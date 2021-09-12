Leeds vs Liverpool predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture

(AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool travel to Leeds in the Premier League this afternoon with both teams set to be disrupted by Brazil’s request to ban their internationals from appearing in the match.

The Reds could be without the trio of Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino while hosts Leeds are likely to be missing Raphinha after the players were prevented from travelling to South America for the country’s World Cup qualifiers due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were held by 10-man Chelsea in their last match before the international break but opened their season with back-to-back wins over Norwich and Burnley.

Leeds are still looking for their first win of the new season under manager Marcelo Bielsa. Patrick Bamford’s late equaliser rescued a point in their last match at Burnley while Bielsa’s side drew 2-2 with Everton in their opening match of the season at Elland Road. New signing Daniel James could make his debut following his arrival from Manchester United.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 12 September.

How can I watch?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 4:00pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

All eyes will be on whether Liverpool and Leeds can find a solution with the Premier League, Brazil, the FA and Fifa over the release of their Brazilian internationals.

As it stands, Liverpool’s Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino and Leeds’ Raphinha will be banned from playing in the fixture.

Should that remain the case, Liverpool will be forced into a change in goal with Caoimhin Kelleher in line for his first appearance of the season. The 22-year-old made two Premier League starts last campaign and also kept a clean sheet in a crucial 1-0 win over Ajax in the Champions League.

Story continues

Diogo Jota would also be set to return to Klopp’s starting line-up while Thiago could come in for Fabinho, with Jordan Henderson moving into holding midfield. Harvey Elliot will be assessed ahead of the Leeds match after pulling out of England’s U21 squad with a minor muscle injury.

Leeds were without Mateusz Klich and Junior Firpo for the visit to Turf Moor after they tested positive for Covid-19 but are both expected to return to the fold. Robin Koch remains an injury doubt while Stuart Dallas could be unavailable after he missed Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers due to personal reasons.

Daniel James could make his first appearance for Leeds in the place of Raphinha, although he has only just joined up with his new team-mates as he was away on international duty with Wales.

Predicted line-ups

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Firpo; Phillips, Klich; James, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Jota, Mane

Odds

Leeds: 10/3

Draw: 3/1

Liverpool: 3/4

Prediction

After the frustration of failing to break down 10-man Chelsea’s low block in the second half at Anfield, the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are set to enjoy the space that will likely open up at Elland Road. The absence of Alisson is a concern for Liverpool but Kelleher filled in admirably last season and will be boosted by the presence of Virgil van Dijk in Liverpool’s defence. Leeds have yet to click so far this season and the loss of Raphinha could be the most significant one of the day. Leeds 1-3 Liverpool