Leeds United vs Man United: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results - preview today

Malik Ouzia
·2 min read
Manchester United are looking to build on their midweek win over Brighton as they travel to rivals Leeds United on Sunday.

Victory over the Seagulls ended a poor run of three games without a victory for Ralf Rangnick’s side, who climbed back into the top four, albeit having played more games than several of their rivals for a Champions League place.

Leeds are in need of points for a very different reason, having suffered damaging defeats to relegation rivals Everton and Newcastle in recent weeks, and are about to embark on a tricky run of fixtures, with Liverpool and Tottenham to come after this.

With West Ham only drawing on Saturday, this is a chance for Man United to try and move away from them in the race for fourth spot.

With players coming out to pour cold water over suggestions there has been an element of discontent, Rangnick’s side need to put on a United front.

Here’s all you need to know...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Leeds United vs Man United is scheduled for an 2:30pm GMT kick-off on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Elland Road in Leeds will host the match.

Where to watch Leeds United vs Man United

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Leeds United vs Man United team news

Junior Firpo is back in training for Leeds but versatile midfielder Stuart Dallas is expected to miss out after limping off early in the defeat to Everton.

Man United have been boosted by the returns to training of Raphael Varane after he missed the Brighton win, alongside Nemanja Matic. Paul Pogba hugely impressed during the reverse fixture and is likely to start again.

Edinson Cavani, meanwhile, misses out yet again.

Leeds United vs Man United prediction

Neither side have defended especially well of late and both show plenty of ambition going forward, even if United haven’t scored the goals to go with it in recent weeks. We fancy a thriller.

Leeds 2-3 Man United

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Premier League only.

Leeds wins: 4

Draws: 8

Man United wins: 15

