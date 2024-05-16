Leeds vs Norwich LIVE: Championship play-off semi-final score and updates as Georginio Rutter adds third goal

Leeds host Norwich in the Championship play-off semi-finals as the two teams prepare to clash in the second leg of this intriguing and finely balanced tie.

The first leg took place at Carrow Road on Sunday with no team managing to best the other in a tense and cagey affair that never sparked into life. Neither side was willing to risk conceding a goal in order to score, prefering to maintain defensive stability over attacking flair. That will have to change at Elland Road this evening.

Leeds finished 17 points ahead of Norwich in the Championship table but that success doesn’t matter in a one-off match. The Canaries will try to upset the hosts who themselves will be buoyed by the prospect of an immediate return to the Premier League. Only one team can reach the most rewarding match in football, where they’ll face West Brom or Southampton in the play-off final, but who will make it to Wembley?

Leeds vs Norwich LIVE

Leeds host Norwich in the Championship play-off semi-finals

The first leg ended in a goalless draw at Carrow Road making this tie a one-match shootout

41’ GOAL! - Rutter smokes in a third (LEE 3-0 NOR)

33’ CLOSE! - Rodon’s header goes wide of back post (LEE 2-0 NOR)

23’ SAVE! - Sargent should score but gets denied by Meslier (LEE 2-0 NOR)

20’ GOAL! - Piroue adds a second for the hosts (LEE 2-0 NOR)

7’ GOAL! - Gruev scores opener from free kick (LEE 1-0 NOR)

Leeds United FC 3 - 0 Norwich City FC

Second half! Leeds 3-0 Norwich (3-0 agg)

21:08 , Mike Jones

Norwich get the ball rolling again at Elland Road but it’s Leeds who take the initiative once more. Joel Piroue has a sight at goal and blazes a shot but Angus Gunn makes a sharp save to deny him.

HT Leeds 3-0 Norwich (3-0 agg)

21:04 , Mike Jones

Norwich haven’t turned up yet. They need to believe that they can hurt Leeds as the hosts have hurt them in this first half. 45 minutes of this play-off to go.

Is there a way back for the Canaries?

HT Leeds 3-0 Norwich (3-0 agg)

20:59 , Mike Jones

Leeds have all the control in this game. Norwich need to throw everything at them now which will open the game up even more. Leeds could go on to heavily beat them if things keep going as they are.

HT Leeds 3-0 Norwich (3-0 agg)

20:55 , Mike Jones

Half-time! Leeds 3-0 Norwich (3-0 agg)

20:51 , Mike Jones

45+4 mins: A superb and wonderful first half from Leeds puts one foot in the Championship play-off final. They’ve scored three goals, should have been four, and Illan Meslier made a great save when called on.

Norwich have a mountain to climb but Leeds look the better team by quite some way.

Leeds 3-0 Norwich (3-0 agg)

20:48 , Mike Jones

45 mins: Four minutes of added time to play in this first half.

Leeds 3-0 Norwich (3-0 agg)

20:45 , Mike Jones

44 mins: Norwich are split open again as they commit men up the pitch. Wilfried Gnonto is slipped down the right wing and carries Leeds forward on the counter attack.

He shoots as he gets to the box but there’s no way past Angus Gunn this time.

GOAL! Leeds 3-0 Norwich (3-0 agg) - Georginio, 41’

20:43 , Mike Jones

41 mins: Game over!

A quick break from Leeds slices upon the Norwich defence as Piroue sweeps the ball into the box. He cuts it back to Summerville who manages to poke the ball to Georginio Rutter.

Rutter lifts his shot and smokes the underside of the crossbar before watching the ball land in the back of the net!

Leeds 2-0 Norwich (2-0 agg)

20:39 , Mike Jones

39 mins: Jon Rowe goes to ground just outside the penalty area and hopes to win a free kick. He wasn’t touched by any of the Leeds defenders though and the referee sees that.

He pulls out a yellow card and books Rowe for diving.

Leeds 2-0 Norwich (2-0 agg)

20:38 , Mike Jones

36 mins: There’s a tussle in midfield but Georginio does brillantly with the ball at his feet to keep possession. He shrugs off a couple of tackles before releasing the ball back to his defence.

The effort elicits a loud round of applause from the crowd. It’s an imposing feeling for Norwich at the minute. They need to regroup.

Leeds 2-0 Norwich (2-0 agg)

20:34 , Mike Jones

33 mins: Close!

Almost a third for Leeds United. It’s another corner that sees Glen Kamara pin Angus Gunn to his line. That allows Joe Rodon to leap highest and win the header.

He gets a good connection on the ball but sends it wide of the back post.

Leeds 2-0 Norwich (2-0 agg)

20:31 , Mike Jones

30 mins: That second goal has been a setback for Norwich. The atmosphere is like a party for the Leeds fans now and the hosts are passing the ball around nicely.

Norwich need another period of control.

Leeds 2-0 Norwich (2-0 agg)

20:29 , Mike Jones

26 mins: Leeds have another chance to extend their lead with another corner. Junior Firpo gives Ashley Barnes a push and the Norwich forward flops to the floor in a flurry of theatrics.

Leeds go short from the corner and win a second attempt to get the ball into the box.

Leeds 2-0 Norwich (2-0 agg)

20:25 , Mike Jones

23 mins: Chance!

This is a big moment for Norwich. Ethan Ampadu lunges into a tackle after Ashley Barnes feeds the ball up to Josh Sargent. The defender mistimes the challenge and Sargent flies into the box.

He goes fo goal but Illan Meslier charges him down and manages to keep the ball out.

The Leeds fans go wild.

GOAL! Leeds 2-0 Norwich (2-0 agg) - Piroue, 20'

20:21 , Mike Jones

20 mins: Another one!

This is a good goal from Leeds who work the ball down the right wing and feed it up to Wilfried Gnonto. He swings in a fantastic cross which Angus Gunn leaves alone.

Joel Piroue pops up at the back post and nods it into the back of the net!

Leeds 1-0 Norwich (1-0 agg)

20:19 , Mike Jones

16 mins: The corner is dealt with by Leeds but Norwich are certainly growing in confidence. They’re happy to play out from the back and take on Leeds’ high press.

It’s not yielded much for them just yet but the visitors are seeing more of the ball now.

Leeds 1-0 Norwich (1-0 agg)

20:14 , Mike Jones

13 mins: Norwich haven’t seen much of the ball yet but they’re in a decent period just now. Joe Rodon fouls Gabriel Sara just inside his own half.

The ball is chipped over to Dimitris Giannoulis who bombs into space on the left wing. He crosses the ball but a big deflection takes it out for a corner.

Leeds 1-0 Norwich (1-0 agg)

20:10 , Mike Jones

10 mins: What a start for Leeds. They struggled at Elland Road but have taken the early lead and now will look to press their advantage.

Norwich are already facing an uphill battle.

GOAL! Leeds 1-0 Norwich (1-0 agg) - Gruev, 7'

20:09 , Mike Jones

7 mins: Opportunity for Leeds who win a free kick just outside the penalty area. Crysencio Summerville dummies and leaps over the ball before Ilia Gruev smokes a low curling left-footed effort at goal.

Angus Gunn jumps to the left but can;t reach the ball and Leeds have the early goal!

Leeds 0-0 Norwich (0-0 agg)

20:06 , Mike Jones

3 mins: As expected Leeds are on the front foot first. They work the ball down the left wing and slip it to Crysencio Summerville. He flies to the byline, plays a one-two with Georginio Rutter and then fizzes a shot high and wide!

Decent chance. Tough but he didn’t take it.

Kick off! Leeds vs Norwich

20:02 , Mike Jones

This is the big one.

One match to get to Wembley and have the chance of fighting for a place in the Premier League. Daniel Farke looks relaxed, David Wagner looks focused.

Leeds get the ball rolling at Elland Road and work the ball across their defensive line before giving it to Illan Meslier who boots it forward.

Leeds vs Norwich

19:55 , Mike Jones

Here come the teams. They make their way out onto the pitch at Elland Road.

This is a one game shootout for a spot in the Championship play-off final. Who will get there, Leeds or Norwich?

Kick off is up next...

Leeds vs Norwich

19:50 , Mike Jones

Leeds United have lost both of their last two home games, last losing more in a row at Elland Road in all competitions in March 2022 (four, all in the Premier League).

They last did so when competing outside of the top-flight in October 2017 (three in a row).

Leeds vs Norwich

19:45 , Mike Jones

In what is their third time in the Football League play-offs, Norwich are looking to reach the final for the third time, previously doing so in 2002 and 2015.

Should they do so, they’ll be just the sixth team to reach the final in 100% of their appearances (min. three appearances).

Leeds vs Norwich

19:40 , Mike Jones

Leeds are looking to progress to a Football League play-off final for a fourth tie, and first since the 2007/08 season in League One.

However, the Whites have been eliminated at the semi-final stage in both of their last two play-off participations (2008/09 in League One and 2018/19 in the Championship).

Both those occasions saw them play the second leg at home.

Leeds vs Norwich

19:35 , Mike Jones

The goalless draw in the first leg of this tie between Leeds and Norwich saw just 13 shots (Norwich 7, Leeds 6) and 0.76 expected goals (Norwich 0.51, Leeds 0.25).

Only four Championship matches in 2023/24, including the play-offs, saw fewer shots and only four had a lower total xG.

Leeds vs Norwich

19:30 , Mike Jones

Leeds United have won both of their last two homes games againsr Nowrich City in all competitions. Only from 1962-1972 have they ever won three in a row at home to the Canaries.

Leeds boss previews second leg

19:25 , Mike Jones

Daniel Farke is still aware of the threats Norwich pose but is pleased to see his side returning to home turf where they should have the advantage going into this crucial second leg. He said: “Everything is still possible.

“Norwich is just a really good side and also a threat on the counter attack. If you’re too greedy and open too many spaces, then they could punish you. We have to make sure that we find a good fine margin.

“Obviously we like to play at home, there’s no doubt about this. We have overall a really good home record in the season, but it’s no guarantee.

“So still 50-50 and then both sides have the same chance to earn their spot in the final. I’m pleased with the performance [in the first leg], also overall happy with the result but nothing is done yet.

“So it’s still a tight game and we have to make sure that we keep going because Norwich are really, really dangerous.”

Farke on Elland Road atmosphere

19:20 , Mike Jones

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is expecting an electric atmosphere when his players take to the pitch at Elland Road tonight.

“I think it will definitely be an amazing atmosphere, probably much whiter than yellow,” the manager stated, “I think it will be a pretty, pretty impressive atmosphere on Thursday.

“But, we also have to make sure that we are again not overexcited. So to show a good mental strength in this moment will be also quite important.”

More from McLean

19:15 , Mike Jones

McLean also highlighted the Norwich supporters and their fantastic support at Carrow Road last Sunday saying: “It was incredible.

“Coming off the bus, it gives you that extra bit of motivation. The support has been unbelievable all season. We thank the fans for that,

“It was really special and I think that’s why we started the game so well. When we came out, the atmosphere was electric.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t really give them that moment to cheer but it sets us up nicely. We’re still confident we can do it.”

Second leg set up perfectly says McLean

19:10 , Mike Jones

Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean says the play-off second leg is set up perfectly for his team to go out and attack Leeds this evening. .

“Obviously, we wanted to try and take an advantage to the away fixture,” McLean said, “We’ve not managed to do that. It was a tough game, they’re a good side.

“We felt that there were moments that we could’ve done better, we created chances but the final pass wasn’t there. Second half, we could’ve been a bit better with the ball. It’s something we’ll look at, and it sets up for a good one on Thursday.

“I think we were in more control in the first half, we were probing a little bit but not really creating massive chances, and could’ve done better in some situations.

“They seemed a bit happy to keep the ball at the back, and we stayed in a good shape. It’s always a cagey first leg in these games, nobody wants to lose the first game.

“It sets us up for a really big game, and it’s one that we look forward to. We’ll rest and recover and tomorrow, we’ll prepare as best as we can.”

Leeds vs Nowich team changes

19:07 , Mike Jones

Leeds boss Daniel Farke makes just one change to his Leeds United team from Sunday. Sam Byrom drops out with Joel Piroe brought in. It’s an attacking move from the German.

Norwich manager David Wagner makes one change to the team that started the first leg. Borja Sainz is replaced by Ashley Barnes.

Leeds vs Norwich line-ups

19:00 , Mike Jones

Leeds XI: Meslier, Gray, Firpo, Rodon, Ampadu, Gruev, Kamara, Summerville, Gnonto, Georginio, Piroe

Norwich XI: Gunn, Stacey, Duffy, Gibson, Giannoulis, McLean, Nunez, Rowe, Sara, Barnes, Sargent

Barnesy's back 💪



Norwich and Leeds deadlocked after cagey Championship play-off first leg

18:55 , Mike Jones

Norwich and Leeds shared a 0-0 first-leg stalemate at Carrow Road that left their Championship play-off semi-final evenly poised.

The clash was short on quality in the final third as neither goalkeeper were overworked, although Leeds had a goal ruled out before half-time.

The tie will be decided at Elland Road on Thursday night, with both sets of supporters hoping for a bit more magic.

Leeds had finished the regular season with 90 points, 17 more than sixth-placed Norwich, who had been down in 17th in November when many supporters wanted manager David Wagner sacked.

Norwich and Leeds deadlocked after cagey Championship play-off first leg

Wagner on Sargent

18:50 , Mike Jones

Norwich boss David Wagner also spoke about Josh Sargent, who went off late in the second half of the first leg with a knock. He said: “He was not able to carry on. He’s had some problems with his ankle, I haven’t spoken with him or the medical staff yet, but he’s a tough guy.

“I’m sure he will be ready for Thursday, which is a very, very big game. I really liked the occasion today, the atmosphere was fantastic.

“The players were able to keep their focus and concentration high against a team like this, with this quality, if you switch off for a second you will get punished.

“This never happened today, this is great to see. Unfortunately, we were not able to find the clear cut chances. The shift was fantastic.

“This play-off semi was never going to be decided in the first leg, it will be decided in the second leg. We’re in the race.”

‘It was an intense game’ says David Wagner

18:45 , Mike Jones

Norwich City head coach David Wagner says that it is only half-time in this tie and that either team can go on to win after the draw at Carrow Road.

“It was a very intense game. Quite even, I think. The guys have done fantastic, put in a proper shift,” Wagner said.

“Both teams neutralised each other, there were not a lot of clear cut chances. Half-time, 0-0 and still fully in the game. I’m absolutely satisfied with how the guys defended, how they worked their socks off.

“This means we keep going, we keep pushing. We recover and prepare for Thursday, a great occasion. This is exactly how I look on it, it’s half-time, 0-0.

“First two games of the regular season, we lost. First step we’ve done, kept a clean sheet and a draw. Now the next step is on Thursday.”

Farke reacts to first leg draw

18:40 , Mike Jones

Here’s a look at what the Leeds United boss had to say after the draw at Carrow Road:

Farke backs Leeds to shake off poor form

18:35 , Mike Jones

Leeds had been strong challengers for automatic promotion before losing four of their remaining six games and became the first Championship side since Sunderland in 1998 to finish on 90 points and not go straight up.

Farke insisted his players can recover their shaken confidence and that they had previously proven up to the challenge of “spotlight” matches throughout the season.

“We are not experienced, but I would not change one player,” the German said. “We have spoken about the the winning mentality that I think we have.

“It always felt during the whole season, when there is a special occasion, we were there. When there were spotlight games, we won two times against Leicester and we won two times against Ipswich.

“Yes, more consistency on other days would have been great, but with 90 points you can’t speak too much about lack of consistency.”

Daniel Farke reacts to first leg

18:30 , Mike Jones

“When you play a play-off semi-final with two legs, an away draw and especially also a clean sheet in a difficult ground here, it’s always a good and solid result,” said Leeds boss Daniel Farke said after the first leg on Sunday. “A good basement situation for the second leg at home, there’s no doubt about this.

“I’m happy with the performance and happy also with the result. Obviously, the last games in the regular season were not that great in terms of results and also we have conceded too many goals after many clean sheets during the season.

“We have a massive game up and coming on Thursday evening and it’s just half-time and we have to keep going.

“I think it will be a pretty, pretty impressive atmosphere on Thursday. But we also have to make sure that we are also not overexcited. So, to show a good mental strength in this moment will be also quite important.”

Tonight’s match officials

18:25 , Mike Jones

Australian Jarred Gillett will be the man in the middle of the second leg with Neil Davies and Nick Greenhalgh his assistant referees.

The fourth official will be Rebecca Welch.

What happened in the first leg?

18:20 , Mike Jones

It was a cagey contest at Carrow Road with neither side really creating any chances that could have swung the match.

Jonathan Rowe and Dimi Giannoulis carried a threat for Norwich running in behind the Leeds defence while Josh Sargent’s misjudged header was the closest the Canaries came to scoring before the break.

As the clock ticked on through the second half Leeds showed more initiative and Crysencio Summerville forced a save from Angus Gunn at his near post. The Scotland international was then called on again to collect Jaidon Anthony’s curling effort from the edge of the penalty area.

Here’s hoping for a more exciting game this evening.

Leeds vs Norwich prediction

18:15 , Mike Jones

Norwich held their own at Carrow Road against a Leeds United side more focused on keeping a clean sheet than going for the win.

That will be different tonight and buoyed on by their home supporters the Whites will be a force to be reckoned with. Norwich’s best chance of winning is if they score first and hold onto that lead but it’s hard to look past Leeds making it to Wembley.

Leeds 3-1 Norwich (3-1 agg.)

Predicted line-ups and latest odds

18:10 , Mike Jones

Here’s how we see both teams lining up at Elland Road:

Leeds XI: Meslier; Byram, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Kamara, Gruev; Gnonto, Gray, Summerville; Rutter.

Norwich XI: Gunn; Stacey, Duffy, Gibson, Giannoulis; Nunez, McLean; Rowe, Sara, Sainz; Sargent.

And, given their home advantage, it should come as no surprise that Leeds are the favourites with the bookies to go on and win this evening. That said, this match may be a closer affair than previously assumed. Here are the latest odds:

Leeds win 3/5

Norwich win 9/2

Leeds vs Norwich early team news

18:05 , Mike Jones

Daniel James passed a fitness test to feature off the bench for Leeds in the first leg, though Patrick Bamford wil again miss out. Pascal Struijk’s season is over due to injury.

Norwich suffered a scare when Josh Sargent appeared to aggravate an ankle problem late on at Carrow Road, but David Wagner suggested he was confident that Sargent would be able to battle through it to start again. A calf injury for Ashley Barnes is more of a concern.

How to watch Leeds vs Norwich

18:00 , Mike Jones

The second leg of the Championship play-off semi-final is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 16 May at Elland Road.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Good afternoon!

15:58 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Championship play-off semi-final.

This is the second leg of the tie between Leeds United and Norwich City meaning one of the teams will be heading to Wembley while the other will be resigned to another season in the second division.

The first leg was played at Carrow Road and ended in a goalless draw though tonight’s match is expected to be starkly different. Both teams need to win and will want to avoid a penalty shootout so there’ll be plenty of action in both final thirds.

We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and latest updates throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.