Is Leeds vs Crystal Palace on TV tonight? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Crystal Palace have enjoyed their start to life under new manager Patrick Vieira since he took over from Roy Hodgson in the summer.

But last weekend will have been a wake-up call for some of those players after they were beaten at home by Aston Villa in the Premier League.

They now face a Leeds side in desperate need of a victory as they sit just three points above the relegation zone heading into a busy Christmas period.

The Elland Road crowd will be willing their side on as they eye a second home win of the season. Can Palace spoil a big night for Marcelo Bielsa’s men under the lights?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match tonight.

When is Leeds vs Crystal Palace?

The match will kick off at 8.15pm GMT on Tuesday, 30 November.

How can I watch it?

The game will be shown live by Amazon Prime Video, with starting at 7.30pm.

Existing Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to watch the action for no additional charge via their smart TV, laptops or mobile phones.

A membership costs £7.99 per month and can be cancelled at any time.

New subscribers will be able to watch all the matches for free due to Amazon’s 30-day trial, which can be cancelled at any time.

What is the team news?

Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling and Robin Koch are all set to remain sidelined for the clash at Elland Road as they continue to recover from their respective injuries.

For Palace, Joachim Andersen will not be available due to a thigh strain, with James McArthur also absent due to the same injury.

Predicted line-ups

Leeds: Meslier; Llorente, Struijk, Cooper, Firpo; Phillips; Raphinha, Roberts, Dallas, Harrison; James.

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Kouyate, Eze; Edouard, Benteke, Zaha.

Odds

Leeds: 6/4

Draw: 47/20

Crystal Palace: 28/13

Prediction

Leeds have only won two Premier League games so far this season, just one of which has come at home. But Vieira’s side will be low on confidence coming into this one following the defeat to Aston Villa, so this could be a crucial opportunity for Bielsa’s men. 1-0 Leeds.

