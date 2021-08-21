Leeds vs Everton prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

(Getty Images)

New Everton boss Rafael Benitez will be looking to make it two wins out of two with his new club when he heads to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Saturday.

The former Liverpool boss wasn’t a universally popular appointment this summer, but an opening weekend victory over Southampton seems to have quietened some of the criticism.

Leeds, meanwhile, are looking for their first points of the campaign after losing heavily at Manchester United last week.

Junior Firpo is the only major addition to last season’s squad and Marcelo Bielsadoesn’t expect others, so the likes of Raphinha and Patrick Bamford will have to once again step up and impress.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, 21 August at Elland Road.

Where can I watch it?

This season we are back to 3pm games on Saturday not being broadcast on UK TV or streamed live online. Highlights will be shown on Match of the Day on BBC 1 from 10:30pm.

What is the team news?

Diego Llorente is again likely to be missing for Leeds, but he’s the only notable absentee.

Everton welcome back Moise Kean to the squad, though he won’t likely start. James Rodriguez is still in isolation and will not feature, while Ben Godfrey could also miss out again. Andre Gomes is an injury doubt.

Predicted line-ups

LEE - Meslier; Ayling, Struijk, Cooper, Firpo; Phillips; Raphinha, Koch, Klich, Harrison; Bamford

EVE - Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Digne; Allan, Doucoure; Townsend, Gray, Richarlison; Calvert-Lewin

Odds

Leeds 17/12

Draw 13/5

Everton 11/5

Prediction

Both sides should be confident of taking something heading into the game and while it could swing back and forth, a draw won’t be a poor return for either. Leeds 2-2 Everton