Leeds vs Everton live: score and latest updates from the Premier League

leeds v everton live score latest updates result premier league - REUTERS/Craig Brough
leeds v everton live score latest updates result premier league - REUTERS/Craig Brough

07:37 PM

Apologies to Simon Hooper

It isn't his first season as a Premier League referee, it's his first as a full-time PL referee.

07:33 PM

No Maupay - why?

Mike McGrath reports from Elland Road

Everton are without new signing Neal Maupay due to his signing falling on a Bank Holiday. Under Premier League rules, players have to registered by 12 noon on the working day before a match to play, with officials honouring the public holiday. Had the game been played tomorrow, Frank Lampard would have had a striker in his starting line-up. He had to play a false nine instead.

07:15 PM

Everton fans on social media seem happy

With the switch to a back four. Long time since Conor Coady has moved out of the centre of a three but he is more than capable as an orthodox centre-back.

07:12 PM

Tonight's referee

Is Simon Hooper of Wiltshire, in his first year as a full-time Premier League referee. This is his third game of the season after doing Newcastle's victory over Forest and Spurs' over Wolves. .

07:08 PM

Your Everton line-up

Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Onana, Davies; McNeil, Gordon, Gray.
Substitutes  Begovic, Coleman, Vinagre, Keane, Allan, Andre Gomes, Mills, Welch, Rondon. 

07:05 PM

Your Leeds line-up

Meslier; Kristensen, Kocj, Llorente, Struijk; Adams, Roca; Harrison, Aaronson, Sinisterra; Rodrigo.
Substitutes  Klaesson, Drameh, Klich, Forshaw, James, Summerville, Greenwood, Bamford, Gelhardt. 

07:02 PM

One change for Everton

Tom Davies in for Holgate as they switch to a flat back four.

07:01 PM

One change for Leeds

A first start for Luis Sinisterra, in for Dan James.

07:00 PM

Some consternation at the programme notes

Of Leeds United's managing director Angus Kinnear, following their decision to go into last season with a lightweight squad that almost cost them their Premier League place.

We believe we have three striking options that are better than the majority of our peers (two proven international No9s and a player widely regarded as the best emerging young striking talent in the league) and will only supplement that with an exceptional addition rather than just a warm body.

Bamford and Rodrigo are many things, most of them positive, but 'proven international No9s' they definitely are not. Joe Gelhardt is a tremendous prospect but given the injury record of the other two, are they really proposing to play him game in game out if they succumb yet again to fitness issues?

06:44 PM

In fact here he is in Leeds' weird riff on Wolves' training kit

Patrick Bamford with teammates before the match - REUTERS/Craig Brough
Patrick Bamford with teammates before the match - REUTERS/Craig Brough

06:35 PM

Patrick Bamford is at Elland Road

And in the matchday squad after missing the last two games following his first-half substitution at St Mary's.

Bamford departs - Eddie Keogh/Getty Images
Bamford departs - Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

06:24 PM

More positive news for Everton

Sam Wallace reports

Everton are close to finalising a deal that will see midfielder Idrissa Gueye return to the club for around €4 million (£3.45m), plus add-ons, three years after he left for Paris Saint-Germain.

The midfielder was sold by Everton for around £30 million in the summer of 2019 and his return has long been on the cards this summer. The deal has taken longer than expected to finalise but the player is keen to secure a longer contract with just one year remaining on his PSG deal.

There are expected to be some extras in the deal based on how many games he played for Frank Lampard’s side.

The 32-year-old was a Premier League regular at Everton for three seasons and has been a well  used squad player - if not always a starter – at PSG.

04:51 PM

Good evening

Welcome to live coverage of Leeds v Everton, a fixture which finished 2-2 at Elland Road last season, the home side having to equalise twice, and a 2-1 away win in 2020-21 to avenge Leeds' 1-0 win at Goodison earlier in the campaign. I was at the Amex on Sunday to watch Leeds' first defeat of the season when all the impressive work in evidence during their victory over Chelsea, large parts of their draw with Southampton and their comeback win over Wolves, was rationed to about 20 second-half minutes as they were tactically shackled and outplayed by a very cannily coached Brighton side.

Brenden Aaronson found virtually no space, Jack Harrison and Daniel James were so tightly marked that their opponents frequently disrupted passes up to them with a toe and too often resorted to hitting longer passes to try to break free. The problem with that was that too often it was Robin Koch or Rasmus Kristensen playing those passes, lacking poise and precision, rather than Marc Roca who has a far better range.

I don't know if that was the 'freestyling' Jesse Marsch spoke about after the match, following one of the most 'look at me' touchline performances I've witnessed in years which included shoving Aaronson back on to the pitch after he came over for a drink during a break in play that the attacking midfielder responded with a look and a mutter that encompassed a well-known three word Americanism beginning with the letters W, T and F. Marsch starts the game in confident mood that after two steps forward, that was one step back preceding another advance. He should have Patrick Bamford available in some capacity tonight.

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch (right) speaks with referee Michael Salisbury during the Premier League match at the AMEX - Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch (right) speaks with referee Michael Salisbury during the Premier League match at the AMEX - Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Everton look like they're on a progressively downward slide of form since their pretty impressive performance against Chelsea on the opening weekend and were lucky to leave Brentford with a point on Saturday. But they have several positives to inspire them.

The horrible run of injuries, Mason Holgate the latest casualty, should at least be mitigated by the availability of Neal Maupay, who scored home and away for Brentford against Leeds in 2018-19 and at Elland Road for Brighton in 2020-21. Moreover Amadou Onana has shown flashes of brilliance to justify his transfer fee and ought to thrive in the Premier League while Alex Iwobi is flourishing under Frank Lampard, enjoying a Joelinton-style renaissance in a different position to the one he was bought at great expense to fulfil.

If the rumours are true that Chelsea will improve their bid to £60m, this might be Anthony Gordon's last game for his boyhood club. If so, he will want to bow out in style and Lampard, on his first return to Elland Road since Derby's play-off victory in 2019, will be eager to deflate some of the tsunami of abuse he is bound to face with a first league victory of the season.

Join us for the team news from 7pm.

