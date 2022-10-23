Leeds vs Fulham; Villa vs Brentford and more scores from the Premier League

premier league live scores leeds fulham brentford leicester villa - PA

12:39 PM

Can Jesse Marsch arrest Leeds' slide?

Leeds haven't won since August: an impressive 3-0 win over Chelsea that all but put a nail in the coffin of Thomas Tuchel's tenure, followed by a 3-1 cup win in the Yorkshire derby clash with Barnsley.

Head coach Jesse Marsch knows that this afternoon's match against Fulham at Elland Road will be crucial if Leeds are to avoid another relegation battle this season.

He's insisted that he retains the backing of the Leeds board, but in response to a lacklustre display at Leicester, where Leeds lost 2-0, loud chants for former head coach Marcelo Bielsa were heard in the away end.

"Yeah I think it does impact the players," the American said. "If it's fair or not, it doesn't really matter, they can express their opinion however they want.

"The only one I really heard that was bad was the one for Marcelo Bielsa and I'm OK with that. I'm OK with the fact that Marcelo is a club legend.

"I would hope that they've seen there's been a lot of work done and we've worked really hard as a group, as a club, as a team to save our season last year and we're going to do the same again, to find a way to be successful."

Leeds lost their last three, and have failed to score in three of their last four matches, leaving the club in 16th on goal difference, but level on points with Nottingham Forest in 19th.

"Everybody's p***** off. We're all feeling like we're letting ourselves down but we've got to be ready to stop the bleeding and fight for each other on Sunday.

"Listen, I love Elland Road. I love our fans and we need them right now. We need to be unified. They helped us last year in tough moments and we need them now."