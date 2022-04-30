Leeds vs Man City LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Rodrigo heads in opener

(Getty Images)

Manchester City take on Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday evening and they find themselves two points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table after the Reds triumphed over Newcastle 1-0 in the lunchtime kick-off.

There is no room for slip-ups and Pep Guardiola’s men need to win in Yorkshire if they are to move one step closer to retaining their title. At this stage and at the level which the two title-chasing teams are performing at, a draw would feel like a defeat.

As they fight on multiple fronts, their epic midweek Champions League thriller against Real Madrid ended with City claiming a memorable 4-3 victory but what has that 90 minutes taken out of them? With the return leg against Madrid coming just four days after their trip to face Leeds, could the English champions take their eye off the ball?

For the Whites, not only do they want to derail City’s title charge but - slightly out of nowhere - they have found themselves dragged back into a relegation battle. They did earn themselves a precious point against Crystal Palace on Monday but with Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea their next three fixtures, a five-point buffer to Everton could quickly disappear for Jesse Marsch’s troops, so they will know they need to fight for everything as the season draws to a close.

Leeds vs Man City

Man City will return to the top of the Premier League with victory

Leeds XI: Meslier, Struijk, Ayling, Firpo, Klich, Raphinha, Harrison, Phillips, Dallas, Koch, Rodrigo

Man City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Grealish, Jesus, Foden, Sterling

GOAL! - 13’: Rodri gives Man City an early lead

Leeds United FC 0 - 1 Manchester City FC

Leeds 0-1 Man City

18:43 , Dylan Terry

48 mins: Grealish bursts beyond Ayling and sends a great ball across the face of goal but Jesus, Sterling and Foden are all stood on the edge of the box. Grealish looks crestfallen.

The ex-Villa man is being booed at every opportunity by the home fans. Not sure why. Because he has been fouled a load of times?

Leeds 0-1 Man City

18:40 , Dylan Terry

46 mins: Back underway then and Junior Firpo is straight on the front foot as he bursts down the left and plays in a cross which momentarily has Ederson worried but ends up dropping beyond the far post.

HT: Leeds 0-1 Man City

18:38 , Dylan Terry

The players are back out so we are going to be underway in the next few moments. A reminder that Dan James came on for Stuart Dallas at the end of that first half.

HT: Leeds 0-1 Man City

18:35 , Dylan Terry

For those of you just joining us, the second half will be underway about 10 minutes later than schedule.

This is due to Stuart Dallas being stretchered off in the first half after injuring himself following a bad challenge on Jack Grealish.

HT: Leeds 0-1 Man City

18:30 , Dylan Terry

This is Rodri’s goal which separates the two sides at half-time.

Foden ➡️ Rodri



Man City settle the nerves with an early goal against Leeds ☄️ pic.twitter.com/Y1CnRzOfpc — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 30, 2022

HT: Leeds 0-1 Man City

18:24 , Dylan Terry

Half-time: Well, after nearly nine minutes of stoppage time at the end of the first half the referee finally brings it to a close.

Rodri’s header separates the two sides but Leeds have grown into the contest and could have levelled had they been more competent in the final third.

Jack Grealish has been on the end of some meaty challenges and Stuart Dallas has been stretchered off after taking out the former Aston Villa man.

But at the end of all of that, Manchester City lead.

Leeds 0-1 Man City

18:22 , Dylan Terry

45+7 mins: Dallas is being stretchered off as the Leeds fans stand to applaud him.

Dan James comes on in place of the injured defender. A very attacking substitution from Jesse Marsch, even if he was forced into making a change.

Leeds 0-1 Man City

18:20 , Dylan Terry

45+5 mins: Grealish is up but the stretcher has come on for Dallas. He has seriously injured himself with that wild tackle.

Dan James is going to replace him.

Leeds 0-1 Man City

18:19 , Dylan Terry

45+3 mins: Good god. Grealish and Dallas fly in to a challenge again. I’m sorry, but that is referee Paul Tierney’s fault.

Dallas has clattered into Grealish and hurt himself in the process. But he would not have done that if the referee had penalised him earlier on.

That was Dallas’ FIFTH foul of the match. He is yet to be booked.

Leeds 0-1 Man City

18:17 , Dylan Terry

45+2 mins: Leeds struggling to get out of their own half in the last few minutes. Man City have stopped the home side’s momentum somewhat.

Looks like we will be going in at 1-0.

Leeds 0-1 Man City

18:15 , Dylan Terry

45 mins: There will be four minutes of stoppage time. Mainly due to the head clash between Laporte and Koch.

Leeds 0-1 Man City

18:15 , Dylan Terry

45 mins: Grealish is fuming. He feels he is being mistreated by Leeds and the referee. He has a point.

Can Leeds level things up now before the break?

Leeds 0-1 Man City

18:13 , Dylan Terry

43 mins: CHANCE! Man City should double their lead. It’s awful from Leeds as they give the ball away on the edge of their own box. Jesus finds Sterling unmarked inside the area but his shot is blocked as the net was waiting to bulge.

Let off for the home side.

Leeds 0-1 Man City

18:12 , Dylan Terry

43 mins: Grealish beats Dallas on the outside and is fouled but AGAIN referee Paul Tierney is having none of it.

Has he done something personally?

Leeds 0-1 Man City

18:11 , Dylan Terry

42 mins: Ederson comes a long way to punch the corner away. Koch lobs it back in over the top of Ederson but Laporte is back to clear away.

Man City on the ropes just now. They need to ride out this storm and get to the break.

Leeds 0-1 Man City

18:10 , Dylan Terry

40 mins: It’s as if the first half hour of action was Leeds conserving their energy for the final 15 minutes of the half. They are now full of running, full of pressing, full of belief.

Raphinha wins the ball in the middle of the park and plays a neat one-two with Dallas before forcing a corner.

Leeds 0-1 Man City

18:08 , Dylan Terry

38 mins: Raphinha drives down the right and tries to find Dallas who has bombed on into the box but the pass to him is easy for Ake to intercept.

Leeds have it back again though. Klich clips a cross towards the back post which Gundogan does well to head clear.

Man City then break as Cancelo sends a mesmeric crossfield ball into Jesus. The Brazilian cuts inside and curls his shot straight at Meslier.

END. TO. END.

Leeds 0-1 Man City

18:06 , Dylan Terry

36 mins: The Leeds crowd REALLY fancy this now. After a dull 25 minutes, the home side have come alive with their energy and pressing.

Man City are being rushed now. They are by no means comfortable out there.

Leeds 0-1 Man City

18:04 , Dylan Terry

34 mins: Suddenly the Elland Road crowd bursts into life as Leeds pour forward in numbers.

Phillips clips it out to Raphinha and he goes down under a challenge from Laporte but it was a fair one. Leeds then probe down the other side and Harrison’s backbreaking run down the left earns his side a throw.

A lovely move then reaches Firpo and he tries his luck from a tight angle but it’s a few yards over the top.

Better from the hosts.

Leeds 0-1 Man City

18:02 , Dylan Terry

32 mins: Oh that’s superb from Grealish. He skips past Dallas on the touchline and then comes inside beyond Ayling. He is clearly fouled yet again but tries to stay on his feet and when he eventually loses the ball referee Paul Tierney ignores his protests.

The ref is having a poor game so far. Has got a lot of minor decisions wrong. Even the free-kick which led to City’s goal was probably not a foul.

Leeds 0-1 Man City

18:00 , Dylan Terry

30 mins: It comes to nothing as Foden tries a training ground move that no other player arrived at the meeting for.

Leeds 0-1 Man City

17:58 , Dylan Terry

29 mins: A bit better from Leeds as they pinch the ball on halfway and Raphinha drives forward before looking for Klich but it’s just behind the Polish midfielder.

Sterling then earns his side a free-kick midway inside the Leeds half.

Leeds 0-1 Man City

17:57 , Dylan Terry

27 mins: Foden delivers a Manchester City corner which is easily dealt with at the front post.

City get the ball straight back and begin their slow build-up play once more. The tempo of the match is suiting the visitors. They can up it at will, but also knock it around without a care in the world.

Leeds 0-1 Man City

17:55 , Dylan Terry

25 mins: Aside from Cancelo’s slip and Rodri’s goal, there has been very little to shout about from either team so far.

Given Leeds dropped to 17th place earlier today, you would have thought they may start with a bit more urgency.

Then again, they may me fearful of being picked off early on.

Leeds 0-1 Man City

17:53 , Dylan Terry

23 mins: Leeds eventually win the ball back and look to break inside the Manchester City half. Klich plays it out to Raphinha but he has needlessly drifted offside.

The game has now been stopped due to a huge number of cards being thrown onto the pitch from the Leeds fans. They were using them in the stands before the game but now they have migrated onto the pitch.

Stop-start since the goal.

Leeds 0-1 Man City

17:52 , Dylan Terry

21 mins: Grealish chopped down for a second time this afternoon. It’s Dallas again who is the culprit.

Man City have not relinquished the ball since the restart. They have Leeds right where they want them at this moment.

Leeds 0-1 Man City

17:50 , Dylan Terry

19 mins: Laporte didn’t move for two minutes but it looks like he is going to continue here. You can see the bump on the side of his head. Find it baffling that he is continuing.

Koch also staying on.

We are back underway.

Leeds 0-1 Man City

17:48 , Dylan Terry

17 mins: Both Laporte and Koch are down on the ground receiving treatment. Koch has sat up but Laporte has not moved.

Doesn’t look good for the Manchester City man. You can’t imagine he is going to stay on the pitch here, even if it isn’t serious.

Leeds 0-1 Man City

17:46 , Dylan Terry

15 mins: Immediately after the deadlock is broken, Leeds have their own free-kick as Grealish fouls Raphinha.

it’s swung in dangerously and Gundogan gets there first to clear it away.

Leeds come again as Raphinha delivers towards the front post but Laporte gets there and a nasty clash of heads sees the Man City defender left in a heap on the floor.

Leeds 0-1 Man City (Rodri, 13)

17:42 , Dylan Terry

12 mins: Manchester City lead through Rodri.

Gundogan looks set to take the free-kick but it ends up being an outswinger from Foden and Rodri gets across his marker to nod beyond Ilan Meslier at the far post.

Textbook set-piece. The champions ahead.

Leeds 0-0 Man City

17:42 , Dylan Terry

12 mins: Stuart Dallas penalised for bringing down Raheem Sterling on the near touchline. Another chance for Gundogan to deliver an enticing ball into the box.

Oh and there it is...

Leeds 0-0 Man City

17:41 , Dylan Terry

12 mins: City have been camped inside the Leeds half for the opening 12 minutes of this game, but they haven’t really created anything of note just yet.

Meanwhile, Gareth Southgate is spotted in the stands. He was at Newcastle vs Liverpool earlier today and has now made the journey to Leeds for this one.

Leeds 0-0 Man City

17:40 , Dylan Terry

10 mins: Ayling snaps into a challenge on Foden after the ball has gone. Referee Paul Tierney does not blow for a foul and Ayling ends up putting the ball out of play when Foden fails to get back to his feet.

Foden fuming. Tierney unmoved.

Leeds 0-0 Man City

17:37 , Dylan Terry

8 mins: YELLOW! Firpo pulls Foden back after the England international rolls him superbly. The Leeds defender receives an early booking for the infringement.

Gundogan delivers the free-kick into the box and Ake heads over.

Leeds 0-0 Man City

17:36 , Dylan Terry

6 mins: Well, if Manchester City were somewhat sleepwalking into this match then they are well and truly awake now.

The champions get back to their passing play after a worrying moment for Cancelo and Pep Guardiola’s side.

That could have been a huge moment in the match, so early on.

Leeds 0-0 Man City

17:34 , Dylan Terry

4 mins: CHANCE FOR LEEDS! Oh it was nearly a slip which blew the title race open! Where have we seen that before?!

A Man City corner ends up with Joao Cancelo picking up the ball on the halfway line but he slips! Rodrigo is clean through but he takes way too many touches, ends up too wide to take the shot on and Laporte is back there to clear away.

Leeds had to make them pay there. Nearly catastrophic for Cancelo.

Leeds 0-0 Man City

17:32 , Dylan Terry

3 mins: Manchester City straight into their passing rhythm as Leeds get organised into their defensive structure.

You imagine a lot of the game will be spent with this pattern of play.

Real Madrid clinch La Liga title as Carlo Ancelotti completes the ‘grand slam’

17:31 , Karl Matchett

Breaking news related to Man City, given their midweek European adventures: Real Madrid have claimed the title in Spain.

Last season the championship was won by their local rivals Atletico Madrid, but Los Blancos bounced back to seal title number 35 in relative comfort this season following the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as head coach.

Indeed, their success means the Italian boss becomes the first and only manager to win each of La Liga, the Premier League, Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga - the top five leagues in European football.

He was in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu from 2013 to 2015, failing to win the title on that occasion, but has succeeded this time around after returning following a spell with Everton.

Real Madrid clinch La Liga title as Ancelotti completes the ‘grand slam’

Leeds 0-0 Man City

17:31 , Dylan Terry

2 mins: Gabriel Jesus has started off on the right-hand side, with Jack Grealish on the other flank and Phil Foden through the middle.

KICK-OFF: Leeds 0-0 Man City

17:30 , Dylan Terry

1 min: We are underway at Elland Road! The Premier League champions get us going in Yorkshire.

Leeds vs Man City

17:29 , Dylan Terry

Kick-off is just a few minutes away.

Liam Cooper was injured in the warm-up so Mateusz Klich is in for him at the last moment.

Leeds vs Man City latest news

17:19 , Karl Matchett

We are just a few minutes from kick-off now and today’s results mean this game is vital at both ends of the table.

Obviously, City need to win to go back to the top and stay in control of the Premier League title race. A draw will leave them one point behind Liverpool with four games to play.

At the other end, Burnley’s late turnaround sees them now five points clear of the relegation zone, which has seen Norwich confirmed as down today. Watford are all but there too, only one point ahead.

But then it’s a three-way fight between Everton (29 points), Leeds (34) and Burnley (34) for the other place. Following this fixture, the Clarets will have played 34, Leeds the same and Everton only 32 - they face Chelsea at home tomorrow.

Mino Raiola: Agent of Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland dies after illness

17:15 , Karl Matchett

Elsewhere, there’s sad news from the football world this afternoon as Mino Raiola has been confirmed as having died following illness.

The Italian had been hospitalised earlier in the year and on Thursday, his Twitter account posted to dismiss misinformation spreading that he had passed away.

However, the same social media platform has been used now for his family to release a statement confirming he had lost his battle to regain health.

More here:

Mino Raiola: Agent of Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland dies after illness

Jurgen Klopp salutes ‘role model’ James Milner as Liverpool march on

17:11 , Karl Matchett

Jurgen Klopp saluted “role model” James Milner after Liverpool maintained their quadruple challenge with a 1-0 Premier League victory at Newcastle.

The 36-year-old former Magpie, who made his senior debut for Leeds almost 20 years ago, was one of five men drafted into Klopp’s much-changed starting line-up for a vital league game sandwiched between the two legs of the Champions League semi-final clash with Villarreal, and turned in a fine individual display.

Asked if he had come across a fitter 36-year-old, Klopp said with a smile: “No, but it would be interesting to look at Luka Modric. Is he not 36 as well? It was obviously a good generation.

“No, it’s difficult to be fitter than Milly. He’s a role model. I have told him, I can tell the whole world – nothing we have achieved in the last few years would have happened without James Milner, it’s as easy as that.

“Whether he was on the pitch or not, he’s set standards in a way not a lot of people can set standards, and it educated all of us.”

Read more:

Jurgen Klopp salutes ‘role model’ James Milner as Liverpool march on

Match-winning midfield mix shows Klopp’s capacity to keep Liverpool challenging

17:07 , Karl Matchett

Liverpool went top of the Premier League table earlier on today with a 1-0 win over Newcastle. They dominated and created plenty more chances but didn’t add to their tally - yet the single-goal victory proved enough to send them above Man City with a significantly rotated team.

The likes of James Milner and Joe Gomez came into the side and performed well for the Reds, who left Thiago, Salah, Fabinho and Alexander-Arnold all on the bench - and yet still proved far too strong for their opponents, who had been on a great run on home soil.

It all highlights how well Klopp is managing his resources and keeping Liverpool on-point as they chase an incredible quadruple this season.

More from Karl Matchett after the game:

Match-winning midfield mix highlights Klopp’s capacity to keep Liverpool challenging

How to watch Leeds vs Manchester City online and on TV today

17:02 , Karl Matchett

One more game to go!

Manchester City’s epic Champions League thriller against Real Madrid ended with Pep Guardiola’s side claiming a memorable 4-3 victory.

But what has that 90 minutes taken out of their Premier League title charge? With the return leg against Madrid coming just four days after their trip to face Leeds, could the English champions take their eye off the ball this weekend?

Jesse Marsch’s men earned themselves a precious point against Crystal Palace on Monday as they moved further clear of the relegation zone.

But with Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea their next three fixtures, a five-point buffer to Everton could quickly disappear, so they will know they need to fight for everything as the season draws to a close.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match today.

How to watch Leeds vs Manchester City online and on TV today

FT: Southampton 1-2 Crystal Palace

16:58 , Dylan Terry

Full-time: Palace steal it at the death through Wilfried Zaha. It is the Eagles’ first win in five games in all competitions.

FT: Aston Villa 2-0 Norwich

16:57 , Dylan Terry

Full-time: All over. Norwich are relegated.

FT: Wolves 0-3 Brighton

16:56 , Dylan Terry

Full-time: One of the worst performances you will see all season from a home side.

Wolves totally dominated by Brighton as goals from Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Trossard and Yves Bissouma have handed the Seagulls another thoroughly impressive victory.

GOAL! Aston Villa 2-0 Norwich (Ings, 90+2)

16:54 , Dylan Terry

90+2 mins: Norwich are relegated. Danny Ings has sealed all three points for Aston Villa and the Canaries are going down.

FT: Watford 1-2 Burnley

16:53 , Dylan Terry

Full-time: ALL OVER AT VICARAGE ROAD!

With seven minutes remaining Burnley were losing. But goals from Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill have given them a seismic win. They are now five points clear of the relegation zone.

GOAL! Southampton 1-2 Crystal Palace (Zaha, 90+2)

16:52 , Dylan Terry

90+2 mins: Palace have stolen it at the death at St Mary’s!

Zaha with a rare right-footed strike as he cuts inside and fires beyond Fraser Forster. You feel the keeper should have done better with that.

Leeds vs Manchester City

16:50 , Dylan Terry

Burnley are moving into 16th place as it stands and Leeds are dropping down to fourth from bottom.

It adds even greater importance to the late kick-off in the Premier League - at both ends of the table!

Aston Villa 1-0 Norwich

16:48 , Dylan Terry

88 mins: Burnley’s two goals against Watford means Norwich are set to be relegated as it stands.

GOAL! Wolves 0-3 Brighton (Bissouma, 86)

16:46 , Dylan Terry

86 mins: A remarkable display this has been from Brighton. They have dominated Wolves from start to finish and are set to move into ninth place in the Premier League table.

Yves Bissouma has scored their third of the afternoon. He didn’t even celebrate! A bizarre response to scoring, but it is a goal nevertheless!

GOAL! Watford 1-2 Burnley (Brownhill, 86)

16:44 , Dylan Terry

86 mins: MY WORD! INCREDIBLE COMEBACK!

Josh Brownhill has curled a sensational strike beyond Ben Foster and Burnley have scored twice in three minutes!

They are moving five points clear of the relegation zone!

Watford 1-1 Burnley

16:43 , Dylan Terry

As it stands, Burnley are moving three points clear of Everton in the battle to avoid the drop.

OH HANG ON!

GOAL! Watford 1-1 Burnley (Cork, 83)

16:40 , Dylan Terry

83 mins: HUGE GOAL!

Charlie Taylor whips in a sensational cross and Jack Cork meets it to fire beyond Ben Foster and Burnley are level!

Aston Villa 1-0 Norwich

16:40 , Dylan Terry

Philippe Coutinho is replaced by Emi Buendia.

Watford 1-0 Burnley

16:38 , Dylan Terry

77 mins: Lennon wins a free-kick after being taken down by two Watford players. But the subsequent delivery is cleared away by a powerful Ben Foster punch.

Leeds vs Manchester City team news (5.30pm KO)

16:34 , Dylan Terry

Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Firpo, Struijk, Cooper (C), Koch, Dallas, Phillips, Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Grealish, Jesus, Foden, Sterling

Watford 1-0 Burnley

16:32 , Dylan Terry

74 mins: Incredible save from Foster to deny Burnley!

A corner comes in and Ashley Barnes climbs highest to head towards the corner but Ben Foster flings himself across to tip it away!

Stunning stop.

GOAL! Wolves 0-2 Brighton (Trossard, 70)

16:29 , Dylan Terry

70 mins: Second Brighton goal. Game over.

Danny Welbeck slides a nice pass into Leandro Trossard and he cuts inside before firing beyond Jose Sa.

Brighton have been superb at Molineux today.

Watford 1-0 Burnley

16:28 , Dylan Terry

70 mins: Not a lot going on at Vicarage Road with just 20 minutes remaining. Burnley need to find something but Watford have managed the second half well so far.

Premier League latest scores

16:25 , Dylan Terry

With less than 30 minutes to go in the 3pm kick-offs:

Watford 1-0 Burnley

Aston Villa 1-0 Norwich

Southampton 1-1 Crystal Palace

Wolves 0-1 Brighton

GOAL! Southampton 1-1 Crystal Palace (Eze, 60)

16:20 , Dylan Terry

60 mins: Palace level at St Mary’s!

Jordan Ayew feeds a nice ball down the left and when it’s pulled back Eze is totally unmarked eight yards out to tuck home.

All square.

Aston Villa 1-0 Norwich

16:19 , Dylan Terry

60 mins: Chance for Norwich as Pierre Lees-Melou cuts inside onto his left foot but scuffs a woeful effort straight at Emi Martinez.

Aston Villa 1-0 Norwich

16:16 , Dylan Terry

55 mins: Villa so close to a second!

A corner comes in and Danny Ings flicks a header against the post! Nobody can meet the rebound and Norwich survive.

Southampton 1-0 Crystal Palace

16:14 , Dylan Terry

52 mins: Not much going on in this one. Almost as if it’s between two Premier League sides with nothing to play for...

Wolves 0-1 Brighton

16:12 , Dylan Terry

50 mins: Jonny replaces Nelson Semedo for Wolves as the full-back hobbles off with an issue.

Watford 1-0 Burnley

16:09 , Dylan Terry

51 mins: Nick Pope keeps his side in it.

Dennis cuts the ball back for Kucka and his effort is clawed away superbly by Pope as Burnley hang onto the coattails of fellow relegation-threatened Watford.

Wolves 0-1 Brighton

16:08 , Dylan Terry

48 mins: Brighton have started the second half on the front foot. Mwepu charges through the middle and tries his luck but his effort is just wide.

Back underway in 3pm kick-offs

16:04 , Dylan Terry

Watford 1-0 Burnley

Aston Villa 1-0 Norwich

Southampton 1-0 Crystal Palace

Wolves 0-1 Brighton

Aston Villa 1-0 Norwich

15:59 , Dylan Terry

Norwich have played well but Aston Villa lead at half-time through Ollie Watkins.

Southampton 1-0 Crystal Palace

15:59 , Dylan Terry

Crystal Palace’s regular end-of-season slump looks set to continue this afternoon.

Oriol Romeu’s early goal has set Saints on their way to inflicting a fourth defeat in five games on Palace.

Wolves 0-1 Brighton

15:57 , Dylan Terry

Alexis Mac Allister’s first half penalty separates the sides in this one.

The Argentine forward missed a spot kick earlier in the half as he struck it against the post. But he stepped up for a second time and found the back of the net for the Seagulls as they take a slender advantage into the break at Molineux.

Watford 1-0 Burnley

15:52 , Dylan Terry

A nightmare for Burnley so far then. This would have been a game they were confident of winning given Watford have lost their last 10 home league matches.

But James Tarkowski’s own goal sees them go in behind. Everton fans will be loving the prospect of a Watford win here.

Premier League half-time scores

15:48 , Dylan Terry

Here are your half-time scores in the Premier League then:

Watford 1-0 Burnley

Aston Villa 1-0 Norwich

Southampton 1-0 Crystal Palace

Wolves 0-1 Brighton

GOAL! Wolves 0-1 Brighton (Mac Allister, 43)

15:44 , Dylan Terry

43 mins: Alexis Mac Allister steps up again having already missed a penalty today.

This time he gets it right though! He goes the same way and while Jose Sa gets a hand to it he can’t keep it out.

PENALTY! Wolves 0-0 Brighton

15:42 , Dylan Terry

43 mins: Boly commits a needless foul inside the penalty area and Brighton have a second spot kick of the afternoon!

GOAL! Aston Villa 1-0 Norwich (Watkins, 40)

15:41 , Dylan Terry

40 mins: It’s been all Norwich for around 20 minutes but Villa are ahead now.

Ollie Watkins battles Brandon Williams off the ball and rifles into the corner from the right-hand side of the penalty area.

Just before that, Danny Ings came on for the injured Leon Bailey.

Watford 1-0 Burnley

15:38 , Dylan Terry

39 mins: Burnley are now beginning to get on top against Watford. But they need to get a move on as we approach half-time.

MISSED PENALTY! Wolves 0-0 Brighton

15:34 , Dylan Terry

31 mins: Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister steps up and fires the penalty against the post! The Seagulls have now missed three penalties in a row.

Torrid.

PENALTY! Wolves 0-0 Brighton

15:33 , Dylan Terry

30 mins: Yep, Saiss’ arm went towards the ball and the referee has given the penalty after consulting the monitor.

Wolves 0-0 Brighton

15:32 , Dylan Terry

30 mins: Solly March puts a cross into the box and it hits Romain Saiss’ arm inside the penalty area. The referee did not point to the spot but a VAR check is underway.

NO PENALTY! Watford 1-0 Burnley

15:29 , Dylan Terry

30 mins: VAR had a length look at it and decided the foul occurred just outside the area. So no penalty.

PENALTY! Watford 1-0 Burnley

15:28 , Dylan Terry

28 mins: Penalty to Burnley. Or is it?

Dwight McNeil bursts towards the edge of the box and goes down. The referee points to the spot but it could well be outside the area?

Very close.

Watford 1-0 Burnley

15:23 , Dylan Terry

22 mins: First chance for Burnley at Vicarage Road. Aaron Lennon shows he still has pace to burn at 35 years of age before putting a tantalising ball in for Wout Weghorst who stretches to reach the cross but can’t quite get there. Would have been a tap in.

Aston Villa 0-0 Norwich

15:20 , Dylan Terry

18 mins: Wonderful save from Tim Krul. Leon Bailey bends a superb 20-yard effort towards the top corner but Krul somehow tips it onto the crossbar.

Sensational goalkeeping.

Watford 1-0 Burnley

15:15 , Dylan Terry

15 mins: Dennis sends a delicious ball in for Kucka but this time Tarkowski manages to get in front of him to clear away.

All Watford in the opening quarter of an hour at Vicarage Road.

Southampton 1-0 Crystal Palace

15:13 , Dylan Terry

Romeu’s goal was a header from a James Ward-Prowse corner, by the way. Another goal involvement for the England international.

Is there a better set-piece taker in world football?

Southampton 1-0 Crystal Palace (Romeu, 9)

15:11 , Dylan Terry

Oriol Romeu has given Southampton the lead over Crystal Palace at St Mary’s.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side looking for a first win in three Premier League games as Patrick Vieira’s men continue to struggle towards the end of the campaign.

Watford 1-0 Burnley (Tarkowski OG, 8)

15:09 , Dylan Terry

8 mins: Massive blow for Burnley!

Kucka’s effort comes back off the crossbar and as it comes back down it flicks off Tarkowski and into the back of the net.

Watford 0-0 Burnley

15:08 , Dylan Terry

Here are the two line-ups today.

Watford XI: Foster, Kabasele, Samir, Femenía, Kamara, Kucka, Louza, Sissoko, João Pedro, Dennis, Sarr

Burnley XI: Pope, Taylor, Tarkowski, Roberts, Collins, Lennon, Brownhill, McNeil, Cork, Rodriguez, Weghorst

Watford 0-0 Burnley

15:05 , Dylan Terry

This is the main 3pm kick-off. Watford are effectively already down, but Burnley can move five points clear of Everton with a win at Vicarage Road.

Everton host Chelsea tomorrow.

3pm kick-offs

15:01 , Dylan Terry

We are underway in all of the 3pm kick-offs in the Premier League then. Football, football, football.

Aston Villa 0-0 Norwich

Southampton 0-0 Crystal Palace

Watford 0-0 Burnley

Wolves 0-0 Brighton

FT: Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

14:59 , Dylan Terry

And here is Jurgen Klopp’s assessment of his side’s display as they move two points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

"The performance was outstanding, I have to say I absolutely loved it."



"Joe Gomez, what a game. Naby Keita, what a game. James Milner, what a game!"



Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on his players after a 1-0 win at Newcastle 👏



🎙 @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/l5PBQMfjfU — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 30, 2022

FT: Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

14:55 , Dylan Terry

James Milner has also reacted to the crucial victory for Liverpool.

Voted Player of the Match for his performance this afternoon, Milner said: “At this stage of the season the points are the most important thing. It was a good performance in spells. We could have controlled it a bit better but they are a good team. It’s a tough place to come and a great place to play football.

“It was always going to be tough but the three points was the most important thing.

“There’s always pressure. When you play for Liverpool you are expected to win every game. The pressure comes from the dressing room and from the manager, making sure we are the highest level. That’s what the training comes in for, days like these.

“They caused us problems and we had to make a few changes. They are a good side with good players and it was a good test for us. Thankfully we were able to keep a clean sheet, which has been so important for us lately. They guys at the back have done a great job.”

FT: Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

14:50 , Dylan Terry

Andy Robertson has given his reaction to Liverpool’s win over Newcastle.

He told BT Sport: “Newcastle worked really hard, they’re in fantastic shape. They’re in the top ten, so we knew it was going to be difficult. Luckily we got the goal and I don’t think they had too many chances after that. We had a few to kill the game off but we’re just happy with the three points.

“Joelinton was causing us a couple of problems early on, but in the second half I thought the lads were excellent against him. They started better than us but then we got a foothold in the game. We got the goal and we got a bit better after that.

“They didn’t have many chances. I thought the two centre-backs and Joe Gomez were different class. We’re blessed we’ve got everyone fit just now - maybe apart from Bobby [Firmino]. We made five changes today, but the lads that are coming in are putting in big performances. We need that between now and the end of the season.”

Premier League games

14:45 , Dylan Terry

Don’t go anywhere, by the way. I will be bringing you live updates from all the 3pm kick-offs and then also the 5.30pm game between Leeds and Manchester City.

Remember, Burnley take on Watford in a huge game at the bottom of the table. The Clarets can move five points clear of Everton with a win.

