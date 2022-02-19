Leeds v Manchester United: match preview
The likely duel involving Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes and Robin Koch is likely to form a key sub-plot as Marcelo Bielsa aims to atone for his side’s 5-1 defeat at Old Trafford back in August. Manchester United have changed managers since then but Fernandes, the scorer of a hat-trick in that dissection of Bielsa’s defence, remains and is likely to operate as the advanced playmaker in a 4-2-3-1 visiting formation. With Kalvin Phillips still sidelined by injury Koch is likely to anchor the Leeds midfield, with his principle task being to stop Fernandes. Given that the visitors are desperate to secure a Champions League place and Bielsa knows his side are too close to the relegation zone for comfort, much is at stake. Louise Taylor
Sunday 2pm Sky Sports Premier League
Venue Elland Road
Last season Leeds 0 Manchester United 0
Referee Paul Tierney
This season G18 Y72 R1 4.05 cards/game
Odds H 3-1 A Evens D 3-1
LEEDS
Subs from Klaesson, Shackleton, Bate, Gelhardt, Roberts, Firpo, Summerville, Kenneh
Doubtful Dallas (knock), Firpo (thigh)
Injured Phillips (hamstring, Mar), Cooper (hamstring, Mar), Hjelde (knee, unknown), Bamford (foot/ankle, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y62 R1
Form LWWLDL
Leading scorer Raphinha 8
MANCHESTER UNITED
Subs from Henderson, Shoretire, Mata, Hannibal, Mengi, Lingard, Elanga, Jones, Wan-Bissaka, Telles, Lindelöf, Bailly, Fred, Matic
Doubtful None
Injured Cavani (groin, Mar), Heaton (knock, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y53 R2
Form DWWDDW
Leading scorer Ronaldo 9