Leeds vs Man United live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

(AFP via Getty Images)

After a busy Saturday of Premier League action, Manchester United’s trip to bitter rivals Leeds offers the showpiece of Sunday’s action.

Fans will finally be able to watch a top tier game at Elland Road having missed the fixture last year due to Covid restrictions, with this game being the first in 18 years in West Yorkshire.

While Man United battered Leeds during the season opener back in August, Ralf Rangnick’s men will be in for quite the reception in front of a baying Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa’s team might have their defensive frailties, but their all-action style is exactly the kind of thing Rangnick has struggled with in recent weeks.

Where to watch Leeds United vs Man United

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.