Leeds vs Man City confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester City were humiliated last time out against Leicester City but they bounced back well midweek with victory in the Carabao Cup.

The Citizens will hope to rebuild further with a trip to Elland Road against newcomers Leeds United, who are riding high after back-to-back victories against Fulham and Sheffield United.

Pep Guardiola meets his mentor Marcelo Bielsa in what promises to be a fascinating tactical duel.

With Liverpool already six points clear, despite playing a game more, City cannot afford to drop more points.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

View photos Man City will hope Kevin De Bruyne can inspire them at Elland RoadPool via REUTERS More

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 5:30 pm on 3 October, at Elland Road.

How can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. Subscribers can also stream the game via the Sky Go app. Coverage starts at 5pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Confirmed line-ups

Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Phillips, Helder Costa, Klich, Dallas, Alioski, Bamford, Roberts

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Mendy, Rodri, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden, Torres, Sterling

Odds

Leeds - 7/1

Draw - 4/1

Man City - 4/11

Prediction

City will be pushed hard here but while Leeds have a style to hurt City, the opposite is also true. Expect City to be able to beat the press, even if there are some scary moments along the way. The firepower and added quality in attack should be enough to edge this, 1-2.