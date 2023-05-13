Leeds vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League latest goals and updates after Bamford misses penalty, Wilson scores

(Action Images via Reuters)

Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Newcastle United in the Premier League today.

It’s crunch time at both ends of the table and the hosts know they need a victory to keep their survival hopes realistically alive, with only three matches remaining including this one. Leeds sit 19th in the league, two points from safety, and can put pressure on the likes of Leicester and Everton later in the weekend if they pick up a result here.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are third and need only seven points from four matches to guarantee a top-four finish - they’ll see this game as a real opportunity to take a huge step towards that, though need a reaction after being beaten by Arsenal last time out.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Leeds vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League updates

Leeds United FC 1 - 1 Newcastle United FC

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

13:23

It's all square at the break, with Leeds and Newcastle drawing 1-1. The hosts made a great start to the game, with Ayling firing in the rebound from Rodrigo's saved header to give them the lead just seven minutes in. But, it's a story of two penalties within five minutes that changed the game. Bamford saw his saved by Pope at one end, only for Newcastle to win one that Wilson confidently nestled into the bottom corner to pull them level.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

13:21

⏸️ All square at the break, after Callum Wilson cancelled out Luke Ayling's opener. 1-1 — Leeds United (@LUFC) May 13, 2023

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

13:19

Story continues

HALF-TIME: LEEDS UNITED 1-1 NEWCASTLE UNITED.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

13:19

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

13:19

CLOSE! It's crowded on the edge of Leeds' box, with the hosts staying compact. Wilson manages to bundle it through to Almiron, who does have space on the right, but he whips his shot wide of the far post.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

13:19

45' Almirón tries to bend the ball into the far corner but his effort is just wide.



[1-1]#LEENEW // #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 13, 2023

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

13:17

CHANCE! Wober goes direct this time, lifting it over the top for Bamford, who rounds Schar before squaring it to Greenwood on the edge of the box. He takes on the shot quickly, sending it swerving high over the bar.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

13:17

Just before he's brought down, Guimaraes slides another good throughball into the box. Isak does enough to put Kristensen off and Wilson gives chase, but Robles rushes out to sweep it away.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

13:13

16 Premier League goals for the season for @CallumWilson! 🫡



Keep pushing, lads! 👊 pic.twitter.com/HifpxFnt53 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 13, 2023

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

13:14

Greenwood jinks away from Guimaraes before darting forward. He has Harrison ahead of him in support, but Joelinton recovers well to stop the pass and Newcastle come away with it.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

13:12

Leeds have failed to convert two of their last three penalties in the Premier League (both Bamford), after scoring 18 in a row beforehand.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

13:10

Greenwood's long ball forward is cut out by Schar, but the defender stumbles, allowing Harrison to latch onto it. He tries to tee up Rodrigo on the right of the box, but Burn steps in to clear the danger.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

13:08

Guimaraes' throughball to Almiron is cut out by Wober, but McKennie is then too casual trying to get it upfield. He gifts it straight to Joelinton, and Leeds are under pressure once more.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

13:07

Leeds look a bit out of sorts after the equaliser, and Newcastle are trying to take advantage. The visitors work it out to Trippier on the right once more, but McKennie gets to the cross in front of Wilson.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

13:04

LEVEL AT ELLAND ROAD! 👊



Wilson steps up to take the penalty and slams it into the bottom corner past Robles who had guessed correctly.



Come on, lads! 💪 https://t.co/Cac9Wrb26z pic.twitter.com/0BirmtBb52 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 13, 2023

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

13:03

31' Goal Newcastle. Wilson scores from the penalty spot to equalise. 1-1 — Leeds United (@LUFC) May 13, 2023

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

13:03

Penalty Goal Callum Eddie Graham Wilson

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

13:03

Penalty Save Nicholas David Pope

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

13:03

Penalty Miss Patrick James Bamford

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

13:03

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

13:03

PENALTY TO NEWCASTLE! Newcastle work it quickly upfield and it's slotted into the box for Isak. Firpo slips at the wrong moment, which allows the forward to get to the ball and Wober shoves him over, with the referee again pointing to the spot.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

13:01

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

13:01

DOUBLE SAVE! Bamford steps up to take the spot-kick, but it's not the best penalty. It's at a comfortable height for Pope, who goes the right way, pushing it away. Bamford follows in, but the keeper reacts quickly to scramble it off his toe and out for a corner. Still 1-0!

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:59

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

13:00

PENALTY TO LEEDS! Greenwood gets away from two Newcastle defenders with some clever footwork before setting Firpo into the box. Joelinton tries to make up for it, clumsily crashing into the Spaniard from behind and the referee points straight to the spot.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:58

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:59

Harrison's throughball is just too short for Rodrigo, and Burn just about gets it back to Pope when Bamford chases him down. The striker continues his run, forcing the keeper to slice his clearance straight out of play.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:57

It's a lovely ball over the top from Schar to pick out Trippier's unmarked run down the right and he watches it all the way before drilling a first-time cross towards Wilson. Wober reads it well, sticking out a leg to take it off him.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:53

Leeds are keeping their defensive shape brilliantly here and Newcastle are struggling to find their rhythm. It's fizzed into Isak on the edge of the box, and he drills a shot through the crowd, but it hits Wilson.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:51

McKennie's long throw-in bounces off Koch's head, but Bamford reacts quickly to stop Burn from clearing it, and he knocks it back to the American to try and recycle it. Leeds instead win a free-kick that comes to nothing.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:50

Leeds have started all four of their Premier League matches when starting the day in the relegation zone this season, compared to just three wins in their 31 when not in the bottom three (D9 L19).

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:49

It's a neatly worked move from Newcastle as it's switched out to the left by Isak. Willock slots it forward for Almiron on the overlapping run, and he gets it out of his feet before firing into the side netting.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:47

15' Willock slides the ball in for Almirón on the left and he gets a shot away but it hits the side netting.



[1-0]#LEENEW // #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 13, 2023

12:45

Leeds are starting to give away a few needless free-kicks here and Trippier stands over the latest one through the middle after Wober tackles Wilson to the ground. It comes to nothing.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:44

SAVE! Burn's throw-in is flicked into the near post for Wilson, who has Kristensen tight to his back. He turns the defender but can't get any power on the shot, and Robles holds onto it.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:43

🎶 Luke Ayling, Luke Ayling 🎶 pic.twitter.com/GWIRAKgQYj — Leeds United (@LUFC) May 13, 2023

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:42

That goal seems to have calmed any of Leeds' nerves and they're looking comfortable in possession as they try to play it out from the back. Newcastle are staying compact and making it difficult for them to get into the box.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:39

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:38

Goal Luke David Ayling

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:38

Wober's clearance ends up being a good ball forward for Harrison, who cushions it down for Bamford before continuing his run down the left. Leeds are trying to catch Newcastle out here.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:38

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:36

Willock does manage to find some space now and he slides it forward for Isak to curl a cross into the box. Greenwood slices at his clearance, sending it to Joelinton, but he fires his long-range shot high into the stands.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:35

Leeds are pressing high and trying to prevent Newcastle from making their usual fast start to games. Koch slides in to stop Guimaraes from getting it forward and the hosts get it away.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:33

McKennie gets the game underway for Leeds!

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:32

👏 Here we go! Come on #LUFC! — Leeds United (@LUFC) May 13, 2023

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:32

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:30

The teams are out on the pitch now, with kick-off just moments away!

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:26

Allardyce has won more Premier League games against Newcastle than against any other side (13). He's won his first home Premier League game in charge of five of his previous clubs (D1 L2), one of which was a 3-0 win over Newcastle in October 2015 with Sunderland.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:24

There's just one change by Eddie Howe from their defeat to Arsenal last weekend. Almiron joins Wilson and Isak up front, while Murphy starts on the bench. Pope makes his 250th league appearance in the top four divisions of English football.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:22

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:22

Allardyce makes three changes to the side that lost to City last Saturday and switches formation to a back three. Koch, Rodrigo and Greenwood all come in, with Roca, Forshaw and Gnonto dropping to the bench. Ayling makes his 250th appearance for Leeds, while Bamford plays his 100th game in the Premier League.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:19

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:17

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:18

NEWCASTLE UNITED SUBS: Martin Dubravka, Elliot Anderson, Anthony Gordon, Paul Dummett, Javier Manquillo, Jacob Murphy, Matt Targett, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jamal Lewis.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:16

NEWCASTLE UNITED STARTING XI (4-3-3): Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock; Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:12

💪 Time to warm up! pic.twitter.com/eH0fBQTUK6 — Leeds United (@LUFC) May 13, 2023

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:12

LEEDS UNITED SUBS: Pascal Struijk, Marc Roca, Brenden Aaronson, Illan Meslier, Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, Adam Forshaw, Wilfried Gnonto, Archie Gray.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:08

LEEDS UNITED STARTING XI (3-4-2-1): Joel Robles; Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Maximilian Wober; Luke Ayling, Rodrigo, Weston McKennie, Junior Firpo; Sam Greenwood, Jack Harrison; Patrick Bamford.

Leeds vs Newcastle confirmed lineups

12:04 , Karl Matchett

Confirmed lineups

Leeds XI - Robles, Kristensen, Wober, Koch, Ayling, Firpo, McKennie, Greenwood, Harrison, Rodrigo, Bamford

Newcastle XI - Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Isak, Wilson

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:04

Sam Allardyce's first game in charge ended in a narrow 2-1 defeat to league leaders Manchester City last week, and results elsewhere saw them drop to 19th in the table. They have just three games left to turn things around, starting here. The Whites are winless in their last six outings (D1 L5), with their last victory coming against Nottingham Forest at the start of April. As for Newcastle, they're still chasing a top-four spot this season, and their fate is in their hands. They've lost just two of their last 10 matches (W8), though one of those was last time out in a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:02

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Leeds United and Newcastle United at Elland Road!

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:00

🤩 Back at Elland Road! pic.twitter.com/2zONBG11Y6 — Leeds United (@LUFC) May 13, 2023

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:00

🎙️ “We believe in ourselves and we need to fight for the points” pic.twitter.com/L70yJd8TU8 — Leeds United (@LUFC) May 13, 2023

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:00

Checking in at Elland Road! 👋 pic.twitter.com/wAWePaBrLv — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 13, 2023

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:00

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:00

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

11:30

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:00

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:00

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:00

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:00

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

12:00