Leeds vs Burnley confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Leeds United host Burnley at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon as both teams compete to stay in the Premier League at the end of the season.

Both sides have had their Christmas schedules disrupted by postponements owing to Covid-19 cases, with Burnley four games behind those teams who have been able to press on, and Leeds two down.

Those postponements, combined with both teams’ poor form so far this campaign, have left the Clarets in the bottom three and the Yorkshire club only a couple of places ahead of them.

Burnley have not won since October, while Leeds have lost their last three, conceding 14 goals in the process.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of kick-off.

When is Leeds United vs Burnley?

The match kicks off on Sunday 2 January at 2pm GMT.

What is the team news?

Leeds have struggled with major injury problems all season long and Patrick Bamford could return for a first appearance since September here, but may have to make do with a place on the bench. The likes of Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk and Kalvin Phillips remain out.

For Burnley, Nick Pope, Jay Rodriguez, Josh Brownhill and Kevin Long all missed the defeat by Manchester United with Covid-19 and will be absent again here.

Confirmed line-ups

Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Llorente, Dallas, Forshaw, Firpo, Raphinha, Klich, Harrison, Roberts

Burnley: Hennessey, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Gudmundsson, Lennon, Wood

Odds

Leeds 11/10

Draw 13/5

Burnley 17/6

Prediction

A tough one to get a feeling for given both sides’ lack of recent action, but the return of a few key first-team players should mean Leeds have enough to get over the line here. Leeds 2-0 Burnley.