play-offs, while the Saints have Che Adams fit in a major boost to their chances of making it three wins in a row over today’s opponents this term. Follow Leeds vs Southampton live below!
Leeds vs Southampton highlights
Adam Armstrong fires Saints straight back to the Premier League
17:06 , Jonathan Gorrie
Adam Armstrong scored the only goal of the game as Southampton overcame a sub-par Leeds side in the Championship play-off final.
The south coast club return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, joining Leicester and Ipswich.
Read our full match report here!
FT: Leeds 0-1 Southampton
17:04 , Jonathan Gorrie
They’ve done it!
Saints are back in the Premier League.
Leeds 0-1 Southampton
17:03 , Jonathan Gorrie
99 mins: Saints are so, so close now.
Leeds aren’t attacking with any real conviction.
Leeds 0-1 Southampton
17:00 , Jonathan Gorrie
96 mins: Saints managing it well so well. They’re camped in the Leeds half and keeping the ball nicely.
Leeds 0-1 Southampton
16:59 , Jonathan Gorrie
95 mins: It’s almost impossible to see Saints conceding now.
They’ve taken the best Leeds have to offer.
Leeds 0-1 Southampton
16:58 , Jonathan Gorrie
94 mins: Good save from McCarthy to deny James.
Leeds 0-1 Southampton
16:57 , Jonathan Gorrie
93 mins: It’s the story of the match so far.
Leeds have almost all of the ball but its far too tight.
Leeds 0-1 Southampton
16:54 , Jonathan Gorrie
90 mins: 9 minutes added on and probably more, with Walker-Peters and James down getting treatment after a clash of heads.
Leeds 0-1 Southampton
16:52 , Jonathan Gorrie
88 mins: Saints are edging ever closer.
This has been a very composed performance indeed.
Leeds 0-1 Southampton
16:49 , Jonathan Gorrie
85 mins: Rutter fires well over from just outside the box.
Getting a bit desperate now.
Leeds 0-1 Southampton
16:48 , Jonathan Gorrie
83 mins: OFF THE BAR!
Daniel James rifles over McCarthy but it slams against the woodwork and back out!
Leeds 0-1 Southampton
16:45 , Jonathan Gorrie
80 mins: Fewer than ten minutes for Leeds to find something.
Given what we’ve seen so far, it does not look likely.
Leeds 0-1 Southampton
16:43 , Jonathan Gorrie
78 mins: Adams drops so deep, inviting pressure on Saints.
Amapdu pounces and is duly fouled by the forward., giving Leeds a chance from a free-kick.
Saints just about clear.
Leeds 0-1 Southampton
16:41 , Jonathan Gorrie
76 mins: Edozie down getting treatment for cramp. Frank is furious.
Leeds 0-1 Southampton
16:37 , Jonathan Gorrie
73 mins: Summerville OFF as Antony and Roberts replace him and Kamara.
Leeds 0-1 Southampton
16:34 , Jonathan Gorrie
70 mins: Saints are twenty minutes from the Premier League and look more than comfortable with that.
Remarkably composed.
Leeds 0-1 Southampton
16:31 , Jonathan Gorrie
67 mins: Edozie places one just wide. Should have done better.
Leeds 0-1 Southampton
16:29 , Jonathan Gorrie
65 mins: Gnonto comes off for James as Farke rolls the dice.
Leeds 0-1 Southampton
16:28 , Jonathan Gorrie
63 mins: Leeds have huffed and puffed but, barring a moment of magic, are looking bereft of ideas.
Saints look primed and ready to go through the gears.
Leeds 0-1 Southampton
16:25 , Jonathan Gorrie
61 mins: Leeds are staring to lose their head a bit.
Like in the first-half, Saints have found their platform.
Leeds 0-1 Southampton
16:24 , Jonathan Gorrie
60 mins: Armstrong once again finds himself in a great position with a fairly straightforward ball.
He’s marginally offside but it just underlines how dangerous Saints can be.
Leeds 0-1 Southampton
16:18 , Jonathan Gorrie
54 mins: Feels a bit like the opening stages to the first-half.
Leeds having a lot of the ball but its too congested and while Saints are a little last-ditch, they don’t really look at risk of conceding.
Leeds 0-1 Southampton
16:16 , Jonathan Gorrie
51 mins: Summerville sees the resulting free-kick blocked.
Saints under the cosh here somewhat.
Leeds 0-1 Southampton
16:15 , Jonathan Gorrie
50 mins: Harwood-Bellis booked for a foul on Rutter just outside the box.
Leeds do appear to be growing in confidence.
Leeds 0-1 Southampton
16:12 , Jonathan Gorrie
48 mins: Rodon glides forward, easing past Aribo but Harwood-Bellis is there to block him.
Summerville then looks to place one but sends it just wide.
Much better from Leeds.
Leeds 0-1 Southampton
16:10 , Jonathan Gorrie
45 mins: Leeds fans must be so frustrated.
They’re having enough of the ball to cause problems but just cannot create anything meaningful.
Saints have looked so comfortable since a dodgy opening few minutes.
Leeds 0-1 Southampton
16:08 , Jonathan Gorrie
45 mins: We are back underway!
Leeds 0-1 Southampton
15:58 , Jonathan Gorrie
Some finish from Armstrong!
"Southampton announce their Wembley arrival!" 🚨
HT: Leeds 0-1 Southampton
15:52 , Jonathan Gorrie
HT: After a frantic start, Leeds look so short of ideas.
Adam Armstrong’s goal the difference so far and Saints look the much more comfortable.
Leeds 0-1 Southampton
15:48 , Jonathan Gorrie
46 mins: Armstrong surely can’t believe his luck.
That’s three times now he’s found so much space with relative ease.
Leeds 0-1 Southampton
15:47 , Jonathan Gorrie
44 mins: CHANCE FOR SAINTS!
Armstrong drifts into more space and cuts back across goal with a shot but Meslier denies him!
Leeds then scramble to clear.
Leeds 0-1 Southampton
15:44 , Jonathan Gorrie
41 mins: Leeds getting a bit of momentum but its all so congested. Yet to test McCarthy properly.
Leeds 0-1 Southampton
15:43 , Jonathan Gorrie
40 mins: A strong hand from McCarthy sends a Summerville corner away before Saints win a foul when the ball comes back in.
Leeds 0-1 Southampton
15:38 , Jonathan Gorrie
35 mins: Cannot be stressed enough how well Saints have settled.
They look a completely different team to the one who’ve started. Dealing with Leeds well when they revert to a back-five out of possession, Leeds appear to panic when they counter.
Leeds 0-1 Southampton
15:36 , Jonathan Gorrie
32 mins: Edozie warming up with Brooks looking uncomfortable.
Leeds might be seeing a lot of the ball in the final third but just cannot create anything.
Leeds 0-1 Southampton
15:34 , Jonathan Gorrie
31 mins: Saints really are looking comfortable now.
Leeds look so rushed in attack, while Saints appear nice and relaxed.
Leeds 0-1 Southampton
15:32 , Jonathan Gorrie
29 mins: Brooks requires treatment holding his shoulder as Adams warms up.
Leeds 0-1 Southampton
15:29 , Jonathan Gorrie
27 mins: Saints waste a corner and Leeds break through Gray but great work from Downes to force him to misplace his pass.
Leeds 0-1 Southampton
15:28 , Jonathan Gorrie
25 mins: Really good stuff from Saints.
They had to come through a storm in the opening ten minutes but are looking much more composed.
Brilliant finish from Armstrong.
GOAL! Leeds 0-1 Southampton | Adam Armstrong '23
15:26 , Jonathan Gorrie
23 mins: GOAL!
And there we have it!
Armstrong once again drifts into so much space and fires Saints ahead with a fine finish across Meslier!
Leeds 0-0 Southampton
15:25 , Jonathan Gorrie
22 mins: Leeds are looking the more dangerous but their decision-making leaves a lot to be desired.
The longer Saints have to settle, the more dangerous they will be. In full flow, they are difficult to stop.
Leeds 0-0 Southampton
15:21 , Jonathan Gorrie
19 mins: Leeds so dangerous when Summerville drifts inside but the forward opts to pass when a shooting opportunity looked to have emerged.
Leeds 0-0 Southampton
15:18 , Jonathan Gorrie
15 mins: The tempo has dipped somewhat after a frantic start.
Leeds may be kicking themselves for not scoring earlier, while Saints appear to have settled after a slow start.
Leeds 0-0 Southampton
15:14 , Jonathan Gorrie
12 mins: Meslier gets a strong hand to Smallbone’s free-kick.
Leeds 0-0 Southampton
15:14 , Jonathan Gorrie
11 mins: Dangerous free-kick just outside the Leeds box after a foul on Aribo...
Leeds 0-0 Southampton
15:13 , Jonathan Gorrie
10 mins: Saints just starting to get their foot on the ball and regroup here.
Armstrong drifts into space and tees up Smallbone, though he’s blocked off by Rodon.
Much, much better from Saints.
Leeds 0-0 Southampton
15:11 , Jonathan Gorrie
08 mins: Pretty relentless stuff from Leeds, who keep forcing Saints into mistakes.
They do, however, have a tendency to take far too many touches and want too long on the ball.
Saints will feel confident they can only improve.
Leeds 0-0 Southampton
15:09 , Jonathan Gorrie
06 mins: Nice work from Rutter and Gnonto creates space for the Italian but McCarthy collects with relative ease.
Leeds 0-0 Southampton
15:07 , Jonathan Gorrie
04 mins: Leeds are starting to develop something of a foothold, albeit with creating too much in the way of clear cut chances.
Summerville seeing a lot of the ball.
Leeds 0-0 Southampton
15:05 , Jonathan Gorrie
03 mins: Gray fires just wide from range as Leeds start to impose themselves.
Leeds 0-0 Southampton
15:04 , Jonathan Gorrie
01 mins: Southampton almost in thanks t o a long ball but Firpo just about gets there.
Leeds 0-0 Southampton
15:03 , Jonathan Gorrie
01 mins: Decent start for Leeds as Saints lose the ball in midfield but Gruev is eventually blocked off by Fraser.
KICK-OFF!
15:02 , Jonathan Gorrie
Away we go! Leeds get us underway.
Leeds vs Southampton
15:00 , Jonathan Gorrie
The national anthem is over.
We’re almost there...
Leeds vs Southampton
14:54 , Jonathan Gorrie
Closing in on kick-off now!
A long and arduous Championship campaign is about to end in the best possible way for one of these teams!
Leeds vs Southampton
14:48 , Jonathan Gorrie
Daniel Farke’s pre-match message
"This is why we all once started playing football, we wanted to be involved in important games" 🙌
How much is the Championship Play-Off Final worth?
14:43 , Jonathan Gorrie
It’s estimated that the winner could earn as much as £250m by winning the Championship play-off final.
Leeds vs Southampton
14:36 , Jonathan Gorrie
A massive day for Russell Martin, too.
The Saints boss has attracted admirers for his free-flowing attacking football and will certainly do his reputation no harm by leading the Saints back up.
Leeds vs Southampton
14:28 , Jonathan Gorrie
A big day for Leeds star Crysencio Summerville.
Billed as the best player in the Championship, it’ll be fascinating to see if he can do it on the grandest of stages.
Leeds vs Southampton
14:18 , Jonathan Gorrie
This is going to be a cracker...
Leeds vs Southampton
14:11 , Jonathan Gorrie
Big boost for Saints to have Che Adams and Ross Stewart on the bench.
That’s a huge amount of firepower, while having Flynn Downes fit is a major plus.
Confirmed Southampton lineup
14:07 , Jonathan Gorrie
Southampton XI: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens; Downes, Smallbone, Aribo; Fraser, Armstrong, Brooks
Subs: Lumley, Bree, Mannning, Charles, Rothwell, Edozie, Kamaldeen, Adams, Stewart
Confirmed Leeds lineup
14:05 , Jonathan Gorrie
Leeds XI: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Kamara, Gruev; Summerville, Rutter, Gnonto; Piroe
Subs: Darlow, Byram, Roberts, Cooper, Shackleton, Anthony, James, Gelhardt, Joseph
Leeds vs Southampton
14:02 , Jonathan Gorrie
The head-to-head this season works in Southampton’s favour, with the south coast club having beaten Leeds twice this season.
Leeds vs Southampton
13:47 , Jonathan Gorrie
Closing in on team news! Just under 15 minutes to go.
Russell Martin: Wembley result won't define Southampton progress
13:31 , George Flood
Meanwhile, Farke’s Southampton counterpart Russell Martin insists that the result today will not define his side’s progress.
"Externally the work we have done will be defined by the outcome, it always is in football, but for us I don't think it will be," he said.
"We all want to get there and we all want to do it now but I don't think, if we don't have the right result on Sunday, that it means we have ultimately failed in the goal of getting to the Premier League at the first time of asking.
"There is so much stuff to then be positive about and really for us to look forward to, to learn from and the same for the players, so it is such a fine margin between failure and success.
"Hopefully, we are successful on Sunday. Hopefully, we will achieve what we want to achieve."
Daniel Farke out to secure Leeds 'legacy' at Wembley
13:20 , George Flood
More than just a chance to return to the Premier League after his previous spells at Norwich, Leeds boss Daniel Farke is motivated by creating “legacy” at Wembley this afternoon.
"I want to work at Premier League level because for me, it's the best league in the world,” he said.
"This is my big motivation - to work there again and to work with an exciting club, who are very special in different ways and do things their own way.
"If it would be easy, it's not my job. I always like challenges and something where you can create something special.
"I was never too attracted by being the 47th coach who wins the 347th title for a club, I want to create something special and also, if possible, to create a bit of legacy."
Predicted lineups
13:02 , George Flood
Here is how Standard Sport sees both sides lining up at Wembley this afternoon, with official team news now less than an hour away....
Predicted Leeds XI: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; Gnonto, Rutter, Summerville; Piroe
Predicted Southampton XI: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens; Downes, Smallbone, Aribo, Brooks, Armstrong, Fraser
Leeds vs Southampton prediction
12:49 , George Flood
This is a fascinating, high-profile battle between the sides that finished third and fourth respectively in the Championship this season and will have each been gutted not to earn automatic promotion straight back to the Premier League.
It is a game packed full of fascinating subplots, not least Russell Martin going up against his old Norwich boss Daniel Farke in the dugout.
Play-off finals can often be very nervy and cagey affairs, but we think this’ll buck the trend with plenty of goals between two attacking sides who will be eager to put on a show and prove their readiness to be back in the big time so soon.
Last year’s showpiece was a thrilling affair between Coventry and Luton that went all the way to penalties and we think the same could well happen here, with Leeds maybe just edging proceedings to avenge their successive losses to the Saints and secure another return to the Premier League.
Leeds to win on penalties after a 2-2 draw.
Southampton team news
12:45 , George Flood
Southampton have been hugely boosted this afternoon by the fitness of striker Che Adams, who was not risked in either semi-final leg against West Brom due injury.
Fellow Scotland attacker Ross Stewart is also fit after a knock, though Saints boss Russell Martin remains without the likes of goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, Juan Larios and Stuart Armstrong.
Leeds team news
12:35 , George Flood
Leeds have been dealt a fitness blow with striker Patrick Bamford still sidelined today with a knee problem that has seen him miss the last four matches, including both legs of the play-off semi-final against Norwich.
Long-term absentee Pascal Struijk is also still out, though Sam Byram has returned to training this week after a knock and could feature at Wembley.
How to watch Leeds vs Southampton
12:33 , George Flood
TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Coverage starts at 2pm BST.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.
Leeds vs Southampton live
12:31 , George Flood
Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of today’s massive Championship play-off final between Leeds and Southampton.
After Manchester United’s stunning FA Cup final win over Manchester City yesterday, it’s set to be another momentous afternoon at Wembley Stadium.
The so-called ‘richest game in football’ will see one of these sides make an instant return to the Premier League promised land, joining champions Leicester and surprise package Ipswich back in the big time.
Kick-off is at 3pm BST, so stay right with us for all the latest team news, build-up and live match updates.
This could be an absolute cracker!