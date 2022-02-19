Leeds v Manchester United: match preview

The likely duel involving Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes and Robin Koch is likely to form a key sub-plot as Marcelo Bielsa aims to atone for his side’s 5-1 defeat at Old Trafford back in August. Manchester United have changed managers since then but Fernandes, the scorer of a hat-trick in that dissection of Bielsa’s defence, remains and is likely to operate as the advanced playmaker in a 4-2-3-1 visiting formation. With Kalvin Phillips still sidelined by injury Koch is likely to anchor the Leeds midfield, with his principle task being to stop Fernandes. Given that the visitors are desperate to secure a Champions League place and Bielsa knows his side are too close to the relegation zone for comfort, much is at stake. Louise Taylor

Sunday 2pm Sky Sports Premier League

Venue Elland Road

Last season Leeds 0 Manchester United 0

Referee Paul Tierney

This season G18 Y72 R1 4.05 cards/game

Odds H 3-1 A Evens D 3-1

LEEDS

Subs from Klaesson, Shackleton, Bate, Gelhardt, Roberts, Firpo, Summerville, Kenneh

Doubtful Dallas (knock), Firpo (thigh)

Injured Phillips (hamstring, Mar), Cooper (hamstring, Mar), Hjelde (knee, unknown), Bamford (foot/ankle, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y62 R1

Form LWWLDL

Leading scorer Raphinha 8

MANCHESTER UNITED

Subs from Henderson, Shoretire, Mata, Hannibal, Mengi, Lingard, Elanga, Jones, Wan-Bissaka, Telles, Lindelöf, Bailly, Fred, Matic

Doubtful None

Injured Cavani (groin, Mar), Heaton (knock, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y53 R2

Form DWWDDW

Leading scorer Ronaldo 9