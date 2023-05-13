Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce arrives at the stadium before the match with Newcastle - Leeds vs Newcastle live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - Reuters/Lee Smith

11:57 AM

Newcastle line-up

11:55 AM

Leeds line-up

11:52 AM

Preview: Big day for Big Sam

Sam Allardyce may be one of the Premier League's most famed escape artists, but when he took on his latest survival mission with Leeds United having just four matches of the season remaining – becoming the club's fourth head coach of the season, aged 68 and having been out of work for two years – plenty of eyebrows were raised.

Could 'Big Sam' work his magic again, and keep the famous Yorkshire club in the top flight – as he has done previously with Sunderland, Blackburn and Crystal Palace – or is there simply not enough time left for the former England manager to do his Houdini act?

After what many would call a free hit in his first game – a seemingly unwinnable fixture against Manchester City, from which they emerged with a creditable 2-1 defeat – the real job arguably starts today with the lunchtime visit of nouveau riche Newcastle.

Allardyce, who said his 2008 sacking by Newcastle after just eight months in charge was a “massive knockback”, claimed it will be a “cauldron” inside Elland Road today because of the “pressure we have put on ourselves by the position we are in” and his players will need to ride that wave of emotion – not be crushed by it.

Story continues

That defeat by City dropped Leeds into the relegation zone, but matches against West Ham and Spurs after today look like they could yield points. Allardyce is big on old-fashioned man management and Leeds fans will hope he has lifted his players spirits sufficiently for them to lift the club out of the drop zone this lunchtime, and pile pressure on their rivals Nottingham Forest, Everton and Leicester.

“I know Leeds are in a lot of trouble,” Allardyce said upon taking the job. “But I have seen a lot of trouble before.”

For Newcastle, today is about getting their thrilling ambush of the 'big six' back on track. A run of emphatic wins over Spurs (6-1), Everton (4-1) and Southampton (3-1) was brought to a juddering halt last weekend by a sobering 2-0 home defeat by Arsenal, but Eddie Howe's side are still third, three points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool with a game in hand.

