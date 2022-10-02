Leeds vs Aston Villa live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League

leeds vs aston villa live score premier league latest updates - PA

Leeds United vs Aston Villa kicks off at 4:30pm with live coverage on Sky Sports

04:11 PM

Team news

Jesse Marsch makes three changes from the defeat at Brentford, with captain Liam Cooper making his first Premier League appearance, with Rodrigo and Rasmus Kristensen also starting.

Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling – fully recovered after summer knee surgery – and teenage Italy forward Wilfried Gnonto are among the substitutes.

Steven Gerrard makes two changes, handing a club debut to Sweden full-back Ludwig Augustinsson and recalling Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz.

04:07 PM

Jesse Marsch is hoping director of football Victor Orta commits his future to the club

After the Todd Boehly clear out at Chelsea, Orta is understood to be among the leading candidates for a new sporting director's role at Stamford Bridge. Marsch said:

I'm not surprised he has been linked to some big jobs. I can unequivocally say he is very happy here and we have an incredible relationship. Along with (chief executive) Angus (Kinnear) and (chairman) Andrea (Radrizzani) we've worked really well as a team and worked well in the transfer window. Every window has set us up for success and I'm hopeful he stays because of his hard work and expertise.

Read Dani Gil's exclusive interview with Victor Orta where he explains why Marcelo Bielsa had to go – and what makes Jesse Marsch special.

03:59 PM

Wilfried Gnonto is on the bench for Leeds this afternoon

The 18-year-old Italy international made his third start and laid on a goal for Giacomo Raspadori against Hungary on Monday evening. He arrived from FC Zurich on deadline day and signed a five-year deal.

Marsch said of him

I can say that he has pleasantly surprised all of us in almost every way. He's been fantastic.

03:50 PM

03:49 PM

And the scenes outside the ground

03:45 PM

Build up at Elland Road

03:40 PM

Breaking news coming out of Villa's West Midlands rivals

Wolves have sacked manager Bruno Lage. Former Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins is likely to emerge as a strong contender to replace Lage.

03:38 PM

Aston Villa's starting XI

Aston Villa: Martinez. Young, Konsa, Mings, Augustinsson, McGinn (captain), Douglas Luiz, J Ramsey, Bailey, Watkins, Coutinho.

Subs: Olsen. Sanson, Ings, Buendia, Nakamba, Bednarek, Dendoncker, Archer, Bogarde.

03:35 PM

The teams news has dropped: Leeds United's starting XI

Leeds: Meslier, Struijk, Kristensen, Koch, Cooper (captain), Adams, Roca. Aaronson, Sinisterra, Harrison, Rodrigo.

Subs: Klaesson, Ayling, Firpo, Llorente, Klich. Greenwood. Summerville, Bamford. Gnonto.

02:12 PM

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of Leeds United's clash with Aston Villa at Elland Road, two teams which sit as neighbours in the bottom half of the table after underwhelming starts to their seasons.

Steven Gerrard's job is most at risk, although keeping Man City to a draw at Villa Park ahead of beating Southampton before the international break has given him some breathing space.

Jesse Marsch is banned from the touchline this afternoon after he was suspended and fined £10,000 by the FA following furious protests after his side were denied a second-half penalty in the defeat to Brentford.

But the American head coach of Leeds said he plans to turn the ban into an advantage: "I actually like the vantage point of being up high, I think it allows you to see the match better.

"I've often considered actually managing or coaching from that position, and then coming in at half-time and things like that.

"When I was in Leipzig, actually the last three matches I coached from the kitchen with Covid, so this is hardly as bad as that.

"I'll watch the game from the gantry and I'll have communication with the staff, but I believe that the team will be fully prepared and ready and I know that the staff will also do a really good job in my absence on the touchline."

Gerrard is without several first-choice players due to injury and he has challenged his fringe players to step up and make the most of the opportunity.

"You know you are going to have stages of the season where you get an injury or a couple at the same time, so we have tried to build a squad to be prepared for these situations," Gerrard said.

"But, for me, I get a lot of people knocking on my door at times they are frustrated, at times they don't see that they are very close to an opportunity.

"And now, it's like, 'go on then, here is your time, here is your moment, back up what you have said when you have knocked on my door'.

"There will be opportunities for those players and I am looking forward to seeing how they play."