Marcus Rashford pounces late on as scrappy Leeds pay the price for lack of quality

Match report by Luke Edwards at Elland Road

This was a game that had everything you would expect from a clash between two bitter old rivals but there was very little quality football on show until Manchester United’s two late goals broke the deadlock.

Marcus Rashford had been quiet by his recent electrifying standards, well marked by Luke Ayling as Manchester United were kicked out of their rhythm by a combative and aggressive Leeds side that wanted to turn the game into a street fight.

For 80 minutes, Leeds’ plan worked, they wrestled control of the game away from Erik ten Hag’s side, but Rashford cannot be silenced at the moment. Given one chance, from a Luke Shaw cross, he headed home. It was his 13th goal in 15 games and his 24th goal for club and country this season. It is a stunning run of form and he is well on course to score the 35 goals ten Hag has challenged him to reach before May.

It felt cruel on Leeds who had fought and scrapped for everything all afternoon, but they did not make their dominance of the second half count and the lack of goals is a worry for whoever comes in as manager in the ongoing search to replace Jesse Marsch.

The former Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder was at Elland Road to watch this blood and thunder clash and is the new favourite to take the job despite an underwhelming spell in charge in Amsterdam after replacing ten Hag last summer.

Leeds have the spirit to avoid relegation but it remains to be seen if they have the quality. Manchester United were made to dig in and, for long periods, struggled with Leeds’ aggression.

Resorting to the same crude tactics, too often, they forget to play their normal style of football but after Rashford's header Alejandro Garnacho put a gloss on things, as his pace took him away from the Leeds defence and his shot could not be kept out by Illan Meslier.

Leeds had conceded two goals in five minutes at the end of a game they had looked the more likely to score first in until that point.

Leeds United 0 Manchester United 2, as it happened: below

04:31 PM

Some fans

were apparently being beastly at Elland Road although I have to say that I myself did not hear it on the TV coverage.

In any event, our Manchester football expert James Ducker relays a joint statement from both Leeds and MUFC which says:

"Both clubs strongly condemn chanting from both sets of fans regarding historic tragedies at today’s game. Such behaviour is completely unacceptable and we will continue to work together with our respective fan groups and the Premier League and other authorities on eradicating it from football."

04:18 PM

Shaw thing

Luke Shaw’s game by numbers vs. Leeds United:



88 touches

79% pass accuracy

8 ground duels won

6 ball recoveries

3 clearances

3 blocks

2 key passes

2 aerial duels won

2/3 dribbles completed

1 interception

1 big chance created

1 assist



Excelling at CB yet again. 💪 pic.twitter.com/vtJfBw0YE1 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 12, 2023

Did, in fairness, give the ball away on the edge of the box and a better striker than Summerville might have tucked it away. Still though.

04:13 PM

Here's the post-match stats from Opta

Leeds United are winless in nine games in the Premier League (D4 L5), their longest winless run in the competition since 10 games between March and August in 1997.

Manchester United have won consecutive league games against Leeds United at Elland Road for the first time since October 1976.

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford has scored 21 goals in all competitions this season, only scoring more goals during the 2019-20 campaign (22).

David de Gea made his 400th Premier League appearance in this match – only Ryan Giggs (632) and Paul Scholes (499) have played more games for Manchester United in the competition.

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho has been directly involved in four goals as a substitute this season in the Premier League (2 goals, 2 assists), the most of any player.

Leeds United’s Junior Firpo has received 13 yellow cards in 2,011 minutes of playtime in the Premier League (30 apps, 21 starts). His rate of a yellow card every 155 minutes is the worst of any player to have started 20+ games in the competition.

04:08 PM

Micah Richards

"Leeds were excellent for 80 minutes but the difference was in the boxes, they do not have the quality up front. Leeds do switch off. They need to play for 90 minutes."

04:04 PM

Harry Maguire

"Winning the game is the most important thing, it is not about me. Nice to come in and get a clean sheet and get the right result for the fans.

"They had good momentum at the start of each half but we showed fight. We knew today was about revenge and we got that today."

[on De Gea] "To play 400 games as number one for this club, probably the most scrutinised position in world football. He is a legend."

"Every player wants to start games. There are four international centre backs at this club so it is always going to be hard but I will keep training and I will be ready when the chances come."

04:03 PM

David De Gea

"We deserve to win. We knew if we kept the clean sheet we would win the game. The team is strong, we are really happy.

"Today was about winning. Tomorrow I will enjoy 400 PL games."

03:55 PM

Full time: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 2

Ah it was a close and hard-fought battle, Leeds will feel pretty thoroughly mugged because they were probably the better side all told. But Rashford is red-hot and once he pounced to score that knocked the stuffing out of Leeds, Man United followed up with a second soon after and that is enough to send them into second place.

03:54 PM

90 mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 2

"Leeds are falling apart again," crow the Man U fans. And indeed you can see why. Since that second goal, Rashford has had the ball in the net again after Rashford played him in. Offside.

And now Weghorst has also netted, albeit that Var has found that to be offside.

03:48 PM

GOAL! Leeds United 0 Man United 2 (Garancho 85)

Weghorst plays a ball down the left channel, Leeds are stretched, here is Garancho - and he slots that away to make it two and surely settle this.

03:47 PM

82 mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 1

Is there a way back for Leeds?

03:41 PM

GOAL! Leeds United 0 Manchester United 1 (Rashford 80)

Oh dear. Poor Leeds. The game has needed a wee bit of quality and we have got it. Luke Shaw gets down the left, crosses, and Rashford rises splendidly to nod that into the net.

Var does its level best to ruin the moment but to no avail. It looked for a second that he might have had a fingertip offside but nah.

Man U are ahead!

03:39 PM

75 mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

Shot from Leeds that De Gea stops with his feet. Crysencio Summerville denied again - he could have had a hat-trick on the day. Got in behind the defence and shot but DDG did well.

That was a big moment and a big save. He's made five saves today, albeit all of them more or less regulation.

03:36 PM

72 mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

Brendan Aaronson comes on for Jack Harrison.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka replaced Diogo Dalot.

03:36 PM

70 mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

Spamhead, as ever treating the football like it is radioactive dog poo, gives it straight to a Leeds player but they make little advatnge from it.

03:30 PM

69 mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

Ayling with an overhead kick! Controls it well enough but straight at the keeper.

Can Leeds get the goal? I think they are more deserving of the points than the visitors.

I was banned from making Wikipedia edits after repeatedly editing the page of ex-Man Utd defender Denis Irwin to say he was a fan of The Fall. Thing is, I genuinely read a book about The Fall that mentioned Irwin going to their gigs, I just couldn't be bothered properly citing it — Fesshole 🧻 (@fesshole) February 12, 2023

03:29 PM

66 mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

Gnoto has had a dibble from range but it is Gnoto going to trouble DDG.

03:23 PM

62 mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

Martinez coming on for Malacia. Garnacho on in place of Sancho.

Dalot! That came out of the blue. Decent move from Man United, slipped to Dalot, who lets 'er rip from the edge of the box. Smacks against the crossbar.

03:22 PM

60 mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

Leeds have a corner. Gets a deflection off a MU player and goes behind so they can have another go.

Ayling trying to noise up the Man U players at this corner as everyone jostles in the box. He's doing an annoying "laughing in the face as an intimidation tactic" type thing. Weghorst, who has a good four or five inches on him height wise, towers over him and stares, expressionless. Some good Ivan Drago vibes there from Big Wout.

The corner eventually comes to nowt.

03:17 PM

56 mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

Patrick Bamford is coming off. Rutter is replacing him.

Leeds v MUFC = men: at it — John Brewin (@JohnBrewin_) February 12, 2023

03:16 PM

54 mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

Rashford tries to cut in from the left but is tag-teamed by Ayling and Adams. No way through.

03:14 PM

52 mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

And now Ayling is in on the act as well, trying his luck from the edge of the box. Certainly been all Leeds

Chris Waddle on the BBC: "Man United are still in the changing room. I don't know what Ten Hag said to them at half time, whether his tactics are that boring that they fell asleep. They've got to wake up."

03:09 PM

51 mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

A nice move this from Leeds, ends with Harison trying a first-time stabbed shot wide.

03:08 PM

48 mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

McKennie gets up for the corner but shoulders the ball over.

03:07 PM

47 mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

Yet another turnover - both teams have clearly worked out that the other's defenders can be rattled and got at. Shaw gives the ball away, Summerville gets a shot in and there's a corner.

03:06 PM

46 mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

The men in red shirts and black shorts will kick us off.

03:05 PM

Right then!

Eyes down for the second half. Or more like 'seconds out', after that bruising opening 45.

02:49 PM

Half time: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

Blood and thunder stuff, we could easily have had more than the three yellows dished out by Ref Tierney.

Both sides could have capitalised on errors: Summerville when United failed to clear a cross, Harison when Maguire hesitated and gave the ball away, Summerville again after a crowd scene in the MUFC box, then Fernandes when Wober also dallied on the ball.

Anybody's game at this point.

Here's Luke Edwards at Elland Road:

"Leeds have shaded things and have defended well against a blunt Manchester United attack so that makes the save by Meslier to deny Bruno Fernandes, after blocking Maximilian Wober's lazy pass out of defence, all the more impressive.

Had Leeds conceded then - Ayling almost put the ball into his own net from the resulting corner - it would have been a crushing blow on the stroke of half time.

Nobody can accuse managerless Leeds of not being up for the fight. That's the one thing they have had in abundance so far."

02:49 PM

45+ mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

That second corner cleared with more ease and, although Leeds release the pressure by getting upfield, there's not a lot of threat in their attack and I reckon that'll do it for the first half.

02:48 PM

45+ mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

Decent corner from Man U, Rashford close to turning that in at the back stick after a bit of a bundle. They get another corner.

02:47 PM

45 mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

Big moment! Leeds give the ball away - Maximilian Wober is the guilty party - Fernandes pounces, tears forward and hits a low shot. Excellent save from Meslier to turn it around the post.

Luke Edwards: "This match has all of the things you would expect from a game between two bitter rivals except for any semblance of quality football. There has been a lot of crunch in the tackle, not enough snap in the passing from either side. High on fouls, low on shots.

Leeds will probably be the happier of the two. They have turned it into a street fight, epitomised by the combative Luke Ayling. Manchester United do not look comfortable with Leeds' ultra physical approach.

The best chances of the half have both fallen to Leeds' Crysenico Summerville, one he hit over when he should have scored, the second a few moments ago when David de Gea saved well at his near post."

02:45 PM

44 mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

Notorious hardman Patrick Bamford smashes Fred from behind.

02:45 PM

43 mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

Oh so close! More by luck than judgement, Summerville bundles into the box and gets the break of the ball, it comes off his shin, it hits Luke Shaw, it very nearly sneaks past De Gea.

Bamford, incidentally, was running through into the box and went down under pressure from the Lord of Spam.

02:43 PM

42 mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

Malacia battling hard with Ayling.

02:43 PM

40 mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

Bruno in the action once again. Tried to chip Meslier.

McKennie fouls Rashford and becomes the third man to have his name taken.

02:42 PM

38 mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

Bruno Fernandes gets down the right, crosses, but Weghorst can’t get up for the header and frankly if big Wout cannot, then ain't nobody can.

Pretty grim chanting at Leeds. Leeds fans singing about Munich, Man United responding with chants of 'Istanbul..' — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) February 12, 2023

02:36 PM

34 mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

Mistake from MUFC! Maguire dwells on the ball and his pocket is picked by Harison. Harison is clear for Leeds, but lacks the support to help him, or the bit of magic/confidence to create something solo. Maguire soon has the ball off him.

02:33 PM

30 mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

Ayling and Malacia get involved with a bit of afters. Ref calms it all down without much drama.

02:33 PM

29 mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

Weghorst with some defensive duties, heading away.

02:30 PM

28 mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

Sabitzer with a hard one on Gnonto. Ref is earning his corn today. Strongly fancy a second yellow/a red at some point.

02:26 PM

24 mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

The boy Bamford is tripped, I think it was Fernandes who did the dirty deed. In any event, careless rather than malicious but we have a Leeds freekick nevertheless.

This is a better freekick, floated in, but Man U clear that pretty confidently. It was the mighty forehead of Harold Maguire, natch.

02:25 PM

23 mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

Good battling stuff, even really, very hard indeed to pick a winner. Rashford, peripheral so far, has it way out on the flank but cannot do much with it.

02:24 PM

21 mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

I was remiss in omitting that Junior Firpo also went in the book a minute or two before. He chopped down Sancho.

02:21 PM

19 mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

With some sense of inevitably, Fred has gone in the book.

02:21 PM

17 mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

Man United with a sweeping move that ends in a shot dragged wide from Bruno.

02:20 PM

15 mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

Good battling stuff, Fred is putting in loads of big challenges.

02:16 PM

14 mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

The camera focuses on Victor Orta who is something called Sporting Director at Leeds. Ok then. Michael Skubala is the caretaker. As far as I understand it, MS is not a candidate for the Elland Road Hot Seat TM.

02:15 PM

13 mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

Leeds have a freekick, something from the training ground, but Harrison just passes it delicately to.... a Man United player. Not a feather in the cap for the interim coaching staff!

02:13 PM

10 mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

Frantic, frenetic and chaotic.

02:12 PM

8 mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

Fred and Weghorst are putting it about for the visitors, too, and manage to muscle the ball into a dangerous area. Sancho cannot provide the cross.

02:06 PM

5 mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

This is the stuff. Proper tackles flying in. Malacia needs treatment after getting scythed down. Tyler Adams again. He's up for it.

02:05 PM

3 mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

Ooh so close! Leeds should be up. Ball into the Man U area, Bamford's attempt is saved and the follow-up chance is blazed over from close range. Summerville the man who ought to have hit the target.

02:03 PM

2 mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

Hectic start! Adams puts a huge reducer in on Sancho, but fairly enough.

02:03 PM

1 mins: Leeds United 0 Manchester United 0

Man United have the early ball and are playing it around at the back.

01:58 PM

Mike with some Elland Road

Ex-Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder a serious contender among candidates for the #LUFC manager's job. Dutchman is at #LEEMUN today — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) February 12, 2023

01:58 PM

Here's those teams again

01:51 PM

Some most interesting team selections

for Man United then. Jadon back in. Dear old Spamhead Harry Maguire gets a start.

01:27 PM

ITMA

Mr Luke Edwards has further updates from the Elland Road area.

"The big talking point in the Manchester United side is that Harry Maguire starts. It is only the fifth start in the league this season, which will once again make his long term future at Old Trafford a talking point. Erik ten Hag has always maintained he wants him to stay, but has not played him. Maguire has been fourth choice centre back it seems this season and that is unsustainable long term.

My colleague Sam Wallace wrote a column this weekend talking about Manchester United's need to sell players in the summer to help with FFP rules. They need to create a market for players like Maguire but to do that he needs to play and he needs to play well.

The 29-year-old has, surprisingly, been selected ahead of Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane this afternoon. Then again, so has left back Luke Shaw. It's all a bit confusing."

01:22 PM

Luke Edwards reports

"Another huge police operation around Elland Road for Leeds United vs Manchester United. Last season's meeting between these two old rivals was the biggest police operation for a Premier League game in terms of the number of officers on duty. Riot police and mounted units are very visible on the streets around the stadium. Hopefully that keeps a lid on things."

01:08 PM

Team news incoming

Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo, McKennie, Adams, Summerville, Harrison, Gnonto, Bamford. Subs: Aaronson, Gyabi, Robles, Rutter, Kristensen, Greenwood, Fernandez, Monteiro, Mullen.

Man Utd: de Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Shaw, Malacia, Fred, Sabitzer, Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho, Weghorst. Subs: Lindelof, Martinez, Varane, Heaton, Pellistri, Wan-Bissaka, Elanga, Garnacho, Iqbal.

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire)

01:04 PM

Ten Hag concentrating on matters on the pitch

Erik ten Hag wants to be active in the summer transfer window, regardless of who owns Manchester United, in an attempt to compete for next season’s Premier League title. The sale of the club by the Glazer family appears to be edging closer with a number of interested parties reportedly circling Old Trafford prior to the start of formal bidding.

The process could extend well into the summer, a point not lost on United supporters, who saw their team sign just two loan players – Marcel Sabitzer and Wout Weghorst – in January. But Ten Hag insists he is planning for a summer of squad building and claims the uncertain ownership status has not impacted on his job so far. “No. I’m here to manage the team, to get the best out of them, and of course I have a job in bringing the right players in,” said Ten Hag.

“I have to be in debate with the management of the club, the board of the club, and we have a lot of communication about that. But I’m not here for the finance, I’m here to achieve the sporting aims and goals.

“I’m calm in that situation. I’m planning, I always go for the highest, so we go for the best we can get, but also we have plan B.”

United travel to Leeds today, four days after their 2-2 comeback draw, with injuries to Antony, Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay, plus the suspension of Casemiro, underlining a lack of strength in depth.

Ten Hag has opted for three changes from Wednesday's game with Jadon Sancho starting and Harry Maguire and Tyrell Malacia come into a rearranged back four.

As for managerless Leeds, it's two changes: Luis Sinisterra and Pascal Struijk, who came off with a concussion injury in midweek are out so Crysencio Summerville and Junior Firpo both start.