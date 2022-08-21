Leeds vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups as Conor Gallagher starts for Blues

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Karl Matchett
·7 min read
Leeds vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups as Conor Gallagher starts for Blues
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Thomas Tuchel
    German association football manager and former player
  • Antonio Conte
    Antonio Conte
    Italian association football player and manager
  • Brenden Aaronson
    American soccer player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Follow live updates as Chelsea travel to Leeds in the Premier League today. Chelsea saw a win slip through their fingers as Tottenham rescued a late draw at Stamford Bridge last weekend but the Blues have the chance to add to their opening victory against Everton at Goodison Park against their old rivals Leeds this afternoon.

Jesse Marsch’s side were denied by Southampton last weekend but they opened their home campaign with a win against Wolves and will look to use the atmosphere of Elland Road to make life difficult for the visitors - who are without N’Golo Kante after the midfielder suffered a hamstring injury but will have Thomas Tuchel on the touchline despite being charged by the FA for his confrontation with Antonio Conte.

Both clubs have been busy in the transfer market this summer with Chelsea still expected to do plenty of business before the window closes. Raheem Sterling is out for his first Premier League goal for the Blues following his switch from Manchester City.

Follow live updates from Leeds vs Chelsea in the Premier League, below:

Leeds vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League updates

  • Kick off is at 2pm at Elland Road

How to watch Leeds vs Chelsea online and on TV today

13:30 , Karl Matchett

Sunday sees Leeds United and Chelsea meet in the Premier League as two sides who have embarked on busy summers meet at Elland Road.

The Blues’ takeover at the end of last year and subsequent spending spree to rebuild Thomas Tuchel’s squad has seen the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling added to the squad, while for Leeds it has been a case of replacing two key departures.

Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips were sold to Barcelona and Man City respectively and the likes of Brendan Aaronson, Marc Roca and Rasmus Kristensen have been brought in to fill the void.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the game:

How to watch Leeds vs Chelsea online and on TV today

Leeds vs Chelsea: What happened last time out?

13:25 , Karl Matchett

Safe to say the home side today will be looking for a much better encounter than when the teams met last term.

It was right near the end of the campaign - 11 May in fact, so only five league games ago technically - and it was a bit of a spanking for Jesse Marsch’s men.

Dan James was sent-off after just 24 minutes and Chelsea were already ahead by then through Mason Mount; Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku added to the scoreboard in a 3-0 win.

Having taken a 3-2 victory at Stamford Bridge in December, when Leeds were still under Marcelo Bielsa’s management, it meant a double for the Blues in this fixture in 21/22. Jorginho scored the winner in that game from the penalty spot deep into injury time.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

‘We have a chance’: Jesse Marsch confident Leeds can hurt Chelsea

13:20 , Karl Matchett

Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch claims his side “can cause some havoc” in Sunday’s home Premier League game against Chelsea.

One of English football’s fiercest rivalries will be revisited at Elland Road and Marsch feels his new-look squad is capable of springing an ambush.

The American said: “I think we have a team that can cause some havoc against an opponent like this right now.

“At home, I think we always enjoy playing in Elland Road, I think you can see that in the beginning stages that the team is coming together in a good way.”

‘We have a chance’: Jesse Marsch confident Leeds can hurt Chelsea

Leeds vs Chelsea: Transfers this summer

13:15 , Karl Matchett

Let’s take a quick look at the business each team has done already, with no doubt more to come in the final couple of weeks:

Leeds

In: Aaronson (Salzburg), Kristensen (Salzburg), Roca (Bayern), Gyabi (Man City), Adams (Leipzig), Sinisterra (Feyenoord), Robles (free)

Out: Phillips (Man City), Raphinha (Barcelona), Roberts (QPR, loan), Shackleton (Millwall, loan), Costa (Al-Ittihad, loan)

Chelsea

In: Sterling (Man City), Koulibaly (Napoli), Slonina (Chicago), Chukwuemeka (Villa), Cucurella (Brighton), Casadei (Inter)

Out: Rudiger (Real Madrid), Christensen (Barcelona), Drinkwater (free), Lukaku (Inter, loan), Colwill (Brighton, loan), Werner (Leipzig), Sarr (Monaco, loan)

West Ham vs Brighton: Confirmed line-ups

13:09 , Karl Matchett

And the line-ups from the other game at 2pm today - we’ll keep you updated with any goalmouth action from the London Stadium, too.

WHU XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio

BRI XI: Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, Gross, Caicedo, Lallana, March, Mac Allister, Trossard, Welbeck

Leeds vs Chelsea: Confirmed lineups

13:03 , Karl Matchett

The team news is in! Loftus-Cheek keeps his place at wing-back and it’s Conor Gallagher who gets the nod in central midfield to replace the injured N’Golo Kante for Chelsea. No surprises in the Leeds line-up, with Rodrigo up front after Patrick Bamford’s latest issue. Struijk continues at left-back.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Struijk, Koch, Llorente, Adams, Roca, Aaronson, Harrison, James, Rodrigo

Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Silva, Koulibaly, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Gallagher, Cucurella, Mount, Havertz, Sterling

Leeds vs Chelsea: the season so far

12:50 , Karl Matchett

Two games in and these teams are level on points, goal difference and another stat which you won’t find by looking at the league table: giving up victories late on.

Wins on the opening weekend came for Chelsea at Everton, 1-0, and Leeds at home to Wolves, 2-1.

But last weekend they both drew 2-2: Leeds went two goals up away to Southampton before conceding twice in the final 20 minutes, while for Chelsea it was an injury time equaliser they couldn’t prevent against Tottenham - just after that controversial hair-pull moment.

Will they be separated today?

Frank Lampard can’t guarantee Chelsea target Anthony Gordon will remain at Everton

12:45 , Karl Matchett

Frank Lampard has said he wants Anthony Gordon to stay at Everton and improve them rather than move to Chelsea – but admitted he could not guarantee the winger will still be at Goodison Park when the transfer window closes.

Everton rejected an offer, thought to be of up to £45 million, for the 21-year-old this week – but while Lampard believes Gordon has a huge value and is worth more than some players who have gone for high fees, he insisted that was not a negotiating ploy to get Chelsea to raise their bid.

Gordon missed a fine late chance to give Everton a win in their 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Frank Lampard can’t guarantee Chelsea target Anthony Gordon will remain at Everton

Thomas Tuchel handed suspended one-match ban for heated clash with Antonio Conte

12:38 , Karl Matchett

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have been hit by fines following their heated confrontation at Stamford Bridge last weekend, while the Chelsea manager has also received a one-match touchline ban.

However, Tuchel’s ban has been “suspended temporarily” pending written reasons that will be made available “in due course,” an FA statement said. Tuchel will therefore be on the touchline for his side’s match against Leeds on Sunday.

Tuchel has been fined £35,000 for the incident while Tottenham boss Conte has been hit with a £15,000 fine and has not received a ban.

Both managers were charged by the FA with improper conduct following the 2-2 draw in the Premier League last weekend, which saw Tuchel and Conte receive red cards at the full-time whistle.

Leeds vs Chelsea: Early team news

12:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Leeds have defensive concerns with Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas definitely out, while Junior Firpo is also now sidelined. Liam Cooper remains a doubt though probably wouldn’t start this one even if he is fit for the squad. Patrick Bamford picked up another problem against Southampton so Rodrigo will likely start in attack.

Chelsea will be without Mateo Kovacic again, while fellow central midfielder N’Golo Kante is out after picking up a hamstring strain against Spurs last weekend. Thomas Tuchel shouldn’t have any other injury worries and must pick between Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell at left wing-back in one of several interesting line-up calls.

Predicted line-ups

LEE - Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Roca, Adams, James, Aaronson, Harrison, Rodrigo

CHE - Mendy, James, Silva, Koulibaly, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Jorginho, Cucurella, Mount, Havertz, Sterling

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Winnipeg's Sierhuis discovers love of rowing after childhood cancer diagnosis

    Katie Sierhuis describes the agonizing homestretch of a rowing race as feeling like her legs are on fire. And she cherishes every lung-busting moment. The 20-year-old from Winnipeg, who is competing in three rowing races at the Canada Summer Games this week, took up the sport after recovering from a rare form of cancer. She'd been a talented young hockey and soccer player before she was diagnosed with ovarian dysgerminoma at age 12. The many months of treatment that followed thoroughly sapped he

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Winnipeg rower discovers love of sport after recovering from rare form of cancer

    Katie Sierhuis describes the agonizing homestretch of a rowing race as feeling like her legs are on fire. And she cherishes every lung-busting moment. The 20-year-old from Winnipeg, who is competing in three rowing races at the Canada Summer Games this week, took up the sport after recovering from a rare form of cancer. She'd been a talented young hockey and soccer player before she was diagnosed with ovarian dysgerminoma at age 12. The many months of treatment that followed thoroughly sapped he

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Lassiter scores decisive goal, Inter Miami beats Toronto 2-1

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Lassiter scored a crucial goal in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday. Lassiter’s goal came in the 44th minute to put Miami (10-10-6) on top 2-1. Damion Onandi Lowe assisted the goal. Miami also got one goal from Jean Mota. Toronto’s (8-13-6) goal was scored by Lorenzo Insigne. Toronto outshot Miami 16-8. Both teams had four shots on goal. Drake Callender saved three of the four shots he faced for Miami. Alex Bono saved two of the four shots he f

  • CFL star returner DeVonte Dedmon returns to Redblacks after NFL stint

    OTTAWA — CFL all-star DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following his release from the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old from Williamsburg, Va., was named the CFL's most outstanding special teams player and to the league's all-star team in 2021 when Dedmon compiled 2,841 return yards and three touchdowns. Dedmon rejoins Ottawa (1-8) for the rest of the season. "DeVonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league who is always a threat with the ball in his hands,” Re

  • Queen's Plate win would be crowning achievement for trainer Kevin Attard

    TORONTO — Kevin Attard has been finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and has compiled a resume that includes such Grade 1 victories as the E.P Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales Stakes. But all of those accomplishments would pale in comparison to being in the winner's circle Sunday holding the Queen's Plate trophy. "It's kind of like when they talk about great hockey players who haven't won a Stanley Cup," Attard said. "To me, this is my Stanley Cup and for me

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Blue Jays excited about what Kikuchi can bring out of bullpen

    The Blue Jays have moved Yusei Kikuchi to the bullpen and think he can have a big impact in the new role.