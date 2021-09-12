Is Leeds vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

(Getty Images)

Liverpool could be without three key players when they face Leeds in the Premier League this afternoon following a row with Brazil over international call-ups.

Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino could be prevented from playing after Brazil requested for the players to be banned from appearing in the match, while Leeds forward Raphinha could also be stopped from participating.

Daniel James could make his Leeds debut following his arrival from Manchester United on deadline day as Marcelo Bielsa’s side aim to win their first match in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Chelsea in their last fixture before the international break but opened their campaign with back-to-back wins over Norwich and Burnley. Jurgen Klopp’s side drew 1-1 on their last visit to Elland Road last season, on a night which was overshadowed by the announcement of the ill-fated European Super League.

Here’s all the information you need to know ahead of the match.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 12 September.

How can I watch?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 4:00pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

All eyes will be on whether Liverpool and Leeds can find a solution with the Premier League, Brazil, the FA and Fifa over the release of their Brazilian internationals.

As it stands, Liverpool’s Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino and Leeds’ Raphinha will be banned from playing in the fixture.

Should that remain the case, Liverpool will be forced into a change in goal with Caoimhin Kelleher in line for his first appearance of the season. The 22-year-old made two Premier League starts last campaign and also kept a clean sheet in a crucial 1-0 win over Ajax in the Champions League.

Story continues

Diogo Jota would also be set to return to Klopp’s starting line-up while Thiago could come in for Fabinho, with Jordan Henderson moving into holding midfield. Harvey Elliot will be assessed ahead of the Leeds match after pulling out of England’s U21 squad with a minor muscle injury.

Leeds were without Mateusz Klich and Junior Firpo for the visit to Turf Moor after they tested positive for Covid-19 but are both expected to return to the fold. Robin Koch remains an injury doubt while Stuart Dallas could be unavailable after he missed Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers due to personal reasons.

Daniel James could make his first appearance for Leeds in the place of Raphinha, although he has only just joined with his new team-mates as he was away on international duty with Wales.

Predicted line-ups

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Firpo; Phillips, Klich; James, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Jota, Mane

Odds

Leeds: 10/3

Draw: 3/1

Liverpool: 3/4

Prediction

After the frustration of failing to break down 10-man Chelsea’s low block in the second half at Anfield, the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are set to enjoy the space that will likely open up at Elland Road. The absence of Alisson is a concern for Liverpool but Kelleher filled in admirably last season and will be boosted by the presence of Virgil van Dijk in Liverpool’s defence. Leeds have yet to click so far this season and the loss of Raphinha could be the most significant one of the day. Leeds 1-3 Liverpool