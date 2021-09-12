Leeds vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Leeds United vs Liverpool - LIVE!

Liverpool will be looking to keep pace with the early Premier League leaders as they travel to Elland Road to take on Leeds this afternoon.

The Reds know that victory will see them go level on points with Chelsea and Manchester United, after both made it three wins from their opening four games on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are also unbeaten but failed to break down a Chelsea side that played the entire second half with ten men in their clash just before the international break.

They have been boosted by the availability of Brazilian pair Alisson Becker and Fabinho after the country’s federation dropped their request to Fifa to issue a five-day ban for players not joining up with the squad because of potential quarantine restrictions upon their return.

Leeds, meanwhile, are yet to pick up their first victory of the season and start the day just one place and one point outside the relegation zone.



Kick-off: 4:30pm, Elland Road

TV channel: Sky Sports

Leeds team news

Liverpool team news

Prediction: Leeds 1-2 Liverpool

Liverpool team news

14:53 , Malik Ouzia

Roberto Firmino will miss out after suffering a hamstring injury that forced him to come off during the first half of the match with Chelsea.

Fellow Brazilians Alisson and can now feature against Leeds at Elland Road on Sunday, after Brazil decided on Friday night not to push for their Premier League players who did not report for international duty to be banned for this weekend.

Harvey Elliott has been a big plus for the Reds this term with the 18-year-old being trusted by Klopp to start the past two games and he is fully fit after withdrawing from the England Under-21 squad this week.

Virgil van Dijk is fit too after shaking off a knock picked up while with Holland.

Leeds team news

14:46 , Malik Ouzia

Full-back Junior Firpo, midfielder Mateusz Klich and the versatile Stuart Dallas are all fit and ready to return. Leeds have also been boosted by the news Raphinha is available after Brazil decided not to push FIFA to ban players from featuring for their clubs.

Defender Robin Koch has been recovering from a pelvic injury and he has not made it back in time to feature this week. New signing Dan James is available to make his debut.

How to watch

14:43 , Malik Ouzia

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Sky Go.

Good afternoon!

14:26 , Malik Ouzia

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Leeds United and Liverpool.

We’ll have all the team news and build-up ahead of a 4:30pm kick-off...