Leeds vs Liverpool live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

Leeds come into this match looking to record their first victory over Liverpool in more than 20 years.

They will be roared on by a packed Elland Road and it should be a noisy atmosphere as the hosts look to upset the odds.

Liverpool have made a strong start to the season and have been boosted by the news Alisson and Fabinho are able to play today.

The Brazilian FA had been threatening to ban players for not travelling for international duty last week, but at the 11th hour they opted against doing that.

Leeds’ new £25million signing Dan James is in line to make his debut after joining the club from Manchester United on deadline day.

Leeds could fail to win any of their first four top-flight matches in a season for the first time since 1958-59 if they can’t get three points today.

Where to watch Leeds vs Liverpool

TV channel: The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 4.00pm

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or the SkyGo app.

