Leeds vs Liverpool live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

(ES Composite)

Liverpool round off a busy weekend of Premier League action with a trip to Leeds tonight.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will need a miracle to qualify for the Champions League and could well be heading for something of a banana skin tonight.

Leeds are fighting for their lives and Elland Road is a hostile place to go to at the best of times. With most of Liverpool’s problems coming on the road this season, Javi Gracia’s side should approach this with confidence even despite their loss to Crystal Palace.

Where to watch Leeds vs Liverpool

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with kick-off at 8pm BST.

Live stream: The Sky Go app will provide a live stream to subscribers.

Live blog: Follow all of the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.