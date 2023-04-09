Hodgson breathes new life into Palace after they demolish Leeds – latest reaction

Leeds vs Crystal Palace live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - Getty Images/Matt McNulty

04:16 PM

Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze

It is a credit to everyone that has been putting in the work. It has been a long time since we have been playing like this.

Palace striker Jordan Ayew on the performance

It is hard to explain. We did a good game. We started bit shaky but overall we kept on doing what we did last week. We know we have quality going forward. We are very quick, strong and skilful. We created chances and managed to score these five goals.

04:15 PM

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford reacts

It was one of those where the first half was really good, we should have been more goals ahead. The second half, we fell apart a bit. It was a freak result and one we will move on from. They scored the second goal and the third came really quick. They punished us for mistakes. It was one of those games where every mistake we made literally got punished. In there the boys were, I don't want to say upbeat because we lost 5-1, but they understood that one game like that will not decide our season.

03:56 PM

Full-time: Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 5

That is full-time and this game was the definition of a game of two halves. Leeds dominated the first half and deservedly took the lead through Bamford. Guehi equalised for Crystal Palace just before half-time against the run of play and that moment completely changed the game. The away side scored four unanswered second-half goals and take another big step towards safety. Boos from the home fans, they are left stunned

03:53 PM

90+3 mins: Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 5

Gnonto lucky not to receive a second yellow after another rash challenge

03:50 PM

90 mins: Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 5

We are into four minutes of added time. Leeds probably want this game to end now. Gnonto gets a yellow card now as he takes out Olise

03:48 PM

87 mins: Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 5

Olise has been fantastic in the second half and he dribbles his away into the Leeds box but fires over. Leeds haven't been able to cope with him in this second half

Story continues

03:47 PM

86 mins: Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 5

McKennie is the next player into the book for pulling back Eze. Leeds need to be careful here not to have a men sent off as tempers boil over. The game is gone, Javi Gracia won't want to have anyone banned going forward Crystal Palace make a change as Clyne replaces Ward

03:43 PM

84 mins: Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 5

3 - Aged 21 years and 118 days, Michael Olise is the youngest player in Premier League history to assist three goals from open play in a single game. Electric. pic.twitter.com/mm03M7uiCe — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 9, 2023

03:40 PM

80 mins: Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 5

Change for Leeds as Rutter comes on for Bamford. Triple change for the away side as McArthur, Milivojevic and Mateta come on for Doucoure, Schlupp and Ayew

03:38 PM

78 mins: Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 5

The goal stands. Ayew was played onside by Kristensen. How this game has changed! The Crystal Palace fans are in a state of delirium, Leeds fans dumbfounded

03:37 PM

77 mins: GOOOAAAALLLL! Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 5

Crystal Palace are now 5-1 up! Hughes has a shot deflected and it goes straight to Ayew in the box who slots home. Will this goal stand though? Was Ayew offside? VAR is checking...

03:36 PM

76 mins: Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 4

Leeds have really imploded and lost the plot. Meslier does well to deny Ayew who had broken into the Leeds penalty area. The home fans are unimpressed and won't be able to get their heads around the fact that they dominated the first half yet find themselves 4-1 down with just over ten minutes to go

03:33 PM

73 mins: Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 4

Change for Crystal Palace as Hughes comes on for Edouard, who has limped off

03:32 PM

72 mins: Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 4

Olise now has a hat-trick of assists in this game. He has been so influential in this complete turnaround for the away side. Leeds need to be careful here as tempers could boil over and it could get ugly

03:30 PM

69 mins: GOOOAALLLLL! Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 4

It's safe to say this game is not the same game as the first half. Elland Road is left stunned. Leeds want a penalty for a handball from Mitchell but it is not given. Crystal Palace then break down the other end and Edouard smashes home to give the visitors a 4-1 lead

03:28 PM

68 mins: Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 3

12 - Michael Olise has assisted 12 goals in the Premier League since the start of last season; the only player currently aged 21 or younger with more assists in the competition in this time is Bukayo Saka (17). Wand. pic.twitter.com/vxB5zk9Bir — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 9, 2023

03:27 PM

67 mins: Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 3

Defeat for Leeds here would leave them just two points and two places above the relegation zone. Conversely a win for Crystal Palace would represent a significant step towards safety

03:24 PM

65 mins: Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 3

This game has turned on its head and quickly

03:21 PM

62 mins: Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 3

JORDAN AYEW & EBERECHI EZE! 🌟



Crystal Palace have turned it around! 3-1! 🔄 pic.twitter.com/vO0bjS25Cd — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 9, 2023

03:20 PM

60 mins: Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 3

Javi Gracia has decided now is the time to make changes. Rodrigo, Gnonto and Kristensen on for Sinisterra, Aaronson and Firpo. He will he hoping they can make a huge impact off the bench and boy do they need them to do so

03:18 PM

58 mins: Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 3

Crystal Palace's two most creative players linked up really well for that goal. Eze played it into Olise, who timed his pass back to Eze to perfection to send him through on goal and he made no mistake. Javi Gracia will be wondering what on earth has happened either side of half-time. The atmosphere at Elland Road has completely changed

03:16 PM

55 mins: GOOOAAALLLL! Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 3

This game has completely changed and Crystal Palace score again. Leeds give the ball away too easily and they are punished. A great interchange between Olise and Eze sets the latter through one-on-one with Meslier and he pokes it home to make it 3-1 to the visitors

03:13 PM

52 mins: GOOOAAAALLL! Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 2

In stark contrast to the first half, Crystal Palace are the ones in the ascendancy now and they take the lead as this game has completely turned on its head either side of half-time. Olise whips a dangerous cross into the penalty area and Ayew heads it home to give the away side an unlikely lead

03:10 PM

50 mins: Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 1

Ward goes into the book for a rash challenge on Bamford. Certainly a reckless challenge, a yellow card looks like a suitable punishment

03:09 PM

49 mins: Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 1

Crystal Palace have definitely started this half better than they did the first. They look more comfortable in possession and that goal just before half-time looks to have given them a big lift

03:07 PM

47 mins: Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 1

Leeds want a free-kick but it is not given and the visitors break. Ayew dribbles into the box but his cross is diverted out for a corner, which ends up coming to nothing

03:04 PM

Second half

We are back underway at Elland Road, all square at the moment

03:04 PM

Crystal Palace lucky to be level but their fans won't care

03:03 PM

Sky Sports' Roy Keane's view on Crystal Palace goal

"Meslier needs to be braver for the Palace goal. He needs to come out and dominate the ball but I don't think that's one of his strengths. He's slow coming off his line."

03:01 PM

Sky Sports' Roy Keane on Leeds' goal

"It was poor defending from Mitchell for Bamford's goal and Roy Hodgson will no doubt be disappointed. There was only a little bit of movement. It's a brilliant goal from a Leeds point of view and it's a lovely finish.

"A simple but effective goal."

02:56 PM

Andy Hinchcliffe on Sky Sports

"It's a goal that never really looked like coming apart from that one opportunity for Schlupp. Leeds have had big chances but they've passed them up. Guehi has to be on his toes and the Leeds defender were caught static. Game on."

02:52 PM

Guehi equalises for the visitors

Marc GUEHI equalises for Palace! ⚡



GAME ON! pic.twitter.com/pylw09z4gG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 9, 2023

02:50 PM

Half-time: Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 1

That is half-time and Leeds will feel very disappointed that they are not ahead. Bamford scored the opening goal but Guehi equalised just before half-time. Despite Leeds' dominance, this game is now all square

02:48 PM

45+1 mins: Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 1

Goal stands. Guehi was just onside. He gets his first Premier League goal of the season

02:48 PM

45 mins: GOOOAAALLLLL! Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 1

Another free-kick in a similar area for Crystal Palace and they equalise on the stroke of half-time. Schlupp gets his head on it first, his header is mis-timed and Guehi manages to stroke it home, against the run of play. VAR will check...

02:46 PM

45 mins: Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 0

Olise steps up to take it on the right-hand side but his free-kick is easily saved by Meslier, who hasn't had too much to do this afternoon so far

02:45 PM

44 mins: Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 0

Crystal Palace have a free-kick in a dangerous area and Firpo is the first man into the book. Good opportunity for the visitors to get back in the game just before half-time...

02:44 PM

43 mins: Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 0

HUGE miss... pic.twitter.com/X61ZpjRN4P — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 9, 2023

Crystal Palace missing their talisman

02:42 PM

40 mins: Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 0

Another save from Johnstone. Aaronson's free-kick is headed on by Struijk which forces Johnstone into a good save to deny Leeds a second

02:40 PM

39 mins: Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 0

Still a long way to go in this game but as it stands Leeds could go as high as 12th with all three points today

02:39 PM

38 mins: Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 0

Crystal Palace have failed to score a first-half goal in any of their 13 Premier League matches in 2023. They have scored just four second-half goals in the league this season, fewer than any other top-flight side. A real struggle to score goals for the visitors and they are without Wilfried Zaha today as well

02:36 PM

35 mins: Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 0

How did Jeffrey Schlupp MISS that?! 😳 pic.twitter.com/1gycGJRmyv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 9, 2023

Big miss from Schlupp!

02:35 PM

33 mins: Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 0

The visitors just starting to get into the game now and they have a corner. A dangerous ball is lifted into the box and Ayew heads just wide. He probably should have done better there

02:31 PM

30 mins: Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 0

02:30 PM

28 mins: Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 0

Harrison fires it to Johnstone's right-hand side but the Crystal Palace goalkeeper does well to parry it behind for a corner. Koch then heads a shot straight at Johnstone

02:29 PM

27 mins: Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 0

Crystal Palace lose the ball in a dangerous area and then concede a free-kick just outside their own box. Looked a little harsh that decision. Free-kick about to be taken...

02:27 PM

25 mins: Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 0

Crystal Palace should be level. Schlupp hits the post when he had a free header from inside the six-yard box. Big opportunity missed. Ayew then has a shot blocked from the subsequent corner

02:26 PM

25 mins: Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 0

WHAT A HEADER! 💥



Patrick Bamford's 50th goal for Leeds! 👏 pic.twitter.com/hD2AwFJ8RM — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 9, 2023

02:25 PM

24 mins: Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 0

Andy Hinchcliffe on Sky Sports:

"Mitchell gets caught on his heels so Bamford gets away from him, but the brilliance of this goal is that it's an outswinger corner. It is flat and pacey.

"It's brilliant from Bamford as he just redirects his header to the far post. It's a goal that Leeds deserve."

02:23 PM

21 mins: GOOOAAAALL! Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 0

This was coming to say the least. Aaronson whips in the corner with Bamford running to the near post. He guides his header expertly off the far post and into the back of the net. Leeds fully deserve to take the lead

02:21 PM

20 mins: Leeds 0 Crystal Palace 0

Crystal Palace desperately need to take the sting out of Leeds by getting some possession in this game. The Leeds crowd is up for this and will feel like their team should be in front

02:18 PM

17 mins: Leeds 0 Crystal Palace 0

An ELECTRIC start from Leeds! ⚡



TWO big chances, but they can't convert...⛔ pic.twitter.com/VQLtZA5mVg — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 9, 2023

02:17 PM

15 mins: Leeds 0 Crystal Palace 0

Free-kick awarded to Leeds after a foul by Guehi. Aaronson takes it but Crystal Palace manage to get it away. The visitors look like they haven't really got off the bus yet

02:15 PM

13 mins: Leeds 0 Crystal Palace 0

Once again another opportunity created by the home side who are well on top. Aaronson crosses to the back post but Sinisterra's header is straight at Johnstone. Moments later Sinisterra is in again after a cross by Ayling from the right but it deflects off Ward and into the hands of Johnstone. Leeds completely dominant here and should probably be ahead

02:10 PM

9 mins: Leeds 0 Crystal Palace 0

Sky Sports' Andy Hinchcliffe:

"It was far too easy for Firpo to get forward. There's plenty of ball watching from the Palace defence. Leeds love to play and they like to get their full-backs forward. It was great improvisation from Aaronson. Brilliant reactions from Johnstone.

"Palace are being asked serious questions here. They have to stand firm."

02:09 PM

8 mins: Leeds 0 Crystal Palace 0

An ambitious effort from distance by Bamford goes sailing high and wide. Leeds though definitely in the ascendancy in the early stages

02:08 PM

6 mins: Leeds 0 Crystal Palace 0

Another chance for Leeds as Firpo plays a ball across the penalty area to Aaronson whose cheeky flick is saved well by Johnstone. A few early saves from Johnstone already

02:07 PM

5 mins: Leeds 0 Crystal Palace 0

Andy Hinchcliffe on Sky Sports:

"It's poor, panicked defending from Guehi. He was under no pressure but he hung out a lazy leg. The saving grace for Sam Johnstone is that Sinisterra has struck it with his weaker foot.

"That's a warning for Palace. They have to switch on defensively."

02:05 PM

2 mins: Leeds 0 Crystal Palace 0

Big chance for the hosts inside the opening two minutes. Ayling plays a cross in that is fairly innocuous but Guehi makes a mess of the clearance. The ball falls to Sinisterra, who scored the winner for Leeds last time out, on the left hand side of the box but he drags his shot just wide. Big opportunity spurned by Leeds

02:01 PM

Kick-off

We are underway at Elland Road. Big game for both sides.

01:58 PM

Reminder of the team news

Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Firpo, Koch, Aaronson, Roca, Bamford, Harrison, Struijk, Sinisterra, McKennie.

Subs: Robles, Forshaw, Cooper, Summerville, Rodrigo, Rutter, Kristensen, Gnoto, Greenwood.

Crystal Palace: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Schlupp, Eze, Ayew, Edouard, Olise.

Subs: Whitworth, Tomkins, Clyne, Riedewald, Hughes, Milivojevic, McArthur, Lokonga, Mateta.

01:47 PM

Leeds getting ready for action

01:45 PM

Leeds manager Javi Gracia speaking to Sky Sports

"Today for sure it will be an equal game. Now they change the manager, they are very well-organised.

"It will be demanding because they have a good squad and a good manager. We are ready for that."

01:44 PM

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher on Javi Gracia

"There has been a lot of talk about teams changing managers and Leeds rolled the dice. He did a great job at Watford, he's a really good manager. It happens every season, teams that can't get a win for months, change manager, and then start getting results."

01:36 PM

Bamford knows significance of three points today

🎙️ "Three points would be massive" pic.twitter.com/1H2wcmdqJk — Leeds United (@LUFC) April 9, 2023

01:34 PM

Johnstone in for injured Guaita

01:32 PM

Stat attack

Crystal Palace have won a division-high 17 points from a losing position this season.

Five of the their seven league wins in this campaign have come in games when they trailed, including the reverse fixture versus Leeds.

01:27 PM

Roca gearing up for an important game

01:25 PM

Stat attack

Leeds are winless in their last nine league fixtures against teams from London, drawing twice, losing seven.

Jack Harrison can become the first Leeds player to score in three successive Premier League home matches since Mark Viduka in 2004.

01:21 PM

Andersen getting to grips with his surroundings

01:18 PM

Harrison explains what really happened on deadline day

Jack Harrison celebrates scoring for Leeds - Danny Lawson/PA

Jack Harrison starts for Leeds this afternoon, but he could very easily have been playing in the blue of Leicester this weekend had his deadline day move not fallen through at the last second. To read an exclusive interview with Harrison, click here

01:13 PM

Full team news

Leeds stick with the team that beat Nottingham Forest last time out.

That means Patrick Bamford leads the attack while Wilfried Gnonto is on the bench following his return from an ankle injury.

Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Firpo, Koch, Aaronson, Roca, Bamford, Harrison, Struijk, Sinisterra, McKennie.

Subs: Robles, Forshaw, Cooper, Summerville, Rodrigo, Rutter, Kristensen, Gnoto, Greenwood.

Jordan Ayew comes in for the injured Wilfried Zaha in one of two changes for Crystal Palace.

Goalkeeper Vicente Guaita has a calf strain so he is replaced by Sam Johnstone.

Crystal Palace: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Schlupp, Eze, Ayew, Edouard, Olise.

Subs: Whitworth, Tomkins, Clyne, Riedewald, Hughes, Milivojevic, McArthur, Lokonga, Mateta.

01:09 PM

Eze ready for business

01:06 PM

Leeds players arriving

01:02 PM

Crystal Palace team news

01:01 PM

Leeds team news

12:59 PM

Match preview

It is 16th vs 14th at Elland Road this afternoon as Leeds host Crystal Palace, but both sides will be looking over their shoulders. They are both only a few points above the relegation zone and know a few poor results will suck them into the relegation zone considering how congested the bottom of the table is.

Leeds have won three of their six Premier League games under Javi Gracia, as many as they had in their previous 22 this season. Gracia replaced Marsch as Leeds manager back in February. Leeds will be confident on home soil; they have amassed 20 of their 29 points this campaign at Elland Road. Playing on a Sunday however is not something they enjoy having lost five of their last six Premier League games played on a Sunday. Leeds fans will be hoping that trend doesn’t continue today.

Meanwhile, last time out, Crystal Palace ended a run of four straight league defeats with victory over Leicester after Roy Hodgson’s return to the dugout at Selhurst Park. Hodgson replaced Patrick Vieira a couple of weeks ago after a run of 12 games without victory.

Leeds have won their last six home league meetings with Crystal Palace, and their last seven in all competitions. Palace's last win at Elland Road came in the Championship in 2006. The visitors are aiming to achieve a league double over Leeds for the first time since 1986.

Javi Gracia will be confident going into this matchup against Roy Hodgson. He is unbeaten in all three of his Premier League meetings against Crystal Palace and Roy Hodgson, winning twice and drawing once, all of which came when he was in charge of Watford. Games against Leeds have not treated Roy Hodgson well over the years. He has lost five of his six Premier League matches against Leeds, his highest losing percentage against a team he's faced more than once in the top flight.

Both sides are desperate for the points and it feels like these types of games could decide their fates.