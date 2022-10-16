Leeds vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Leeds vs Arsenal LIVE!

The Premier League leaders travel to Elland Road this afternoon looking to keep the good times rolling under Mikel Arteta. Arsenal arrive in West Yorkshire on a formidable six-match winning streak and having won eight of nine in the league season to top the table, with a chance here to put more pressure on second-place Manchester City, who sit a point behind and face a huge clash with Liverpool at Anfield later on.

It’s a different story for Leeds, who have gone five top-flight matches without a win now since their rousing defeat of Chelsea in August. The likes of Brighton, Brentford and Crystal Palace have all dismissed the Whites over recent weeks, though American manager Jesse Marsch continues to insist that he remains fully supported and is the right man for the job.

The pre-match omens aren’t exactly promising for the hosts, who have lost four in a row against today’s opponents across all competitions, having failed to beat them at all for almost 20 years. Follow Leeds vs Arsenal with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at Elland Road!

Leeds vs Arsenal latest news

Kick-off time: 2pm BST, Elland Road

How to watch: Highlights on Match of the Day 2

Leeds team news: Sinisterra back after ban

Arsenal team news: Jesus set for recall

Prediction: Arsenal to win 3-1

Leeds United FC - Arsenal FC

Gabriel: I have big ambitions at Arsenal

12:09 , Matt Verri

Gabriel has spoken of how at home he and his family feel at Arsenal, as he looks to play his part in Arsenal contending for major trophies.

The Brazilian has formed an incredibly impressive partnership with William Salbia in defence, with the Gunners now in a stronger place than at any time since the centre-back joined in 2020.

“I’ve learnt so much since I got here and over the last two seasons,” Gabriel told the club’s official website.

“I knew about the situation that the club was in when I joined, which wasn’t the best, but ever since first wearing this jersey, I’ve had ambitions – big ambitions.

“I have the desire to win trophies here at Arsenal and leave my mark on a club that welcomed me as much as possible. It’s a club that I love and that my family loves. There are certainly big ambitions here.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Prediction

12:02 , Matt Verri

The home side will make life difficult for Arsenal with their energy but Arteta’s lethal attackers will fancy their chances of exploiting space.

The Gunners arrive with maximum confidence and look set to extend their flying run of form.

Arsenal to win, 3-1.

Arsenal team news

11:56 , Matt Verri

For Arsenal, Oleksandr Zinchenko is a doubt but Gabriel Jesus should return after sitting out Thursday’s win over Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League.

Mikel Arteta has a decision to make at left-back should Zinchenko be absent, with Takehiro Tomiyasu impressing against Mohamed Salah last week while Kieran Tierney started on Thursday night in the Europa League.

Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka should come back into the side after starting on the bench in Europe, along with Gabriel Martinelli in what is a settled first-choice front three for the Gunners.

Emile Smith Rowe (groin) and Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) are long-term absentees.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Martinelli, Saka, Jesus

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Leeds team news

11:47 , Matt Verri

Junior Firpo could be available for the home side after missing the loss to Crystal Palace but Adam Forshaw, Leo Hjelde and Archie Gray will continue to miss out.

Having started on the bench last weekend, there may be a starting berth for Diego Llorente. Luis Sinisterra returns from suspension.

“Leo recovered well from his appendectomy but not available for a week or so. Adam is eight days out, Archie on the pitch but not available. Stuart [Dallas] is making good progress. Everyone else is fit and healthy,” confirmed Leeds boss Jesse Marsch.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Leeds vs Arsenal

11:39 , Matt Verri

TV channel and live stream: Today’s game will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK.

However, you can watch highlights on Match of the Day 2 from 10:30pm.

Live blog: Follow all the action right here, with Dan Kilpatrick providing expert analysis from Elland Road.

Good afternoon!

11:32 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Leeds vs Arsenal!

Mikel Arteta’s continue to impress, sitting top of the table and now on a six-match winning streak across all competitions. Leeds meanwhile have slid down to 15th after a poor recent run.

We’ll have all the latest build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 2pm BST from Elland Road.