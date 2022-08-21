Leeds vs Chelsea: Prediction, kick off time today, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Chelsea head to Leeds this afternoon off the back of their battle with Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel felt hugely hard done by after refereeing decisions went against his side on Sunday, which ultimately played a part in his sending off after clashing with Antonio Conte after the full-time whistle.

Still, the German will be on the touchline at Elland Road against a Leeds team who somehow let a two-goal lead slip away at Southampton last weekend.

While the Yorkshire club have made promising in the transfer market, the jury is still out, offering Chelsea the chance to follow up what was a commanding performance against Spurs with three points on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game...

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Premier League game is scheduled for a 2pm BST kick-off time today, Sunday August 21st, 2022.

Elland Road in Leeds will host.

Where to watch Leeds vs Chelsea

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game via the Standard Sport app.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates via the Standard Sport’s match blog.

Leeds vs Chelsea team news

Patrick Bamford has already revealed he is a doubt for the meeting with his former side, while a late decision will be made on Liam Cooper.

Joe Geldhart, however, is fit.

For Chelsea, N’Golo Kante has picked up a reasonably serious hamstring injury, while Tuchel is likely to stick with the rest of the XI who impressed against Spurs.

N’Golo Kante is suffering with a hamstring injury (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Leeds vs Chelsea prediction

It’s been difficult to gauge just how good Chelsea are of late, though their performance last weekend was impressive.

For that reason, an away win seems a fair prediction.

Chelsea to win 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Leeds wins: 39

Draws: 30

Chelsea wins: 37