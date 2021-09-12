Leeds vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Leeds United host Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, with the Reds looking to continue their unbeaten start to the season. Jurgen Klopp’s outfit won twice and drew against Chelsea prior to the international break, meaning victory here would push them joint-top of the table with the early front-runners. The Reds might also start opt to rotating their starting line-up this weekend, following game time in the internationals and with the Champions League starting up in midweek.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men are yet to win in the Premier League, though they have rebounded with two draws since an opening weekend hammering against Manchester United. Leeds also picked up a midweek win in the EFL Cup prior to the internationals, against lower-league opposition in Crewe.

Liverpool are able to call upon Fabinho and Alisson and Raphinha could feature too for Leeds, after the late reversal of the decision to prohibit the South Americans who did not go on international duty from playing this weekend.

Follow all the match updates and live action below as Leeds host Liverpool:

Why Liverpool’s lack of signings is no cause for concern

Is Leeds vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool preparing for high-intensity challenge posed by Leeds, says Jurgen Klopp

New signing Daniel James in contention for full Leeds debut against Liverpool

Leeds United vs Liverpool

Kick-off at 4:30pm BST

LEE XI: Meslier; Ayling, Cooper, Llorente, Firpo; Phillips, Dallas; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; Bamford

LIV XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott; Mane, Salah, Jota

Salah opens scoring for Liverpool with his 100th Premier League goal

Fabinho adds second for the Reds after the break

Elliott injured and Struijk sent-off for challenge

Mane adds third in stoppage time

GOAL! Leeds 0 - 3 Liverpool (Mane, 90+2’)⚽️

18:22 , Michael Jones

90+2 mins: There it is. Salah flicks the ball out to Henderson on the right wing and he swings a beautiful cross into the far side of the box where Thiago arrives and brings down the ball. He slots it coolly to Mane who turns and smokes a right-footed shot into the bottom corner. Great goal.

Leeds 0 - 2 Liverpool

18:22 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Due to the injury to Harvey Elliott, which seems to be a broken ankle, there’s going to be eight minutes of added time to play at Elland Road.

Leeds 0 - 2 Liverpool

18:18 , Michael Jones

87 mins: Liverpool attack on the counter as Henderson sends Mane free down the left side. Salah makes himself available in the box but Mane can’t find him and decides to go for goal himself. A deflection takes the ball behind for a corner which is cleared by Leeds.

Leeds 0 - 2 Liverpool

18:14 , Michael Jones

84 mins: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is brought on to replace Diogo Jota for Liverpool.

Chance! What a goal this would have been. Bamford steals the ball off Thiago on the halfway line and spots Alisson off his line. He fires a left-footed shot over the Liverpool goalkeeper as Alisson sprints back. He manages to get there just as the ball looks to be dropping into the net but the Brazilian sticks out a hand and pushes it over the crossbar!

Leeds 0 - 2 Liverpool

18:11 , Michael Jones

81 mins: Wide! Liverpool just can’t find that third goal. Alisson belts a long ball up to Salah who’s moved over to the left. He dinks the ball down to Jota who feeds it into Mane. Mane carries the ball into the box, shimmies away from Ayling and shoots only for Meslier to deflect it wide of goal. Good save in the end.

Leeds 0 - 2 Liverpool

18:09 , Michael Jones

78 mins: Chance! A diagonal ball comes out to Robertson on the left wing. He cuts the ball back to the edge of the box where Jota arrives. He steps over the ball though and leaves it for Henderson who hits one from the edge of the box and forces Meslier into a diving stop low to his right.

Leeds 0 - 2 Liverpool

18:05 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Trent Alexander-Arnold has a chance to finish things as he cuts in from the right and takes a left footed-shot. The effort is straight at Illan Meslier though and the Leeds goalkeeper clings on to it.

Leeds 0 - 2 Liverpool

18:02 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Fabinho clips Dan James and brings him down giving Leeds a free kick in a decent position on the inside left. The decision is met with loud cheers from the Leeds fans but the cross from the set piece is cleared by Van Dijk.

Leeds 0 - 2 Liverpool

17:58 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Daniel James comes on for his Leeds United debut replacing Jack Harrison. He’s got a task on his hands here. Two goals down and only 10-men on the pitch. Can he rescue something for his new team?

Leeds 0 - 2 Liverpool

17:57 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Leeds win a free kick as Henderson tumbles into Raphinha on the left side of the pitch. Raphinha himself swings the free kick into the box and the cross sails over Bamford before bouncing for Ayling at the back post. He gets a head to it but can’t bring it under control and the chance goes begging.

Leeds 0 - 2 Liverpool

17:55 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Jordan Henderson comes on to replace Harvey Elliott with Leeds now down to 10-men. Jurgen Klopp is understandably fuming on the sidelines.

Leeds 0 - 2 Liverpool

17:54 , Michael Jones

61 mins: RED CARD. VAR has taken a look at the incident which hasn’t been shown again and Craig Pawson has sent Pascal Struijk off. Harvey Elliott is taken off on a stretcher and manages to applaud the crowd who are applauding him.

That might mean the injury may not be as bad as initially feared but it’s still not great.

Leeds 0 - 2 Liverpool

17:51 , Michael Jones

59 mins: Oh no! Liverpool clear their lines and Harvey Elliott drives forward with the ball. Pascal Struijk chases him down and dives into the tackle. He clatters into the youngster who goes down.

This is a bad one. Mo Salah calls for the medical staff immediately ignoring the ball and they run on before the whistle goes.

This could be a broken leg. It’s a really bad injury.

Leeds 0 - 2 Liverpool

17:47 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Harrison steps up again for Leeds. He’s causing some trouble out on the left for Liverpool. This time he brings the ball into the front edge of the area before squaring a little pass to Roberts who’s in space. Roberts sets himself before attempting to curl an effort into the bottom corner and sending it wide of the right hand post.

Leeds 0 - 2 Liverpool

17:45 , Michael Jones

54 mins: It feels like a long way back for Leeds now although they have the talent to get back into the game.

Close! They almost respond immediately as Harrison breezes into space on the left. He crosses the ball and finds Tyler Roberts who floats a header at goal but can’t get it past Alisson.

GOAL! Leeds 0 - 2 Liverpool (Fabinho, 50’)⚽️

17:41 , Michael Jones

50 mins: 2-0! Liverpool win a corner after a counter-attack from Mane gets the ball into the box before a last ditch sliding tackle from Struijk denies Salah a second. Liverpool win a corner though and Alexander-Arnold swings it into the middle of the box where Van Dijk wins the header and knocks it down. Fabinho is first to the ball, his first effort is blokced by Bamford but the second he pokes past Meslier and doubles Liverpool’s lead.

Leeds 0 - 1 Liverpool

17:40 , Michael Jones

49 mins: That’s better from Leeds! Harrison and Phillips play a one-two to get the ball around Salah before Harrison sets off sprinting down the left wing. Alexander-Arnold tries to stick with him but Phillips picks him out with a lovely pass. Harrison swings a first time cross into the middle where Bamford gets a glancing head to the ball but can’t direct it on target.

Leeds 0 - 1 Liverpool

17:38 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Junior Firpo’s had his work cut out with Mo Salah this afternoon. He wants to stick close to the Egyptian but Salah is strong enough to hold him off and keep possession. Firpo’s nibbly attempts to get to the ball only result in a Liverpool free kick.

Leeds 0 - 1 Liverpool

17:35 , Michael Jones

Second half: Marcelo Bielsa makes another change as Tyler Roberts comes on for Rodrigo at half-time. Liverpool still have all three of their substitutions available as they get the second 45 underway.

Leeds 0 - 1 Liverpool

17:31 , Michael Jones

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 91 Premier League matches when leading at half-time with 82 wins and nine draws. It’s a run that dates back to 4th December 2016 against Bournemouth.

Leeds 0 - 1 Liverpol

17:27 , Michael Jones

Liverpool had 13 shots in the first half with three on target. Salah, Mane, Jota and Elliott all had chances to score but only Salah manged to convert.

If things continue in the same way this scoreline won’t stay at 1-0 for long.

100 up for Salah

17:25 , Michael Jones

Mo Salah is the 30th player to have scored 100 Premier League goals, with only four players reaching the milestone in fewer appearances than the Egyptian.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Salah is the Reds’ talisman (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Half-time: Leeds 0 - 1 Liverpool

17:20 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: Leeds have done well to only be one goal down at the break. Liverpool were the more threatening of the two sides and forced Leeds deeper with the pace and accuracy of Salah and Mane. Rodrigo should have sent Leeds in front before Salah’s opener and Ayling had a decent chance at the end of the half but otherwise Leeds have been stifled. Marcelo Bielsa needs to come up with an answer because Jurgen Klopp’s men are running the show.

Leeds 0 - 1 Liverpool

17:17 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Two minutes of added time to play in the first half.

Leeds 0 - 1 Liverpool

17:17 , Michael Jones

43 mins: Rodrigo flies forward for Leeds but has a cross into the box blocked. The ball bounces back to Harrison who swings a great cross into the middle for Bamford. The pass goes over his head and Robertson manages to squeeze it away but not for long as Leeds recover the ball.

It’s played out to Harrison again and another cross almost leads to the equaliser. Luke Ayling arrives at the back post as the ball drops for him but bizarrely he decides to knee the ball at goal and only manages to send it over the crossbar.

Leeds 0 - 1 Liverpool

17:13 , Michael Jones

40 mins: Elliott is taken out and Liverpool win a free kick about 20-yards out from goal. Alexander-Arnold and Salah are both over the ball but it’s the right-back that hits the set piece. He goes for goal but smokes the effort straight into the wall and Leeds clear the danger.

Leeds 0 - 1 Liverpool

17:12 , Michael Jones

37 mins: Close! Liverpool do well to get possession as Leeds look to press them. The ball comes over to Matip on the right side of the Reds’ defence and he slots a piercing forward pass up to Alexander-Arnold. Harrison over-commits trying to intercept the pass buthe can’t get there. Alexander-Arnold rolls off his shoulder and collects the loose ball before slicing it back to Harvey Elliott. The youngster rolls the ball onto his right foot and hits one from range but it goes narrowly wide of the far post.

Leeds 0 - 1 Liverpool

17:05 , Michael Jones

34 mins: Diego Llorente looks like he’s tweaked something and can’t continue so he’s replaced with Pascal Struijk. It’s been a tough 30 minutes or so for the Leeds defenders. Liverpool have been very good up top.

Leeds 0 - 1 Liverpool

17:04 , Michael Jones

32 mins: Wide! Mane is playing in the centre forward role for Liverpool and is working well with Salah who’s enjoyinh a serious amount of space on the right side. This time he checks inside before laying the ball off to Mane who hits a first time shot and fires the ball wide of the far post.

Leeds 0 - 1 Liverpool

17:00 , Michael Jones

29 mins: Liverpool are turning up the heat on Leeds. Jota has two quickfire attempts from inside the area blocked, first from Cooper and then Meslier. The second attempt is turned behind for a corner that Alexander-Arnold delivers into the middle of the box. Virgil Van Dijk is wide open and he’s allowed a free header. He probably has too much time to think about it because he doesn’t connect well and the effort is off target.

Leeds 0 - 1 Liverpool

16:58 , Michael Jones

26 mins: Almost! Alexander-Arnold chips the ball over the high Leeds line and once again picks out Salah who’s drifted into the right side of the box. Thiago Alcantara arrives at the back post and Salah finds him with an accurate cross that Thiago sinks into the back of the net with a strong header. The Liverpool celebrations haven’t started before the offside flag goes up against Salah who hadn’t managed to get back onside before the ball from Alexander-Arnold came over the top.

Leeds 0 - 1 Liverpool

16:56 , Michael Jones

23 mins: It’s been a quickfire start from both teams. Leeds’ threat has come on the counter-attack but they’re giving Salah and Mane loads of space to work in the wide areas. Time on the ball is allowing the Liverpool forwards to work their way around the Leeds penalty area and set up chances on goal.

GOAL! Leeds 0 - 1 Liverpool (Salah, 20’)⚽️

16:52 , Michael Jones

20 mins: Liverpool are in front! Joel Matip makes this goal for Liverpool. He carries the ball through midfield and continues his run to the edge of the box. Salah sprints into the six-yard box wanting an early ball but he doesn’t get it. Instead Matip feeds a short pass to Alexander-Arnold approaching from the wing. The right-back sends a low pass into the six-yard area where Salah, after getting back onside, gets to the ball first and guides it into the far corner. Lovely finish.

Leeds 0 - 0 Liverpool

16:51 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Fabinho’s been booked for a late challenge in midfield. Leeds work the ball out to Jack Harrison on the left wing and he drives forward before taking on the Liverpool defence. He weaves into the box as Rodrigo makes a darting run towards the near post. Harrison looks to play in the ball but takes a touch too many and Liverpool are are to dispossess him.

Leeds 0 - 0 Liverpool

16:47 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Chance for Jota! Harvey Elliott and Mo Salah combine on the right side before Salah cuts into the middle a flicks a nice pass into the box for Diogo Jota. He brings the ball down on his chest and hits a volley at goal but it’s a soft shot and Illan Meslier is able to keep it out without much trouble.

Leeds 0 - 0 Liverpool

16:45 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Raphinha heads a corner ball away for Leeds and it comes all the way back to Alisson. He keeps the pressure on by sending the ball quickly back into Leeds’ final third. It comes to Salah who dinks a pass into the box as Mane looks to roll off Cooper. The Leeds captain knows he’s beaten so pulls Mane back to give away a free kick. He gets booked for his efforts too.

Leeds 0 - 0 Liverpool

16:42 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Junior Firpo tries to get tight to Salah but the Egyptian rolls away from him and looks to break in behind. Salah wants to play on as Firpo clings onto him but referee Craig Pawson blows for a Liverpool free kick.

Alexander-Arnold looks to swing one into the box but doesn’t beat the first defenders and Leeds clear the danger.

SAVE! Alisson denies Rodrigo

16:38 , Michael Jones

Leeds 0 - 0 Liverpool

6 mins: Leeds should be in front. Mo Salah attacks down Liverpool’s right but is stopped on the edge of the box by Kalvin Phillips. He delivers a perfect cross field pass over to Raphinha whose first touch is superb. He carries the ball into the box before squaring it to Rodrigo who’s free in the box. He chooses power over placement and blasts an effort at goal that Alisson gets behind and stops. He needs to score there, huge chance for Leeds!

Leeds 0 - 0 Liverpool

16:35 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Bamford makes a run in between the Liverpool centre-backs and brings down an aerial ball in the box. He takes a touch and fires off a casual shot that goes wide of the near post. The offside flag goes up and Bamford’s reaction shows he was expecting it.

Leeds 0 - 0 Liverpool

16:32 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Both teams take the knee and are met with a big round of applause from the crowd. Patrick Bamford then kicks off the match sending the ball back to his defence. Liam Cooper attempts to pick out Raphinha on the right wing but his pass is intercepted by Andy Robertson and Liverpool take over possession.

Here come the teams

16:30 , Michael Jones

Chants of “Yorkshire, Yorkshire, Yorkshire” from the Leeds supporters meet the players as they head out onto the pitch. The atmosphere inside Elland Road is electric. This should be a good one.

Marcelo Bielsa speaking to Sky Sports

16:23 , Michael Jones

Leeds boss, Marcelo Bielsa, gave his thoughts on the returning Raphinha, new signing Dan James and opponents Liverpool before kick off saying:

“(Raphinha being available) is a positive for football in general and us in particular. Dan James is one of the options we count on in the wide positions. In occasions he will start, on occasions he won’t.

“Liverpool are a great team with very good players and a superior manager. All the games in the Premier League are difficult and this one is too considering the individuality and their general play.

“In the game against Everton, the crowd was excellent and it is difficult to imagine an atmosphere better than we have seen up until now.”

Junior Firpo’s pre-match thoughts

16:20 , Michael Jones

Junior Firpo returns to the Leeds starting XI today after missing the Burnley game due to Covid-19. The 25-year-old is looking forward to getting back out there and making his mark on the pitch. Here’s a look at his pre-game thoughts:

🎙️ "It'll be a really intense game, which we'll try to win" pic.twitter.com/ub5rlGwrAl — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 12, 2021

Klopp on Bielsa and Leeds

16:16 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke during the week about what he expects from today’s game saying:

“In general, Marcelo Bielsa’s style and philosophy and how they defend is different, it’s man-marking over the whole pitch. So you have to know about it,

“Against Leeds, high intense, they go for it. They are good in possession, I think so far second or third in possession. Didn’t have the points yet they want to have but they for sure think they have a good chance against us. But they didn’t play us yet in this season.

“We are hopefully good, as good as we can, and then we are difficult to play. How always, when we are difficult to play we have a chance to win – and that’s what we try.”

Leeds vs Liverpool

16:12 , Michael Jones

Mohamed Salah is one away from becoming the 30th player to reach 100 Premier League goals - and just the second African to reach the milestone after Didier Drogba.

He could become the fifth quickest player to reach the milestone, having played 161 games, behind Alan Shearer (124), Harry Kane (141), Sergio Aguero (147) and Thierry Henry (160).

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Leeds vs Liverpool

16:07 , Michael Jones

Liverpool’s 13-match unbeaten league run, with 10 wins and three draws, is currently the longest in the division. They have won seven of their last eight away league games, including their last four in a row.

The Reds have conceded just once so far this season and will hope that a stable backline will help them lay the foundations for another title challenge.

Why Liverpool’s lack of signings is no cause for concern

16:02 , Michael Jones

For some fans, the most exciting part of the season is over. The transfer window is shut and there can be no more delusional fantasies about big money signings for a while. This is where reality bites.

Most Liverpool supporters are, like Jurgen Klopp, relatively happy with the state of the squad going into the next phase of the campaign, which starts at Elland Road against Leeds United on Sunday.

Nevertheless, there have been rumblings of dissatisfaction about the club’s spending in the summer. The only significant signing was Ibrahima Konate, who cost £36 million from RB Leipzig. The 22-year-old centre half bolsters the ranks at last season’s problem position but some expected Georginio Wijnaldum, who departed for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, to be replaced.

Why Liverpool’s lack of signings is no cause for concern

Leeds vs Liverpool

15:58 , Michael Jones

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are unbeaten in seven top-flight matches at Elland Road with three wins and four draws. They haven’t fared better since a 15-game streak in 2001.

Patrick Bamford is on 98 career league goals and has scored four times in his last seven Premier League appearances including a point saving equaliser last time out against Burnley. Can the England international upset Liverpool this afternoon?

(Getty Images)

Leeds vs Liverpool

15:51 , Michael Jones

Leeds could fail to win any of their first four top-flight matches in a season for the first time since 1958-59.

Defeat today would also equal their longest winless run in the league under Marcelo Bielsa.

(Getty Images)

Raphinha: The explosive Leeds attacker Liverpool have long admired

15:45 , Michael Jones

A talent spotter, currently working for a top Premier League club, calls it the “scouting sea”. The Copa Sao Paulo, Brazil’s most acclaimed youth tournament, is where “we flood to because there are so many fish. The only thing outnumbering the talent is the scouts that come to find the next gem”.

Those whose job it is to scour the South American market for gifted footballers that can crack it in Europe often say it is the less-hyped, under-the-radar starlets that catch the eye. And the prospectives identified at such tournaments chiefly form the basis of the long game, where they are scanned over several years in different systems, settings, and expectation levels.

At the 2016 Copa Sao Paulo, one such player had peaked Liverpool’s interest: a wide forward from Avai that could operate on either flank with a fondness for getting into goalscoring positions.

Raphinha is Leeds’ explosive attacker Liverpool have long admired

Leeds vs Liverpool - Team news changes

15:41 , Michael Jones

Marcelo Bielsa makes just one change to the Leeds starting XI from the team that drew 1-1 with Burnley before the international break. Junior Firpo returns from injury and replaces Pascal Struijk in the backline with Bielsa reverting to four at the back.

Jurgen Klopp swaps out two players for his starting XI. Thiago Alcantara comes into the midfield in place of Jordan Henderson whilst Diogo Jota replaces the injured Roberto Firmino up top.

Team news - Leeds vs Liverpool

15:30 , Michael Jones

Leeds XI: Meslier; Ayling, Cooper, Llorente, Firpo; Phillips, Dallas; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; Bamford

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott; Mane, Salah, Jota

🚨 𝑻𝑬𝑨𝑴 𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺 🚨



This is how we line up for #LEELIV today at Elland Road 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 12, 2021

Leeds vs Liverpool prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

15:26 , Michael Jones

Liverpool will face Leeds at Elland Road in the Premier League in front of fans for the first time since 2004 when they meet in the Premier League this afternoon.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in this fixture at Elland Road last season, in a match that was overshadowed by the announcement of the ill-fated European Super League and was played behind closed doors.

Predicting how Leeds vs Liverpool will play out today

Leeds vs Liverpool

15:22 , Michael Jones

Leeds’ most recent victory over Liverpool in all competitions came in the league more than 20 years ago and the Whites haven’t kept a clean sheet against the Reds in 22 league meetings since a goalless draw in April 1999.

If Liverpool win today they’ll become the first team to record 50 top-flight victories over Leeds United.

New signing Daniel James in contention for full Leeds debut against Liverpool

15:17 , Michael Jones

Marcelo Bielsa could be tempted to hand Daniel James his full Leeds debut ahead of schedule in Sunday’s home Premier League game against Liverpool

Leeds boss Bielsa would have been expected to introduce James, a £25million deadline-day signing from Manchester United, off the substitutes’ bench.

New signing Daniel James in contention for full Leeds debut against Liverpool

The standings

15:12 , Michael Jones

Currently seventh in the table Liverpool could match Manchester United and Chelsea on 10 points if they manage to defeat Leeds today. The Reds would need to win by four or more goals to move above Man Utd into first place though.

Leeds are yet to win in the league this season having picked up two draws from their last two matches. They start the day in 17th just a point above the relegation zone and Marcelo Bielsa will be hoping to kick off their season with an impressive victory over Liverpool this afternoon.

Leeds vs Liverpool - Recent results

15:07 , Michael Jones

Last time out Patrick Bamford rescued a point for Leeds as they drew 1-1 away at Burnley. Leeds dominated possession but Burnley continued to threaten until Chris Wood struck just after the hour mark to put the Clarets in front. Bamford equalised four minutes from the end of the 90 and the home side held on to claim a draw.

Liverpool also drew 1-1 in their last league fixture when Chelsea travelled to Anfield. Kai Havertz put the Blues in front after 20 minutes before a controversial handball decision saw Reece James sent off and Liverpool awarded a penalty on the stroke of half-time. Mo Salah converted from the spot but the Reds couldn’t press their one-man advantage in the second half and a solid defensive display from Chelsea saw the points shared at the end of the game.

Early team news

15:02 , Michael Jones

Junior Firpo and Mateusz Klich have both recovered from Covid-19 and are available for Leeds. As is Stuart Dallas who withdrew from international duty for personal reasons.

Raphinha is also available after his ban for not being released to the Brazilian squad has been lifted and new signing Daniel James may start.

Roberto Firmino is out for Liverpool due to injury but Virgil Van Dijk and Harvey Elliott are both fit whilst James Milner remains a doubt despite having returned to training. Like Raphinha, Alisson Becker and Fabinho are both eligible to play despite having not been allowed to link-up with Brazil’s national team.