Leeds vs Aston Villa live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League

Harri Thomas
·5 min read
leeds vs aston villa live score premier league latest updates - PA
leeds vs aston villa live score premier league latest updates - PA

04:11 PM

Team news

Jesse Marsch makes three changes from the defeat at Brentford, with captain Liam Cooper making his first Premier League appearance, with Rodrigo and Rasmus Kristensen also starting.

Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling – fully recovered after summer knee surgery – and teenage Italy forward Wilfried Gnonto are among the substitutes.

Steven Gerrard makes two changes, handing a club debut to Sweden full-back Ludwig Augustinsson and recalling Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz.

Patrick Bamford - PA
Patrick Bamford - PA

04:07 PM

Jesse Marsch is hoping director of football Victor Orta commits his future to the club

After the Todd Boehly clear out at Chelsea, Orta is understood to be among the leading candidates for a new sporting director's role at Stamford Bridge. Marsch said:

I'm not surprised he has been linked to some big jobs. I can unequivocally say he is very happy here and we have an incredible relationship.

Along with (chief executive) Angus (Kinnear) and (chairman) Andrea (Radrizzani) we've worked really well as a team and worked well in the transfer window.

Every window has set us up for success and I'm hopeful he stays because of his hard work and expertise.

Read Dani Gil's exclusive interview with Victor Orta where he explains why Marcelo Bielsa had to go – and what makes Jesse Marsch special.

Victor Orta&nbsp; - Getty Images Europe
Victor Orta - Getty Images Europe

03:59 PM

Wilfried Gnonto is on the bench for Leeds this afternoon

The 18-year-old Italy international made his third start and laid on a goal for Giacomo Raspadori against Hungary on Monday evening. He arrived from FC Zurich on deadline day and signed a five-year deal.

Marsch said of him

I can say that he has pleasantly surprised all of us in almost every way. He's been fantastic.

03:50 PM

Manchester United have just scored another consolation at the Etihad

It's 6-3 now. Alan Tyers is leading our live coverage and will have all the reaction after the match.

Follow along here.

03:49 PM

And the scenes outside the ground

leeds vs aston villa live score premier league latest update - PA
leeds vs aston villa live score premier league latest update - PA
leeds vs aston villa live score premier league latest update - REUTERS
leeds vs aston villa live score premier league latest update - REUTERS
leeds vs aston villa live score premier league latest update - PA
leeds vs aston villa live score premier league latest update - PA

03:45 PM

Build up at Elland Road

leeds vs aston villa live score premier league latest update - Getty Images Europe
leeds vs aston villa live score premier league latest update - Getty Images Europe
leeds vs aston villa live score premier league latest update - REUTERS
leeds vs aston villa live score premier league latest update - REUTERS

03:40 PM

Breaking news coming out of Villa's West Midlands rivals

Wolves have sacked manager Bruno Lage. Former Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins is likely to emerge as a strong contender to replace Lage.

Bruno Lage - Getty Images Europe
Bruno Lage - Getty Images Europe

03:38 PM

Aston Villa's starting XI

Aston Villa: Martinez. Young, Konsa, Mings, Augustinsson, McGinn (captain), Douglas Luiz, J Ramsey, Bailey, Watkins, Coutinho.

Subs: Olsen. Sanson, Ings, Buendia, Nakamba, Bednarek, Dendoncker, Archer, Bogarde.

03:35 PM

The teams news has dropped: Leeds United's starting XI

Leeds: Meslier, Struijk, Kristensen, Koch, Cooper (captain), Adams, Roca. Aaronson, Sinisterra, Harrison, Rodrigo.

Subs: Klaesson, Ayling, Firpo, Llorente, Klich. Greenwood. Summerville, Bamford. Gnonto.

02:12 PM

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of Leeds United's clash with Aston Villa at Elland Road, two teams which sit as neighbours in the bottom half of the table after underwhelming starts to their seasons.

Steven Gerrard's job is most at risk, although keeping Man City to a draw at Villa Park ahead of beating Southampton before the international break has given him some breathing space.

Jesse Marsch is banned from the touchline this afternoon after he was suspended and fined £10,000 by the FA following furious protests after his side were denied a second-half penalty in the defeat to Brentford.

But the American head coach of Leeds said he plans to turn the ban into an advantage: "I actually like the vantage point of being up high, I think it allows you to see the match better.

"I've often considered actually managing or coaching from that position, and then coming in at half-time and things like that.

"When I was in Leipzig, actually the last three matches I coached from the kitchen with Covid, so this is hardly as bad as that.

"I'll watch the game from the gantry and I'll have communication with the staff, but I believe that the team will be fully prepared and ready and I know that the staff will also do a really good job in my absence on the touchline."

Gerrard is without several first-choice players due to injury and he has challenged his fringe players to step up and make the most of the opportunity.

"You know you are going to have stages of the season where you get an injury or a couple at the same time, so we have tried to build a squad to be prepared for these situations," Gerrard said.

"But, for me, I get a lot of people knocking on my door  at times they are frustrated, at times they don't see that they are very close to an opportunity.

"And now, it's like, 'go on then, here is your time, here is your moment, back up what you have said when you have knocked on my door'.

"There will be opportunities for those players and I am looking forward to seeing how they play."

Latest Stories

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Nick Nurse hails continuity and Raptors' health ahead of NBA season

    The Toronto Raptors have more returning players than any other team in the NBA and at training camp in Victoria, BC, Nick Nurse has a 20-man squad at full health to work with.&nbsp;

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Raptors and Rico Hines are the perfect match

    Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.

  • Shapovalov defeats Albot in straight sets to advance to Korea Open semifinals

    SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Denis Shapovalov booked his ticket to the Korea Open semifinals after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Radu Albot on Thursday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired six aces and broke on four of 10 opportunities in the victory. Shapovalov also won 88 per cent of first-serve points. Albot of Moldova did not have any break point chances and had only one ace in the match. The 23-year-old Shapovalov defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-4 in the second round to advance to Thurs

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Blue Jays celebrate playoff berth with wild dance party, clubhouse cigarettes

    Suffice to say, it was a wild night for manager John Schneider, closer Jordan Romano and the rest of the playoff-bound Blue Jays.

  • Browns star Garrett not playing vs Falcons after wreck

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett will not play in Sunday's game against Atlanta, giving the Browns star defensive end more time to recover from multiple injuries suffered when he crashed his Porsche earlier in the week. The All-Pro hurt his shoulder, biceps, had several cuts and bruises, and broke a blood vessel in his left eye when he lost control while speeding near his home. Garrett veered into a ditch, hit a fire hydrant and flipped his car several times on Monday after practice. The Browns li