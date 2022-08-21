Leeds vs Chelsea FC LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Leeds vs Chelsea - LIVE!

Two unbeaten starts are this afternoon at risk at Elland Road as Leeds and Chelsea meet in the Premier League. The new season remains in its infancy but both teams have impressed with four points after two games, beating Wolves and Everton, respectively, before letting leads slip against Southampton and Tottenham.

Thomas Tuchel's touchline ban, for his handshake spat with Spurs manager Antonio Conte last weekend, has been temporarily suspended so will be in the away dugout to face counterpart Jesse Marsch who on Friday said of his Leeds side: "We have a chance. I think we definitely have a chance."

Leeds pair Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper both face late fitness tests, while Joe Gelhardt is back in contention. N'Golo Kante will miss out for Chelsea due to hamstring trouble, joining Mateo Kovacic and Armando Broja on the sidelines. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport!

It’s been difficult to gauge just how good Chelsea are of late, though their performance last weekend was impressive.

For that reason, they look capable of edging what looks set to be a really competitive encounter.

Chelsea to win 2-1.

Chelsea missing three

N'Golo Kante will miss out for Chelsea due to hamstring trouble that will keep him sidelined for several weeks.

Mateo Kovacic is also out of action with a knee problem, while Armando Broja has been ruled out due to a knock.

Christian Pulisic is carrying an Achilles complaint but Chelsea hope he will be fit enough to feature.

Leeds sweating on Bamford and Cooper

Leeds pair Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper both face late fitness tests.

Bamford was forced out of last week's 2-2 draw at Southampton due to a groin strain, while an Achilles problem has delayed skipper Cooper's start to the season.

Striker Joe Gelhardt is back in contention after missing out last week because of a dead leg, but Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo (both knee) are still one or two weeks away from a return to action.

Where to watch

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game via the Standard Sport app.

Hello!

Good morning and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Leeds and Chelsea.

Kick-off at Elland Road is at 2pm BST. Stick with us.