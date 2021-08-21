Leeds vs Everton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

(Getty Images)

Leeds United are back in action in their first match at Elland Road this Premier League season with the visit of Everton.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were humbled at the hands of Manchester United in their first game last weekend at Old Trafford, while another master tactician in the shape of Rafael Benitez earned a winning start with the Toffees against Southampton.

The Spaniard is hoping to win over the Evertonians after his controversial move, with both sides eager to push on and challenge for a place in the Europa League.

Transfer speculation surrounds Everton with Benitez quizzed on the future of James Rodriguez, with the Colombian linked to AC Milan: “A lot of speculation. We have to work with the players that are here. Until Aug. 31, yes, he’s in my plans. Hopefully he’ll be fine for next week and he can carry on with training sessions, and we can see what happens until the end of the transfer window.”

Follow all the live updates, analysis and reaction below, plus the end of the lunchtime kick-off between Liverpool and Burnley:

Read More

Leeds vs Everton predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Leeds vs Everton prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Rafael Benitez must make the most of kind fixture list to build up goodwill at Everton

James Rodriguez admits he doesn’t know who Everton are playing this weekend

Leeds vs Everton

Kick-off at Elland Road at 3:00pm BST

Predicted Leeds XI: Meslier; Ayling, Struijk, Cooper, Firpo; Phillips; Raphinha, Koch, Klich, Harrison; Bamford

Predicted Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Digne; Allan, Doucoure; Townsend, Gray, Richarlison; Calvert-Lewin

Save! Mane denied by Pope

13:52 , Michael Jones

Liverpool 1 - 0 Burnley

63 mins: The signs are all there for Liverpool but they can’t find the back of the net. Tsimikas drifts inside from the left with the ball before finding Jota on the edge of the box. He attempts to play in Elliott but a deflection knocks the ball to Mane instead. He shoots on the turn and belts his effort straight at Pope who keeps the ball out.

Story continues

Liverpool 1 - 0 Burnley

13:49 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Great block! Henderson chips the ball out to Elliott on the left side. He whips a cross into the chest of Salah waiting in the box. Salah brings the ball down and hits a snapshot towards the right hand post only for McNeil to dive in front of the ball and deny Salah a certain goal! Great defending.

Liverpool 1 - 0 Burnley

13:48 , Michael Jones

58 mins: Alexander-Arnold whips a Liverpool corner into the penalty area and picks out Van Dijk. The defender catches the ball on the volley and shins his effort towards the back post. Mane and Mee are tussling by the post as the ball goes wide!

Liverpool 1 - 0 Burnley

13:46 , Michael Jones

56 mins: Salah’s high press causes some trouble for Pope who’s tasked with clearing his lines from a back pass. He manages to squeeze the ball out of play and is rewarded with a free kick as Salah is flagged offside.

Liverpool 1 - 0 Burnley

13:43 , Michael Jones

53 mins: Burnley win a corner that Brownhill swings into the box. Barnes and Tarkowski both leap at the cross but Van Dijk beats them in the air. He heads it out of the area but McNeil collects and fires the ball back into the box. It’s not a great pass though and Van Dijk makes a second clearance.

Liverpool 1 - 0 Burnley

13:41 , Michael Jones

50 mins: James Tarkowski comes off worse in aerial challenge with Sadio Mane. The physios come on to take a look at the Burnley centre-back. It looks like a concussion check but Tarkowski says he’s fine and plays on.

Roberto Firmino is warming up for Liverpool.

Burnley score! But it’s disallowed!

13:37 , Michael Jones

47 mins: It was almost the perfect start! Gudmundsson and Lowton combine on the right wing before the right-back dinks the ball behind Henderson and drills a low ball into the six-yard box. Ashley Barnes arrives and guides the ball past Alisson to score for Burnley but his celebrations are cut short as the offside flag is raised by the assistant referee.

Liverpool 1 - 0 Burnley

13:34 , Michael Jones

Second half: Burnley get the game back underway at Anfield. Can they find an equaliser during the second half?

Liverpool 1 - 0 Burnley

13:29 , Michael Jones

It’s going to be a tough ask for Burnley to get a win from here. Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 90 Premier League matches when leading at half-time with 81 wins and nine draw. A run dating back to 4th December 2016 when they lost against Bournemouth.

Jota scores at Anfield

13:24 , Michael Jones

Diogo Jota opened the scoring for Liverpool. It’s his first goal at Anfield since November 2020:

1 - Diogo Jota's opener for Liverpool was his first Premier League goal at Anfield since November 2020 versus Leicester; indeed, each of his previous six goals in the competition had come away from home. Glanced. #LIVBUR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 21, 2021

Half-time: Liverpool 1 - 0 Burnley

13:19 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: It’s been a decent first half of football. Liverpool have had more than a few chances including a disallowed goal. They take a one-goal lead into the break but Burnley have shown enough to feel confident that they can score. Chris Wood drew a good save from Alisson and Dwight McNeil hit the post. The next goal could be a crucial one.

Liverpool 1 - 0 Burnley

13:17 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Two minutes of added time to play in the first half.

Liverpool 1 - 0 Burnley

13:14 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Liverpool sweep up the pitch with Mane bringing the ball down the left side. He pulls it back into the box where Elliott miscues his shot at goal. The ball squirts through the area and is collected by Alexander-Arnold who picks out Salah. He shoots but is denied by a solid block from Ben Mee.

Liverpool 1 - 0 Burnley

13:08 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Last ditch stuff from Burnley! Alexander-Arnold gets free on the right wing as Salah sprints into the area. He’s the target for Alexander-Arnold’s pass but Jack Cork beats him to the ball. The Burnley clearance comes out to Keita who sends it quickly back into the box before Charlie Taylor boots it clear once more for the Clarets.

Liverpool 1 - 0 Burnley

13:06 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Burnley win a corner that Josh Brownhill whips into the box. Wood is the target again but Alisson comes confidently off his line and punches the ball away. Burnley collect the ball but Liverpool win a free kick for a push on Salah in the box.

Close! Mane goes over the bar!

13:03 , Michael Jones

30 mins: That’s another good move from Liverpool! Trent Alexander-Arnold with a chipped pass into the box. Sadio Mane gets clear of Ben Mee and meets the dropping ball on the volley. He shoots on the turn and smacks the shot over the crossbar!

NO GOAL! Salah ruled offside

13:00 , Michael Jones

Liverpool 1 - 0 Burnley

28 mins: The goal is chalked off! Mo Salah drifted ever so slightly offside as Elliott sent the ball into the box. It was a fairly easy decision for VAR to make. Burnley get a reprieve.

GOAL! Liverpool 2 - 0 Burnley (Salah, 26’)⚽️

12:58 , Michael Jones

26 mins: A lovely move from Liverpool! Keita starts the move with a simple pass to Jordan Henderson in midfield. He passes the ball up to Elliott who holds up the ball before slotting it into the right side of the box for Salah. Salah takes over and guides his shot into the far corner. But was Salah offside? VAR is going to check...

Save! Pope denies Salah

12:54 , Michael Jones

Liverpool 1 - 0 Burnley

21 mins: Liverpool want another one! Elliott supplies the ball up to Mo Salah who’s dirftes to the left side of the box. He looks for an option to pass but can’t find one and decides to go it alone. A little weave to create space to his left sets up the chance to shoot and his effort draws a leaping save from Nick Pope!

GOAL! Liverpool 1 - 0 Burnley (Jota, 18’) ⚽️

12:50 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Liverpool take the lead at Anfield! Naby Keita takes the ball down the left wing for Liverpool before leaving it for Tsimikas. The left-back swings a cross into the middle of the box. Diogo Jota times his run well cutting in between James Tarkowski and Ben Mee to get to the ball and his glancing header does for Pope at the near post to find the back of the net!

Liverpool 0 - 0 Burnley

12:50 , Michael Jones

15 mins: A good counter attack from Burnley sees Ashley Barnes fire the ball up to Gudmundsson. He’s marshalled to the right side of the box where he flicks the ball into the middle for Wood. Joel Matip gets in front of the Burnley striker and heads the ball away.

Burnley recover the ball though and find McNeil on the left side. He crosses the ball in towards the near post where Wood heads the ball straight at Alisson who makes a sharp save.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Burnley

12:46 , Michael Jones

12 mins: A nice run from Elliott sees him come up against Charlie Taylor who tackles him and sends the ball out for a Liverpool corner. Alexander-Arnold delivers the set piece but the Clarets manage to clear the danger.

Virgil Van Dijk stays in the box as Liverpool regain possession. It’s played out to Alexander-Arnold on the right wing and he swings a deep ball towards Van Dijk at the back post. Nick Pope tracks the cross and plucks it out of the air before it reaches the Liverpool centre-back.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Burnley

12:43 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Gudmundsson and Tsimikas come together as the Burnley midfielder chases down a ball over the top. The Liverpool defender holds his ground as the two collide and Gudmundsson goes down. Sean Dyche is yelling for a foul on the sidelines but referee Mike Dean lets play go on.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Burnley

12:40 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Johann Berg Gudmundsson is penalised for a high foot in midfield. The free kick comes to Elliott who gets chopped down. Burnley are being very physical with the youngster.

The ball is played up to Mo Salah who swings a left-footed cross towards the back post. Kostas Tsimikas tries to get there but the ball beats him and rolls out for a goal kick.

Chance! McNeil hits the post!

12:37 , Michael Jones

Liverpool 0 - 0 Burnley

3 mins: Burnley get an early sight on goal with a chipped cross into the box from the right. Chris Wood makes a run into the box as the ball bounces over Trent Alexander-Arnold. Wood brings it under control and lays it off to Dwight McNeil. He shoots across goal and rattles the upright before the flag goes up for offside against Wood.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Burnley

12:34 , Michael Jones

Kick off: The teams both take the knee before Harvey Elliott gets the day’s Premier League action underway. The crowd are in good form, there was a glorious rendition of ‘You’ll never walk alone’ before kick off and a loud round of applause for Andrew Devine, 55, who died in July, 32 years after suffering life-changing injuries in the 1989 Hillsborough terrace crush.

Here come the teams

12:27 , Michael Jones

There’s a smattering of boos as Burnley head out onto the pitch but they’re replaced with cheers and applause as Jordan Henderson leads out Liverpool.

Kick off at Anfield is next.

12:24 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool recorded six home league defeats last season, their most in a single campaign since 1953-54, starting with a 1-0 defeat to Burnley.

Diogo Jota starts for the Reds today. He has scored 10 Premier League goals in 20 appearances for Liverpool.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Burnley’s biggest threat

12:20 , Michael Jones

29-year-old Chris Wood has been involved in nine of Burnley’s last 12 league goals, scoring six and setting up three. Can he get back on the scoresheet today?

(Getty Images)

A tough ask for Burnley

12:16 , Michael Jones

Burnley have won just two of their opening away league fixtures in the last 14 seasons with three draws and nine defeats and Sean Dyche’s men will have their work cut out for them today:

8 - Liverpool have lost their first home league match in just three of the last 55 seasons and have won their first league game at Anfield in each of the last eight. Their last defeat of this kind was against Chelsea in 2003-04, losing 2-1 under Gérard Houllier. Fortress. #LIVBUR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 21, 2021

King Mo

12:11 , Michael Jones

Mohamed Salah became the first player to score in five consecutive Premier League opening matches against Norwich - in the previous four seasons he failed to score in the second fixture.

The Egyptian has 98 Premier League goals in 159 appearances - if he scores twice against Burnley he will reach 100 goals in exactly the same amount of games it took Thierry Henry.

Only three other players have reached the milestone quicker: Alan Shearer (124), Harry Kane (141) and Sergio Aguero (147).

(Getty Images)

Contrasting fortunes

12:04 , Michael Jones

Liverpool haven’t lost their opening Premier League home match of a season since a 2-1 defeat by Chelsea in 2003-04, winning each of their last eight games.

The Reds are unbeaten in 11 league games, with nine wins and two draws, including a winning run of six in a row.

Contrastingly Burnley could lose five consecutive Premier League games for the first time. The Clarets last suffered five successive top-flight defeats in the 1975-76 season.

Sean Dyche aiming to repeat Premier League survival trick despite uncertainty

11:59 , Michael Jones

Last season: After an opening run of seven games without a win threatened to condemn Burnley to a return to the Championship, Sean Dyche managed to guide his side to safety and secure Premier League survival for a fifth season in a row.

While 39 points and 17th place may have represented Burnley’s lowest tally and final position since returning to the top flight in 2016, they ended up 11 points clear of the drop. Another job done.

Ending Liverpool’s home unbeaten run with their first win at Anfield since 1974 was the highlight of an unspectacular campaign.

Burnley season preview: Sean Dyche aiming to repeat Premier League survival trick despite uncertainty

Burnley’s first team

11:54 , Michael Jones

Burnley become the first team since Charlton Athletic in the second game of the 1998-99 season to start a Premier League match with the players whose squad numbers are 1-11.

Return of the fans

11:48 , Michael Jones

Anfield will be packed with supporters for the first time since Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid in March of 2020. The crowds have been making their way to the stadium welcoming their team.

Liverpool have just headed out for the pre-match warm ups and the fans are already in good voice.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

A long time to wait

11:43 , Michael Jones

Burnley’s remarkable 1-0 victory at Anfield last season ended Liverpool’s 68-game unbeaten run at home but you have to go a long, long, way back to find the last time Burnley earned consecutive away victorys against Liverpool:

68 - Liverpool lost 1-0 at home against Burnley in the Premier League last season, ending their 68-match unbeaten league run at Anfield. The Clarets last won consecutive away league matches against Liverpool in 1894-95 and 1896-97. Unthinkable? #LIVBUR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 21, 2021

Team news - Liverpool vs Burnley

11:37 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp makes two changes to the Liverpool starting XI that faced Norwich last time out. James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain drop out with Jordan Henderson returning and Harvey Elliott awarded his first Premier League start. Andy Robertson starts on the bench despite still recovering from an ankle injury.

Sean Dyche also makes two changes to his Burnley side. Jay Rodriguez is replaced with Ashley Barnes up top and Josh Brownhill comes in for Ashley Westwood who has a foot injury.

Team news - Liverpool vs Burnley

11:30 , Michael Jones

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Keita, Elliot; Mane, Salah, Jota

Your Reds to face @BurnleyOfficial at Anfield 💪🔴



James Milner misses out with a slight knock. #LIVBUR — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 21, 2021

Burnley XI: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Cork, McNeil; Wood, Barnes

📋 Here is how the Clarets line-up this afternoon at Anfield, from 1⃣ to 1⃣1⃣ 👇



18-year old Owen Dodgson makes the bench for the first time for Sean Dyche's side, the youngster can operate at left-back and left-midfield 👊#LIVBUR | #UTC | @SpreadexSport pic.twitter.com/QrSQ3rrwOM — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 21, 2021

Liverpool vs Burnley prediction

11:23 , Michael Jones

The team news is about to drop but first take a look at how we think today’s opening Premier League fixture will go. Burnley have enjoyed some recent success at Anfield but Liverpool will be looking to move top of the table with a win.

Predicting how Liverpool vs Burnley will play out today

Liverpool vs Burnley

11:17 , Michael Jones

Burnley could win consecutive league away games against Liverpool for the first time since 1897. Sean Dyche’s side have opened the scoring in four of their last five league matches at Anfield.

However, an 11th Premier League defeat against Liverpool on Saturday would be Burnley’s most in the division against a particular opponent.

Jurgen Klopp welcomes back Liverpool fans

11:12 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp offered up a warm welcome to the Liverpool fans returning to Anfield today during his first matchday programme notes of the season.

He wrote: “Good afternoon and welcome back to Anfield for our Premier League game against Burnley. You have no idea how good it feels to say that. Welcome back! And a full welcome. A full Anfield. With a full away support. Football is back and it’s wonderful.

“Last week against Norwich City was a big learning experience for us. We didn’t start the game well and I’m sure a part of that was us all adapting to the ‘new’ environment we face with the return of capacity attendance.

“It was helpful for us to have the two home friendlies before the campaign got under way and it did serve as a measure of re-acclimatising. But nothing compares to when it’s for real. And that will be today.

“For a start, the dynamic today is different because Burnley have their people here also. That changes things.

“We have the power and belief to make this season very special. But what makes this place special is the appreciation of the journey. A friend of mine who is closer to the fan culture than I could ever profess to be, said to me that people support Liverpool not because they are glory hunters but because they are journey hunters. I love this sentiment.

“Our 2021-22 journey is under way and we should enjoy every second of it. Not because we know we will have success or we expect it – but because we chase it together, as a collective.

“It feels like an adventure again and that is a wonderful sensation after so long apart. Welcome back – we’ve missed you like crazy.”

Mohamed Salah’s worth to Liverpool increases as his big-move options narrow

11:06 , Michael Jones

He knows the numbers. He actively guns for records. Mohamed Salah’s dedication to his craft stretches past muddling defenders, creating space and opportunities for his teammates, or maintaining a supreme physical condition and replicating the zeal seen in match situations on the training pitches.

The Egypt international is studious, regularly seeking out information on his stats, but also those of attackers past and present. It is a means to mark himself against the very best, a measure to make sure he is never comfortable with what he has already achieved:

Mohamed Salah’s worth to Liverpool increases as his big-move options narrow

Recent results: Liverpool vs Burnley

10:59 , Michael Jones

Last weekend Liverpool kicked off their 2021/22 Premier League campaign with a 3-0 victory away at Norwich. Diogo Jota opened the scoring in the first half before Roberto Firmino came off the bench to double the lead. Mo Salah set up both goals before adding a third 15 minutes from the end to give the Reds an easy win.

Burnley had a dream start in their opening fixture against Brighton. James Tarkowski scored in the second minute but the Clarets couldn’t hold on. Two second half goals in the space of five minutes saw Neal Maupay and Alexis Mac Allister take Brighton into the lead and the game finished 2-1 to the Seagulls.

When the two teams last met at Anfield Burnley claimed a remarkable 1-0 victory. This fixture last season ended Liverpool’s 68-match home unbeaten run in the Premier League and was the first of six successive top-flight defeats for them at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool and Mohamed Salah in contract talks

10:22 , Jack Rathborn

“I am involved in pretty much everything in the club. Maybe some talks happen without me, that’s possible, but apart from that I know about all the things. Two things. Mo is obviously in a really, really good moment football-wise, mood-wise ...

“When there are talks then there are talks and when there is a decision, we will tell you. Until then, it’s only important how the parties work together in these things ... If that’s perfect, what it is, then we don’t have to talk about anything else ... With two years left, you can imagine there are talks, that’s it.”

Liverpool vs Burnley team news

10:17 , Jack Rathborn

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Jordan Henderson and Thiago are “close” to being fully fit but said in his pre-match press conference that it will likely be another week before the midfielders are ready for selection. Curtis Jones is available again after missing the Norwich match due to a concussion.

The Liverpool manager also spoke about Fabinho following the passing of his father earlier this week. “I would like to say it’s a private situation,” Klopp said. “Fab is here and is doing what he is able to do and that’s it pretty much.”

That means Liverpool could retain their starting midfield from the Norwich match, with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain set to keep their spots. Kostas Tsimikas continues to deputise for the injured Andy Robertson while Roberto Firmino will be pushing for a start following his goal off the bench last weekend.

Dale Stephens and Kevin Long remain out for Burnley but Sean Dyche has no further injury concerns.

Liverpool vs Burnley predicted line-ups

10:17 , Jack Rathborn

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mane, Jota, Salah

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor; Brownhill, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Wood, Barnes

Liverpool vs Burnley odds

10:16 , Jack Rathborn

Liverpool: 1/6

Draw: 13/2

Burnley: 16/1

Liverpool vs Burnley prediction

10:16 , Jack Rathborn

Sean Dyche’s side may have been unbeaten on their previous two visits to Anfield, but Liverpool are set to be a different proposition with the return of their home fans at Anfield. Burnley always pose a challenge but Jurgen Klopp’s side should be too strong here. Liverpool 2-0 Burnley