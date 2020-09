Leeds United host Fulham in the Premier League this afternoon as both newly-promoted sides look to bounce back from opening-weekend defeats.

Leeds came up short in a 4-3 thriller against champions Liverpool at Anfield, while Fulham were comfortably beaten 3-0 at home by Arsenal.

Marcelo Bielsa and Scott Parker will know how important it is for their teams to pick up points as soon as possible this season. Follow all the live updates after the conclusion of Everton vs West Brom: