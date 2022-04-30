Leeds 0-1 Manchester City LIVE! Rodri goal - Premier League match stream, latest score and updates today

Leeds vs Manchester City!

Manchester City know that once again there’s no room for any slip-ups and they have a 1-0 lead over Leeds at half-time.

As Liverpool did earlier in the day, Pep Guardiola shuffled his pack with Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne among those named on the bench.

Leeds had a big chance to take a shock early lead, when a City corner was cleared out to the halfway line. Joao Cancelo was the last man and he slipped, allowing Rodrigo to charge clear for the home side. He should really have squared it to Raphinha, but took too long to make his decision and the space disappeared.

With 13 minutes on the clock, City scored the opening goal themselves. It was incredibly simple too - Phil Foden swung in a brilliant free-kick delivery and Rodri had space in the box to head into the far corner.

A nasty clash of heads between Robin Koch and Aymeric Laporte stopped the match and when it resumed, Leeds had their best spell. They rushed City and created some promising moments, but could not turn those into clear-cut chances.

Gabriel Jesus fired straight at the goalkeeper after working space in the box, before Stuart Dallas was forced off with what looked to be a serious injury. The Leeds man clattered into Jack Grealish and in doing so was stretchered off himself.

Leeds United FC 0 - 1 Manchester City FC

18:47 , Matt Verri

52 mins: City break and Jesus sets Sterling away on the right.

He cuts inside into the box, opts to ignore Grealish and goes for goal himself. Blocked. Falls to Grealish and City stay on the attack.

Comes back to Grealish, who sends an effort of his own well wide.

18:44 , Matt Verri

50 mins: Leeds have barely had a kick at the start of the half, City dominating the ball.

Better from the home side as they win it back off Gundogan. Played wide to Harrison, his cross is deflected though and loops up straight to Ederson.

18:41 , Matt Verri

47 mins: Still a back five for Leeds, with Raphinha now at right wing-back.

Imagine that at times it will be more of a back four though, with Ayling shifting out wide. Grealish is out on that wing and has just had a whole load of those cards from the crowd rain down on him.

Back underway!

18:39 , Matt Verri

Up and running again at Elland Road!

18:37 , Matt Verri

Just seven shots in that first-half... five for City, two for Leeds.

City with 61% possession but that was largely due to a dominant start to the half. Leeds saw more and more of the ball as the half went on.

18:32 , Matt Verri

So as it stands, City are going back to the top of the Premier League table.

While it’s 1-0, they’ll still be nervous though. Leeds have shown enough to suggest they can cause City problems.

Just got to be more composed when they get into the final third and make the right decisions.

HT: Leeds 0-1 Man City

18:24 , Matt Verri

53 minutes after we started, it’s half-time at Elland Road.

City lead through Rodri’s early header, but Guardiola’s side have been really pushed in that first-half.

Not really much in the way of clear-cut chances for Leeds, though they’ve made it uncomfortable for the visitors.

18:22 , Matt Verri

45+7 mins: Dallas stretchered off, looks to be a serious injury. He’s in a lot of pain. Hopefully not as bad as it looks.

It is indeed James on to replace him.

18:20 , Matt Verri

45+5 mins: Stretcher is on - that’s going to be the end of Dallas’ match.

Dan James looks to be the one getting stripped off and ready to come on. This first-half has gone on for an absolute age!

18:19 , Matt Verri

45+3 mins: Grealish down again, this time he’s been absolutely clattered by Dallas.

The Leeds man had badly hurt himself in the process though - he’s getting treatmenet, while Grealish is up and fine.

That’s Dallas’ fifth foul of the match and certainly the worst. Never anywhere near the ball.

18:17 , Matt Verri

45+2 mins: City starting to get a more bit control back, knocking the ball around comfortably as they try and take the sting out of things.

Been about three minutes since Leeds last had a touch.

18:15 , Matt Verri

45 mins: Four minutes added on, largely due to that clash of heads between Koch and Laporte.

It’s been a slightly frantic match at times - enjoyable watch though. Leeds have made it really competitive.

18:13 , Matt Verri

42 mins: Grealish absolutely furious - he’s on a yellow so will need to watch himself.

Dallas looked to have just dragged the City man down as he tried to drive into the box. The whistle didn’t come.

Big danger here though! Ayling slips, City are in. Comes to Sterling... WHAT A BLOCK! Drops to Foden, blocked again! Leeds hanging on for dear life there.

18:11 , Matt Verri

40 mins: Corner for Leeds, who can be really satisfied with their efforts so far.

Ederson palms it away, Klich lobs it back over him but there are enough blue shirts waiting to head it clear.

Raphinha drills it back into a dangerous area, again City are up to the task though.

18:08 , Matt Verri

38 mins: And just like that City suddenly click into gear.

Cancelo keeps the ball in play and sprays a stunning pass out to Jesus. He brings it down, beats Ayling and cuts into the box. Space opens up for the shot, which he scuffs straight at Meslier.

18:07 , Matt Verri

37 mins: Hosts have to make the most of these promising moments they’re getting.

Worked wide to Raphinha and he can run at Ake. Dallas makes the run into the box, the Brazilian cuts inside and looks to find him. Rolls straight through to Cancelo.

Leeds quickly back on the attack though. Klich looks to find Dallas at the far post, Gundogan back to flick the header away.

18:04 , Matt Verri

34 mins: Leeds having their best spell of the match and the crowd are responding. Klich dinks a ball in behind, Laporte across to clear it out of play.

Home side keeping the ball well and certainly giving City something to think about. Cross in from Ayling, drops for Firpo in loads of space in the box. Blasts it over the bar.

18:02 , Matt Verri

32 mins: That cheers them up. Grealish glides past Dallas with ease, cuts inside and beats Ayling. Stumbles to the ground in installments and then appeals for the free-kick... referee tells him to get up.

Probably would have got the decision had he gone straight to ground.

18:00 , Matt Verri

30 mins: Dallas standing in an offside position on the right wing, ball comes into him. Not really a surprise therefore when the flag goes up.

Home fans getting increasingly frustrated with the officials, clearly feel the decisions aren’t going their way.

17:58 , Matt Verri

27 mins: Nothing really happening for Leeds at the moment. Klich tries to set his side away on the counter, blasts it straight into Harrison who is standing about half a yard in front of him.

They look relatively solid at the back though, City struggling to create much.

17:56 , Matt Verri

25 mins: Home fans screaming for handball against Ake. Nothing given. City win it back and they now have a corner. Not going to go down well if the visitors score from this.

Fortunately for everyone Rodrigo is there at the near post to head it away.

17:53 , Matt Verri

23 mins: Leeds win it back high up the pitch, Klich looks to play Raphinha through. The Brazilian is offside, and the pass to him is too heavy anyway - straight out of play.

Apart from that, all good!

Play briefly stopped again - cards that the Leeds fans were holding up pre-match have found their way onto the pitch. Quick clean-up mission and we’re back underway.

17:50 , Matt Verri

20 mins: Back underway - both Koch and Laporte are going to continue.

Big red mark on the side of Laporte’s head, was a really painful blow. Can only assume the medics are happy both are fine to carry on.

Watch: Rodri heads home the opening goal for City

17:49 , Matt Verri

17:48 , Matt Verri

18 mins: Koch is at least sitting up, but he doesn’t look great. Laporte still lying down, he hasn’t really moved since the clash.

They’re both up now, getting tested for concussion. Would be a surprise if either were able to though.

17:46 , Matt Verri

16 mins: Nasty clash of heads as Laporte heads the ball away, just before Koch can get there.

We’ll have a slight delay while the two of them get some treatment.

17:45 , Matt Verri

15 mins: Grealish fouls Dallas, and the City man earns himself a yellow card. Can Leeds make the most of this set-piece?

No. Headed out by City. Leeds get it back into the box, but Ake beats Ayling in the air to get it clear. Great defending.

GOAL! Leeds 0-1 Manchester City | Rodri 13'

17:43 , Matt Verri

AND CITY TAKE THE LEAD!

They’re capable of scoring incredible goals, but there was nothing particularly special about this.

Foden swings in the free-kick, Rodri is free in the box and flicks it into the far corner. Too easy for City.

17:42 , Matt Verri

12 mins: Dallas getting so tight to Grealish every time City work the ball wide to him. Not letting him turn and run.

This time Dallas is a bit too keen though as he lunges in on Sterling. Foul given - fair to say Elland Road disagrees.

17:39 , Matt Verri

9 mins: Leeds do press this time, pretty much the first we’ve seen of it all match.

Laporte and then Dias put under real pressure and it ends with Dias lumping the ball up the pitch to nobody in particular. Can notch that up as a win for Leeds.

17:37 , Matt Verri

6 mins: Brilliant from Foden, spins past Firpo with a lovely turn. Leeds wing-back hauls him back and that’s as clear a free-kick as you’ll see.

And a yellow card for Firpo. Long 84 minutes coming up for him!

17:34 , Matt Verri

4 mins: HUGE MOMENT FOR LEEDS!

City have a corner, it’s cleared to Cancelo on the halfway line who is by himself and he slips.

Rodrigo can bounce and he’s breaking away towards the City box. Should square it to Raphinha, holds onto the ball for too long though and when he does scuff it across the box, it’s cleared.

17:32 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Well it looks like a back five for Leeds - Dallas and Firpo as the wing-backs.

Home side happy to sit off in the early stages and let City have the ball in defence. None of that relentless pressing!

KICK-OFF!

17:30 , Matt Verri

We ae underway in a huge match at both ends of the Premier League table!

17:28 , Matt Verri

Players are out onto the pitch - brilliant atmosphere at Elland Road as you’d expect. They’ll do everything they can to roar their side on to a positive result.

Will be interesting to see how Marsch responds to Cooper’s late injury. Koch moving back into defence you’d imagine, but could also be Ayling moving central and Dallas shifting to right-back.

17:25 , Matt Verri

Victory this evening would send Man City back to the top of the table - anything else and it’s advantage Liverpool.

Leeds would move back into 16th and eight points clear of the relegation zone should they pull of a shock win.

17:19 , Matt Verri

Cooper injured in the warm-up for Leeds, so Klich comes into the side.

Goes without saying that the home side could really have done without losing such a key player, their captain, minutes before kick-off.

Both sides send ‘No War’ message

17:12 , Matt Verri

Huge, huge match at both ends of the Premier League - could be a pivotal 90 minutes.



The two sides are warming up in 'No War' t-shirts at Elland Road.



17:07 , Matt Verri

Real Madrid are in action at the moment, though their position in La Liga is a lot more comfortable than Man City’s.

Karim Benzema on the scoresheet for the leaders - shock. They lead Espanyol 4-0, which will confirm them as champions.

Real going to be heading into Wednesday’s second leg in Madrid against City full of confidence. Guardiola’s side will hoping to do the same!

That’s not going to help Leeds...

17:01 , Matt Verri

Leeds find themselves getting dragged right back into the relegation battle.

Burnley have managed to turn it around at Watford to snatch a massive three points - they’ve now moved above Leeds.

Now would be a great time for Marsch’s side to stun City!

Guardiola: Leeds will be tough

16:52 , Matt Verri

It’s another must-win match for Pep Guardiola’s side, but the Man City boss is expecting Leeds to make it a really tough 90 minutes at Elland Road.

“Leeds is tough - the crowd, they are fighting for points,” Guardiola said.

“We need points. We know it. The people feel it. The players trained today with incredible focused I think everybody at the club knows what we’re playing for and what they have to do.

“We make an incredible last three games, lots of goals we score and that’s what we must continue to do. In football sometimes you get rewards sometimes you must accept defeats.”

Here come the visitors...

16:45 , Matt Verri

16:38 , Matt Verri

So De Bruyne and Silva on the bench for Man City this evening, with Grealish and Gundogan among those coming in. No Walker as expected, so Cancelo starts at right-back with Ake on the left.

Jesus will be looking to keep up his impressive recent goalscoring form.

For Leeds, Firpo, Koch and Struijk come into the side. Klich has to settle for a place on the bench, as to the speedy duo James and Gelhardt.

Leeds team

16:34 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Cooper, Firpo, Koch, Phillips, Dallas, Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo

Subs: Klaesson, Klich, Shackleton, Cresswell, Bate, Greenwood, Gelhardt, James, Llorente

Man City team

16:30 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Rodri, Gundogan, Grealish, Jesus, Foden, Sterling

Subs: Steffen, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Egan-Riley, Mbete, McAtee

16:22 , Matt Verri

Teams news from Elland Road coming up in less than ten minutes.

We saw Klopp shuffle his pack earlier - will Guardiola do the same with the midweek trip to Madrid on his mind?

We’ll soon find out!

Earlier action in the title race...

16:15 , Matt Verri

Liverpool climbed to the top of the Premier League earlier today after Naby Keita’s first-half strike earned a 1-0 victory over Newcastle at St. James’ Park.

Jurgen Klopp’s side took full advantage of playing ahead of Man City to end the Magpies’ run of fix straight home victories.

The Liverpool boss was able to rest Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah from his startling line-up ahead of Tuesday’s decisive Champions League semi-final trip to Villarreal.

The Reds could - and probably should - have won more comfortably in front of a boisterous crowd of 52,281 as they held the upper hand for much of the contest.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Hosts have arrived!

16:08 , Matt Verri

Last time they met...

15:59 , Matt Verri

De Bruyne at the double, with Foden, Grealish, Mahrez, Stones and Ake all getting on the scoresheet too.

Marcelo Bielsa was still in charge when Leeds faced City at the Etihad in December. It was not a enjoyable 90 minutes for the visitors.

Only way is up... assuming an 8-0 is not on the cards.

Prediction

15:50 , Matt Verri

A trip to Elland Road won’t be easy but City won the reverse fixture 7-0.

The gap in quality, as well as City’s ability to string wins together, makes them huge favourites.

Manchester City to win 2-1.

Man City team news

15:41 , Matt Verri

John Stones is out after limping off against Madrid, along with Kyle Walker who has also been ruled out.

Joao Cancelo, however, will surely play after sitting out of the Champions League thriller through suspension.

Elsewhere, the likes of Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling will be hoping to get minutes this evening given the tight turnaround in games.

Leeds team news

15:31 , Matt Verri

Mateusz Klich will likely start despite being hauled off at half-time against Crystal Palace.

Tyler Roberts is out for the season with Patrick Bamford and Adam Forshaw not currently near a return.

How to watch Leeds vs Man City

15:22 , Matt Verri

TV channel: Today’s game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game through the Sky Go App.

Good afternoon!

15:09 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Leeds vs Manchester City in the Premier League!

The pressure is once again on Pep Guardiola’s side, after Liverpool’s win earlier today moved the Reds two points clear at the top of the table.

City can return to the summit with victory against Leeds though, and they know full well that any slip-up could prove decisive in the title race.

We’ll have all the latest updates and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 5:30pm BST from Elland Road.