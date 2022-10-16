Leeds United vs Arsenal live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - GETTY IMAGES

04:40 PM

Full-time: Leeds 0 Arsenal 1

A chaotic finish to a fascinating game, during which Leeds and Arsenal alternately went to pieces. Leeds had so many chances in the second half, but Arsenal once again triumph on the road.

What an advert for the power of technology that was, by the way.

04:37 PM

90+8 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 1

Koch plays out to Kristensen on the right, but he can't move the ball any closer to the Leeds players swarming the box. Leeds are being oddly ponderous, considering their tempo throughout.

More chaos in the box, as Leeds are awarded a corner. Up comes Meslier, but it's a weak one. Meslier then has to scramble back, but the whistle blows... It's all over!

04:35 PM

90+6 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 1

Free kick for Leeds, as Martinelli bundles into a Leeds player. There are more heated words between the players as Kavanagh attempts to get the match under control.

04:34 PM

90+5 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 1

No red card for Gabriel either, which is interesting. The referee may think that there's less contact from Gabriel's boot than initially thought.

04:32 PM

90+4 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 1

Bamford appears to barge Gabriel, and Gabriel then could kick out at Bamford... but will the penalty be overturned? If Bamford initially makes the foul, there's no penalty. Gabriel is standing his ground when Bamford tumbles him, but it's the degree of contact which will prove the difference.

Free kick to Arsenal: no penalty to Leeds!

04:30 PM

90+2 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 1

Cooper plays a long ball up to Summerville, running to the left wing, but the ball is overhit, and falls out. Arsenal take the throw-in at a glacial pace.

Cooper again plays a long ball, this time to Bamford in the box. He runs for it, but doesn't get it, tussling with Gabriel. They come together, arguing this time, and the referee shows Gabriel a straight red.

Another penalty!

04:28 PM

90 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 1

With minutes to go, Leeds are looking to throw the kitchen sink at Arsenal. Six minutes, to be exact, as cheers intermingle with groans at Elland Road.

04:27 PM

88 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 1

Free kick for Arsenal, high up on the left, and Martinelli attempts to run it in from the off. Leeds defenders shut down the play quickly, winning a goal kick as the ball rolls out of play.

Summerville plays to Bamford, looking for Summerville again, and as the ball is cut back to him, he fires an almighty strike... way over the cross bar.

Sinisterra comes off for Gelhardt.

04:24 PM

86 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 1

Arsenal have a corner, Vieira the taker. It gets a lovely touch by Nketiah, who pings the ball to the near post. Meslier makes the save in time, however, and quickly, Leeds have worked their way back into the Arsenal half.

04:22 PM

84 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 1

Klich sends in a long, dangerous-looking cross into the box from the right, but Ramsdale sets out to trap the ball. Arsenal are looking to lock up as the clock runs down.

A Leeds change, Roca off for Summerville, their plan the polar opposite.

04:20 PM

82 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 1

Off come Jesus and Saka, on come Holding and Nketiah.

04:18 PM

80 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 1

Sinisterra sends a clever ball to Klich on the left, who in turn spots Aaronson in the box. But Arsenal lock up.

Leeds have really interfered with Arsenal's game plan in the second half. The travelers have been unable to hold possession for any length of time, and look on the backfoot when Leeds mount attack after attack.

04:16 PM

78 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 1

Another good save for Ramsdale, as Aaronson fires from the top of the box. Ball behind for a Leeds corner, which strikes Arsenal's first man at the near post.

Arsenal try to overturn possession, but Bamford wins the ball back ably. As play spins back, Leeds have another corner, which drops in front of goal: but none of the Leeds players can push it in in the melee. There may not be infinite chances for Marsch's side, who are finishing like there are.

04:13 PM

76 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 1

A break for Arsenal, as Xhaka again links up with Martinelli, who plays in to Jesus, his only option. Leeds defend well enough for Meslier to catch his shot with ease.

Off comes Harrison, and on comes Klich for Leeds. Arsenal make another change, Tierney coming on for White.

04:12 PM

74 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 1

Martinelli connects with Xhaka, picking up the ball on the left to make a run into the box, but Kristensen sneaks in a boot to redirect play.

Aaronson on the left spins play back into the Arsenal half, and Saka comes in to play defender. Arsenal can only push Leeds back to the midfield, however.

04:10 PM

72 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 1

Captain Odegaard comes off, passing over his armband, to be replaced by Vieira.

04:08 PM

70 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 1

Arsenal find a route through to Leeds' half, but Leeds deal with the lefthanded run coolly. Breaking again, Bamford picks up a good ball from Harrison, looking to outrun Saliba into the box. He can't make the shot properly, claiming he was pulled back by the Arsenal defender.

04:07 PM

68 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 1

Leeds have been the stronger side in the second half, with a far superior understanding of Arsenal's defence, but they're not taking their chances when they come.

Arsenal pull everyone back to defend as Leeds continue to press high, with Bamford the latest to look for a way to muscle through. He pulls down Saliba in a tussle, and gives away a few kick for Ramsdale to take.

04:04 PM

65 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 1

Leeds come again, Aaronson spilling forward, trailing support. He's unpicked the Arsenal defence well, and Sinisterra picks up a lovely pass in the back to strike at goal. He should make it, but he can't. Leeds try for the rebound, but there's no joy.

Elsewhere, Xhaka has gone down and is receiving treatment, so play stops for a moment.

04:02 PM

63 min: MISSED PENALTY Leeds 0 Arsenal 1

Tensions are spilling over at Elland Road, as some of the players look to get into a full and frank exchange of views, likely with the intent of distracting Bamford...

It works! Bamford misses, having zeroed in on the bottom corner. Ramsdale gets it right again but the shot is wide, and rolls behind awkwardly.

The wait for his 100th goal continues.

04:00 PM

62 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 1

Over the referee's shoulder, you can see a clear handball. The ball rolls down Saliba's arm, and within moments, he's back on the field:

PENALTY FOR LEEDS!

Arsenal will be thrilled power has been restored.

03:59 PM

60 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 1

Ramsdale's clearance falls to Bamford, and the Leeds attack usher the ball closer and closer into the box. There's a chance for Leeds here, as a strike is made, but the shot gets a deflection which no Leeds player can get on the end of. Mass calls for handball, the ball apparently having been intercepted by Saliba's arm.

Kavanagh has been told to go to the monitor...

03:57 PM

58 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 1

Martinelli picks up a lovely vaulted pass on the right, but he's undone by Leeds on the run, who manage to flip play to counter once again.

Sinisterra has a chance, crossing in from the left, and Arsenal are looking a little ragged now.

03:54 PM

55 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 1

On the touchline, the Arsenal players mass to have a drink and receive instruction from Arteta, likely less than pleased by the opening moments of the second half.

Ramsdale is up again, and play restarts. But Arsenal again make a mistake on their back line, and have their pockets picked by marauding Leeds. Bamford muddles through the box, filled with panicked defenders, and has an attempt, but it's saved easily.

03:52 PM

53 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 1

Martinelli makes a run down the left, before being bundled over the corner by Kristensen. Odegaard gets the ball just inside the box and strikes towards goal, but the ball ends up square on Koch's chest. Arsenal argue half-heartedly for a handball, which wisely goes ignored.

Saliba makes a sloppy mistake and Bamford is the one to profit, picking up the ball just inside the box. He strike but Ramsdale comes out and cleverly makes the save, before making a second save on the rebound. Ramsdale's had a very good game, but he needs treatment now, having been struck rather painfully by Bamford's attempt.

03:49 PM

51 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 1

Sinsiterra tries to pick up a lovely long ball as he sprints into the box, marked closely, but Ramsdale steps out to usher the ball to safety after the Leeds player can't get it under his control.

03:47 PM

49 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 1

Still, it will cheer Marsch to see Leeds come out punchily. They win a corner next, momentum sitting with the home side after the break. Ramsdale punches the tricky corner, a high loopy ball, to safety.

03:46 PM

46 min: DISALLOWED GOAL Leeds 0 Arsenal 1

We're off to the races immediately at Elland Road as, within seconds of the restart, Bamford powers a screamer at close range into the Arsenal goal. Immediately, the referee calls through to Var, as Bamford may have fouled Gabriel in the build up.

No goal, which feels a little churlish, but if you're going to delay the match for 40 minutes to get Var working, you might as well enjoy it.

03:43 PM

Second half

A change for Leeds: Rodrigo comes off for Bamford.

03:42 PM

Postponements aren't unique to the Premier League today

... as Hull City vs Birmingham is delayed because the goals are too big.

Hull City v Birmingham has been delayed due to the goals being too big… And are now being SAWED two inches shorter! 😳pic.twitter.com/qpbSwm1WNI — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 16, 2022

03:34 PM

Sam Dean's half-time musings

A relatively poor performance, by Arsenal's standards this season, but Bukayo Saka's first-half has given them the lead here. At first it looked as if Martin Odegaard's pass to the England winger was overhit, but Saka's acceleration gets him there. Leeds have been full of energy and aggression, without much actual footballing quality. And what on earth was that pass by Rodrigo? The Leeds striker effectively assisted the Arsenal goal.

03:29 PM

Half-time: Leeds 0 Arsenal 1

Give Arsenal, and Bukayo Saka in particularly, an inch, and live to regret it. Leeds were architects of their downfall in the first half, as for the most part, they were up the challenge of matching the table-toppers.

Bamford was talking to Marsch on the sideline just before the whistle blew. His contribution in the second half could sharpen up Leeds' finishing.

03:27 PM

45+1 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 1

Arsenal have a free kick, which falls to Jesus. He partners with Odegaard, playing one-two as Jesus advances on the box. He makes a shot at goal, but Meslier bends to make the save.

Half-time, everyone.

03:26 PM

44 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 1

One minute added time.

03:25 PM

43 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 1

Partey takes out Rodrigo, as Leeds look to cut deeper and deeper into the Arsenal half. Cooper, tagged closely by Odegaard, plays the ball back to Meslier.

Ramsdale plays to Tomiyasu, and Aaronson applies pressure until he loses the ball. He passes to Harrison, who has a good chance on goal, but the ball flies over the cross bar.

03:22 PM

41 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 1

Adams sends a long ball to Rodrigo, in a promising position in front of the box. He runs out to the right and tiptoes along the sideline, looking for support. He crosses to Kristensen, but his team-mate is offside.

03:21 PM

39 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 1

Sinisterra running the ball and is rumbled by White as he looks to cut through the midfield. It's a clever foul, and doesn't cede much ground to Leeds.

Martinelli plays to Saka, running on the right, and Struijk is knocked by Adams as they combine to try and stop him.

03:18 PM

37 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 1

Quite mind-boggling play from Rodrigo. A punt at creativity, but an enormous risk when Saka is on the prowl. Meslier, also, didn't react quickly enough to Saka's run at the near post. A big set back in what has been, until now, a well-matched game.

03:16 PM

35 min: GOAL! Leeds 0 Arsenal 1 (Saka 35)

A howler for Leeds! Rodrigo, accepting the ball in midfield, fires wildly cross the pitch to Struijk, who is watched closely by Saka. Saka knocks the ball to Odegaard, who plays to a running Saka, who sends the ball into the top corner!

03:15 PM

33 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal edge their way up the pitch, winning a throw-in, but they can't pick through Leeds, and reset to the back line. Partey picks up Martinelli on the left, but Aaronson and Koch combine to stop him.

03:07 PM

25 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 0

Aaronson shifts his way through the midfield, surrounded by black-shirted Arsenal players, but can't break through the visitor's high line.

Eventually, Sinisterra is the player released, picking up a long pass to cross into the box. Rodrigo has a high-legged shot on goal, but it pings off the woodwork. Corner for Leeds, which Arsenal defend briskly.

03:04 PM

23 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 0

Leeds win the ball back in the midfield, as Sinisterra picks up the ball high up the pitch on the left. He cuts back to Rodrigo, who tries for goal, but his shot if deflected, and Arsenal are on the move again.

At the other end of the pitch, Odegaard fancies his chances, shooting from 30 yards out. The idea is optimistic at best.

03:02 PM

21 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 0

Another quick strike from Leeds – Rodrigo makes a strong run to sent up Sinisterra, who rockets the ball into the side netting from some way out. Ramsdale leaps to save the ball, and it's a Leeds corner. The ball flies into the pack, and in the melee, Ramsdale has to make a brilliant save to keep Leeds from bundling the ball in.

Quick as a flash, Arsenal have their opportunity. Martinelli brings in the ball for Xhaka to make a dummy-run into the box, whilst Jesus tries to power the eventual pass in. No luck, the attempt flies over the bar.

02:59 PM

19 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal hold onto the ball at the back for a little while, looking for a route through. Odegaard makes the break, winding towards goal and strikes first, and on the second attempt, Martinelli receives the ball to loop it towards goal from the right edge of the box. Meslier comes out to make the catch.

02:57 PM

17 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 0

Kristensen sees off Martinelli, such a danger against Liverpool, but Leeds can't convert the defence into offence. Tomiyasu sends a ball from the middle of the pack to Saka on the right, who sets up Odegaard, dropping past the Leeds defence.

Saka on the right has been very effective already for Arsenal today, and Leeds should seek to lock it up.

02:56 PM

15 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 0

White steals the ball off Harrison, but Adams fights to nick it back, looking for Sinisterra. White has glued himself to the forward, and defends well. Leeds look punchy, as they did in the first half against Palace last weeked – Marsch will hope this positive period extends itself longing than that one.

02:54 PM

13 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 0

Saka collects a composed ball to the right of the box, and weaves through, looking to get the shot away. Struijk steps in to take the deflection, and it's an Arsenal corner.

Saka takes it, looking for Jesus. He's got a load of space, and can get his head to the ball, but the attempt lands in Meslier's gloves.

Gabriel looks shaky defending the next Leeds charge, passing too slowly and allowing the front line in. There's some messy play during which Partey brings down Sinisterra just in front of the box. Leeds argue loudly for a free kick, but the plea falls on deaf ears.

02:51 PM

11 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 0

Early promise from Leeds as Rodrigo slithers down the right, bypassing Tomiyasu, before cutting into the box to set up a team-mate. Arsenal defend well, but the zippy play thrills the Elland Road faithful.

Moments later, Adams looks to combine with Sinisterra, but the Colombian is quickly shut down by White and Saliba.

02:50 PM

9 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 0

Odegaard loses the ball in midfield to Adams, again quick, as Marsch on the sidelines urges his team forward. Arsenal swipes back possession, and from a Ramsdale pass, the visitors are quickly up the pitch, and on the edge of the box Xhaka looks for Odegaard put them ahead.

But Leeds get the break, heading for the Arsenal half. They're not pacey enough, however, can't capitalise on Arsenal being caught off guard.

02:48 PM

7 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 0

Saliba picks up on the right, to pass through to Odegaard. When Leeds seek to intercept, White goes down scrapping for the ball. But the decision is Leeds throw, and Struijk sends it out to Rodrigo.

Arsenal are winning the ball well, but are yet to find a way through Leeds. Gabriel misplays to Adams, and a spell of Leeds possession in the Arsenal third sees Koch send a lovely diagonal ball to Sinisterra that White has to scramble to defend.

02:45 PM

5 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 0

Leeds are quickly on top of Arsenal, not committing themselves to their usual frenetic press, but locking up and forcing changeovers in midfield. Aaronson sneaks the ball and heads into the Arsenal half, but is dealt with swiftly.

02:43 PM

3 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 0

A strong team talk for Leeds has Sinisterra eager to get underway. He streaks through the midfield and has a shot at Ramsdale, forcing the keeper to stretch. It glances just wide, but it's a statement of intent from the home side.

White picks up the ball on the right to set up Saka on the run, but Struijk defends masterfully to shut down the play and push Arsenal back.

02:42 PM

Play restarts

Strujik heads back to the sideline where he was waiting for his throw-in over half an hour ago. He throws it, and we're underway at the reset time of 1 min.

02:36 PM

Play due to restart

In a few minutes, at approx. 2.40pm

02:33 PM

Players back on the pitch

The players are out and warming up, which hopefully means that play will restart soon. Officials have been on the pitch testing goal-line technology, and fingers crossed, there's been a breakthrough.

02:27 PM

A rankled crowd

02:19 PM

See you soon, we hope

02:18 PM

Report from Elland Road

Play has been suspended at Elland Road. There was a split-second power cut in the first minute of the match and that seems to have taken down the various technological systems needed for a Premier League game... The players are now back in the changing rooms as we wait, we're told, for everything to "reboot" at the stadium. The fans aren't happy, and I can't imagine the players are happy either. By my count there was a total of one minute of action, so the game was stopped at 14:01. Let's see how long it takes to get going again.

02:18 PM

Is there precedent for this?

The line on commentary is that this is a power failure has affected the communications of the refereeing team. Issues with the pitch, Covid, logistics and policing... we've seen the gamut of reasons for delay but failure of referee technology could be a first.

02:15 PM

TEMPORARY SUSPENSION: Leeds 0 Arsenal 0

The game has been temporarily suspended, as the tannoy intones over Elland Road. The teams have been sent into the dressing room, with boos ringing around the stadium.

Extremely strange. The delay could be a sizeable, as once the players have spent time in the dressing room, they'll need to go through warm-ups, etc. again.

02:10 PM

7 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 0

The clock ticks on, whilst play does not. This blog could quickly become a string of philosophical musings about the downfall of technology dependence.

Could we be about to experience a game without Var? We're apparently waiting for "power to be restored to the referee's equipment". It's all gone a bit Y2K.

02:08 PM

5 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 0

On the pitch, Leeds players pass the ball to one another to keep pace. Chris Kavanagh explains things to Marsch and Arteta by the dugout.

This is extremely uncanny. The players are now being allowed to regroup with their respective managers, and may go through some further warm-ups on the pitch.

02:06 PM

3 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 0

Struijk waits on the sidelines for a Leeds throw-in, but they're still experiencing technical difficulties... very strange. Let's hope this issue is resolved quickly.

02:05 PM

1 min: Leeds 0 Arsenal 0

A false start at Elland Road, as the referee has lost communication with his team and the Var remote team, so play comes to a half as quickly as things started.

02:03 PM

Kick-off

The players take the knee, as teams across the Premier League have been doing this weekend and last. Club captains agreed on the anti-racism gesture being performed at significant moments, rather than before every game, as last season.

The whistle blows, and we're underway at Elland Road.

02:00 PM

Elland Road is in full voice

As the players emerge from the tunnel onto the pitch. It's a beautiful sunny day in Leeds.

Minutes to go until kick-off.

01:52 PM

From Sam Dean, at Elland Road

The games are quickly adding up for Arsenal, who on Thursday night were playing north of the Arctic Circle in the Europa League. They stayed over in Norway that night, flying home in the day on Friday, so there has not been much time to prepare for this trip to Leeds. Such are the demands on teams at the top of the table, and these are the physical and mental tests that Arsenal will need to pass if they are to sustain their hugely impressive form so far this season. Leeds will bring energy and intensity, and Arsenal can't afford to be sluggish after their travels.

01:46 PM

A snazzy warming-up looking from the visitors

01:39 PM

Jesse Marsch talks to SSN

I think Arsenal is playing really well. I think their manager has done an outstanding job with them, they have a lot of big young players, very dynamic, and very clever with the way they play football. Our job will be to make it hard on them today. We know it's a monumental task for us but we're excited.

01:29 PM

Happy memories for the visitors

... less so for the home side. Arsenal are unbeaten at Elland Road since November 2000, and came away the victors of five of those six meetings.

At their last visit to Leeds' manor, Arsenal returned south with a 4-1 win.

01:22 PM

Sam Dean is our man at Elland Road today

Elland Road. Arsenal’s 5th match in 16 days. pic.twitter.com/Hg6oVTzJ7d — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) October 16, 2022

01:21 PM

From 4-4-2 to 2-3-2-3: How Mikel Arteta's tactical genius propelled Arsenal's charge

The current Arsenal is a team that plays in recognisable patterns and shapes, forming a visual demonstration of their manager’s footballing vision. A tactics board in real time, and a structure in which each individual is connected to the other. Among those who appointed Arteta, and subsequently awarded him a new contract at a period of uncertainty for the team last season, there has always been a belief that this day of realisation would come. If one thing was obvious about the Spaniard, it was that he possessed a tactical knowledge and understanding of the highest order.

Sam Dean studies what makes Arteta's Arsenal tick here.

01:14 PM

Bamford starts on the bench

Ahead of last week's match against Crystal Palace, Jesse Marsch stated that Patrick Bamford was "in the strongest physical position since [Marsch has] been here." He started that match, but was substituted with more than 25 minutes to play at Selhurst Park. Today he starts on the bench, as Marsch grapples with managing the striker's recovery.

Leeds are badly missing Bamford, who has scarcely featured this season, and Arsenal will be watching for his introduction with interest.

In Arsenal news, Jesus starts, leading the line, which may mean gritted teeth at Elland Road. Zinchenko continues to be out due to injury: the north London team are unchanged from the side that beat Liverpool.

01:06 PM

How Leeds line up

Ilan Meslier (GK), Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper (c), Pascal Struijk, Tyler Adams, Marc Roca, Luis Sinisterra, Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison, Rodrigo

Substitutes: Klaesson, Llorente, Ayling, Firpo, Klich, Gelhardt, Bamford, Greenwood, Summerville

01:03 PM

Team news: Arsenal's starting XI

Aaron Ramsdale (GK), Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard (c), Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus

Substitutes: Turner, Tierney, Cedric, Holding, Lokonga, Vieira, Nelson, Marquinhos, Nketiah

12:56 PM

Welcome to Elland Road

10:46 AM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live Premier League coverage as Arsenal travel to Elland Road to face Leeds, with kick-off at 2pm.

Arsenal look increasingly comfortable at the top of the table, after compelling performances against Liverpool, and in the north London derby, but with Manchester City and Tottenham breathing down their next only a point behind, there is no room for a slip for Arteta's side.

Leeds continue to hunt for their first win since their at-home drubbing of Chelsea on the second weekend of the season, after being frustrated by Crystal Palace last week. For Marsch, sharpening his attackers is a priority, after a league of chances went unfulfilled at Selhurst Park.

"I met the attackers this week," Marsch shared in Friday's press conference. "Told them how to be more connected and have more poise. Being an attacker is probably harder than being a defender. The latter has more responsibility, but goals is the hardest thing in this sport."

Marsch also took the opportunity to praise his opposite number, calling him "the most underrated manager in the league.

[Arsenal are] complex, stable, exciting to watch, amazing job. Taken time. Took heat at the start. Seeing the fruits of their labour now."

For his part, Arteta was complimentary of "really intense, really dynamic" Leeds, but Arsenal's consistency this season has been ferocious, and it's hard to imagine a scenario where the home side aren't dispatched as cleanly as recent opponents. Leeds could have also been cheered by the possibility of Gabriel Jesus' absence – the Brazilian forward didn't make the trip to the Arctic Circle after picking up an injury on Sunday evening – but the summer signing has made the journey northwards with the club, and may yet feature.

Can Arsenal cement their burgeoning reputation as title contenders on the road? Or will Leeds get their season back on track with an almighty upset? Don't go anywhere, as we bring you full team news and build-up ahead of 2pm.