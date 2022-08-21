Leeds vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups as Conor Gallagher starts for Blues

Follow live updates as Chelsea travel to Leeds in the Premier League today. Chelsea saw a win slip through their fingers as Tottenham rescued a late draw at Stamford Bridge last weekend but the Blues have the chance to add to their opening victory against Everton at Goodison Park against their old rivals Leeds this afternoon.

Jesse Marsch’s side were denied by Southampton last weekend but they opened their home campaign with a win against Wolves and will look to use the atmosphere of Elland Road to make life difficult for the visitors - who are without N’Golo Kante after the midfielder suffered a hamstring injury but will have Thomas Tuchel on the touchline despite being charged by the FA for his confrontation with Antonio Conte.

Both clubs have been busy in the transfer market this summer with Chelsea still expected to do plenty of business before the window closes. Raheem Sterling is out for his first Premier League goal for the Blues following his switch from Manchester City.

Follow live updates from Leeds vs Chelsea in the Premier League, below:

Kick off is at 2pm at Elland Road

How to watch Leeds vs Chelsea online and on TV today

13:30 , Karl Matchett

Sunday sees Leeds United and Chelsea meet in the Premier League as two sides who have embarked on busy summers meet at Elland Road.

The Blues’ takeover at the end of last year and subsequent spending spree to rebuild Thomas Tuchel’s squad has seen the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling added to the squad, while for Leeds it has been a case of replacing two key departures.

Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips were sold to Barcelona and Man City respectively and the likes of Brendan Aaronson, Marc Roca and Rasmus Kristensen have been brought in to fill the void.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the game:

Leeds vs Chelsea: What happened last time out?

13:25 , Karl Matchett

Safe to say the home side today will be looking for a much better encounter than when the teams met last term.

It was right near the end of the campaign - 11 May in fact, so only five league games ago technically - and it was a bit of a spanking for Jesse Marsch’s men.

Dan James was sent-off after just 24 minutes and Chelsea were already ahead by then through Mason Mount; Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku added to the scoreboard in a 3-0 win.

Having taken a 3-2 victory at Stamford Bridge in December, when Leeds were still under Marcelo Bielsa’s management, it meant a double for the Blues in this fixture in 21/22. Jorginho scored the winner in that game from the penalty spot deep into injury time.

‘We have a chance’: Jesse Marsch confident Leeds can hurt Chelsea

13:20 , Karl Matchett

Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch claims his side “can cause some havoc” in Sunday’s home Premier League game against Chelsea.

One of English football’s fiercest rivalries will be revisited at Elland Road and Marsch feels his new-look squad is capable of springing an ambush.

The American said: “I think we have a team that can cause some havoc against an opponent like this right now.

“At home, I think we always enjoy playing in Elland Road, I think you can see that in the beginning stages that the team is coming together in a good way.”

Leeds vs Chelsea: Transfers this summer

13:15 , Karl Matchett

Let’s take a quick look at the business each team has done already, with no doubt more to come in the final couple of weeks:

Leeds

In: Aaronson (Salzburg), Kristensen (Salzburg), Roca (Bayern), Gyabi (Man City), Adams (Leipzig), Sinisterra (Feyenoord), Robles (free)

Out: Phillips (Man City), Raphinha (Barcelona), Roberts (QPR, loan), Shackleton (Millwall, loan), Costa (Al-Ittihad, loan)

Chelsea

In: Sterling (Man City), Koulibaly (Napoli), Slonina (Chicago), Chukwuemeka (Villa), Cucurella (Brighton), Casadei (Inter)

Out: Rudiger (Real Madrid), Christensen (Barcelona), Drinkwater (free), Lukaku (Inter, loan), Colwill (Brighton, loan), Werner (Leipzig), Sarr (Monaco, loan)

13:09 , Karl Matchett

And the line-ups from the other game at 2pm today - we’ll keep you updated with any goalmouth action from the London Stadium, too.

WHU XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio

BRI XI: Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, Gross, Caicedo, Lallana, March, Mac Allister, Trossard, Welbeck

Leeds vs Chelsea: Confirmed lineups

13:03 , Karl Matchett

The team news is in! Loftus-Cheek keeps his place at wing-back and it’s Conor Gallagher who gets the nod in central midfield to replace the injured N’Golo Kante for Chelsea. No surprises in the Leeds line-up, with Rodrigo up front after Patrick Bamford’s latest issue. Struijk continues at left-back.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Struijk, Koch, Llorente, Adams, Roca, Aaronson, Harrison, James, Rodrigo

Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Silva, Koulibaly, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Gallagher, Cucurella, Mount, Havertz, Sterling

Leeds vs Chelsea: the season so far

12:50 , Karl Matchett

Two games in and these teams are level on points, goal difference and another stat which you won’t find by looking at the league table: giving up victories late on.

Wins on the opening weekend came for Chelsea at Everton, 1-0, and Leeds at home to Wolves, 2-1.

But last weekend they both drew 2-2: Leeds went two goals up away to Southampton before conceding twice in the final 20 minutes, while for Chelsea it was an injury time equaliser they couldn’t prevent against Tottenham - just after that controversial hair-pull moment.

Will they be separated today?

12:45 , Karl Matchett

Frank Lampard has said he wants Anthony Gordon to stay at Everton and improve them rather than move to Chelsea – but admitted he could not guarantee the winger will still be at Goodison Park when the transfer window closes.

Everton rejected an offer, thought to be of up to £45 million, for the 21-year-old this week – but while Lampard believes Gordon has a huge value and is worth more than some players who have gone for high fees, he insisted that was not a negotiating ploy to get Chelsea to raise their bid.

Gordon missed a fine late chance to give Everton a win in their 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

12:38 , Karl Matchett

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have been hit by fines following their heated confrontation at Stamford Bridge last weekend, while the Chelsea manager has also received a one-match touchline ban.

However, Tuchel’s ban has been “suspended temporarily” pending written reasons that will be made available “in due course,” an FA statement said. Tuchel will therefore be on the touchline for his side’s match against Leeds on Sunday.

Tuchel has been fined £35,000 for the incident while Tottenham boss Conte has been hit with a £15,000 fine and has not received a ban.

Both managers were charged by the FA with improper conduct following the 2-2 draw in the Premier League last weekend, which saw Tuchel and Conte receive red cards at the full-time whistle.

Leeds vs Chelsea: Early team news

12:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Leeds have defensive concerns with Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas definitely out, while Junior Firpo is also now sidelined. Liam Cooper remains a doubt though probably wouldn’t start this one even if he is fit for the squad. Patrick Bamford picked up another problem against Southampton so Rodrigo will likely start in attack.

Chelsea will be without Mateo Kovacic again, while fellow central midfielder N’Golo Kante is out after picking up a hamstring strain against Spurs last weekend. Thomas Tuchel shouldn’t have any other injury worries and must pick between Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell at left wing-back in one of several interesting line-up calls.

Predicted line-ups

LEE - Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Roca, Adams, James, Aaronson, Harrison, Rodrigo

CHE - Mendy, James, Silva, Koulibaly, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Jorginho, Cucurella, Mount, Havertz, Sterling