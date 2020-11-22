Is Leeds vs Arsenal on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Arsenal players Kieran Tierney and Bukayo Saka (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Leeds United play Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday 22 November.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have hit the ground running back in the big time with the return to the English top flight not looking too much for them in any way. That said, they head into Sunday's fixture off the back of back-to-back 4-1 defeats, to Leicester and Crystal Palace, and will want to get back on track sooner rather than later.

The Gunners have shown both sides of their game during the early portion of this 2020/21 season. The win over Manchester United at Old Trafford showcased a solidity hitherto not seen in some time and yet the 3-0 home reverse at the hands of Aston Villa before the international break shows that Mikel Arteta's work is far from done as he bids to turn them around.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

READ MORE: Premier League fixtures this weekend

Bielsa will want more consistency from his side AP

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

When is the match?

The game kicks off on Sunday 22 November at Elland Road.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is 4.30pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

The match is being broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Subscribers can also stream the game live via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

England international Kalvin Phillips could well be available after tearing shoulder ligaments in last month's home defeat to Wolves and missing the last three.

Arsenal will be forced to do without new signing Thomas Partey with the former Atletico Madrid midfielder still not recovered after limping out of the defeat to Aston Villa before the international break.

Mohamed Elneny tested positive for coronavirus during his time away with Egypt so he'll definitely be missing too.

READ MORE: Mikel Arteta addresses reports of David Luiz-Dani Ceballos fight in training

Story continues

Partey will be missing for the Gunners REUTERS

Predicted line-ups

Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Dallas, Phillips, Costa, Rodrigo, Klich, Harrison, Bamford

Arsenal: Leno, Bellerin, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Saka, Ceballos, Xhaka, Pepe, Nketiah, Aubameyang

What are the odds?

Leeds United: 21/10

Draw: 5/2

Arsenal: 23/20

Prediction

Both these teams have similar strengths and similar weaknesses which should make for a very watchable contest. Both managers are likely to go on the offensive with the hosts perhaps just shading what should be a fun game. Leeds 2-1 Arsenal

This weekend get a £10 free bet with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Same Game Multi on the Premier League. Terms: Min £10 Same Game Multi bet on any EPL match this Fri - Sun. Free bet valid for 72 hours, awarded at bet settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs apply.