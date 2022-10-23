Leeds United vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leeds face Fulham in the Premier League today.

Leeds boss Jesse March made six changes for his side’s home Premier League game against Fulham. Luke Ayling, who had knee surgery last summer, made his first start of the season, while skipper Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Jack Harrison and Rodrigo all returned.

Marsch, under increasing pressure as Leeds bid to halt a seven-game winless run, also handed Sam Greenwood his second league start for the club.

Fulham boss Marco Silva made two changes following Thursday night’s 3-0 home win against Aston Villa. Tosin Adarabioyo replaced Issa Diop in defence and midfielder Harry Wilson came in for Neeskens Kebano.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Leeds United vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League updates

Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Struijk, Roca, Harrison, Aaronson, Greenwood, Sinisterra, Rodrigo

Fulham: Leno, Reid, Adarabioyo, Ream, Antonee Robinson, Reed, Joao Palhinha, Wilson, Andreas Pereira, Willian, Mitrovic

GOAL! Rodrigo heads Leeds in front from Harrison cross (1-0)

GOAL! Mitrovic equalises from corner with ninth of the season (1-1)

GOAL! Decordova-Reid arrives at the back post to head visitors in front (1-2)

GOAL! Willian adds third as Fulham turn match around at Elland Road (1-3)

GOAL! Summerville pulls one back for Leeds late on (2-3)

Leeds United FC 2 - 3 Fulham FC

FULL-TIME: LEEDS UNITED 2-3 FULHAM.

Fulham come away with the ball and Pereira looks for Kebano, but it's across the substitute and goes out for a throw.

All three points are coming back to SW6! 😍#LEEFUL pic.twitter.com/qvlKx9Pd1S — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) October 23, 2022

Substitution Harrison James Reed Tom Cairney

Substitution Aleksandar MitroviÄ Carlos Vinícius Alves Morais

91' Goal! Crysencio Summerville pulls one back for Leeds. 2-3 pic.twitter.com/TQVxJdHjUi — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 23, 2022

Assist Joseph Paul Gelhardt

We'll play three more minutes of added time, and will Leeds be able to put at least one goal back?

Goal Crysencio Jilbert Sylverio Cirro Summerville

90+1' Goal for Leeds. Summerville.



⚪️ 2-3 🖤 #LEEFUL — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) October 23, 2022

CHANCE!!! Ayling drills a cross into the box, and Bamford stretches for it but can't quite get contact on the ball!

Summerville drives forward for Leeds and feeds Harrison to his left. He crosses early for Bamford, but it's nowhere near the striker and Fulham clear.

Substitution Willian Borges da Silva Shane Patrick Michael Duffy

Harrison retreats to left-back, and Kebano runs right past him into the box, with Summerville having to race back to knock the ball behind for a corner.

It's excellent from @HarrisonReed to set him up!



Reedy dribbles past his man and puts it on a plate for @willianborges88, who scores his first goal for Fulham. 🇧🇷



⚪️ 1-3 🖤 #LEEFUL — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) October 23, 2022

Substitution Pascal Augustus Struijk Joseph Paul Gelhardt

84' Goal Fulham. Willian. 1-3 — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 23, 2022

Assist Harrison James Reed

Aaronson sets up Cooper to shoot from the edge of the box, but once again Adarabioyo gets in the way to block the game once more!

Goal Willian Borges da Silva

CHANCE!!! The corner bounces out to Ayling, who smashes a half-volley towards goal, but the ball hits Struijk on its way and ricochets away from the target!

Ayling's cross from the byline is arced towards Bamford, but Adarabioyo gets ahead of him to head the ball over his own crossbar!

Pereira has doubled his assists tally for the season in this game, with his two crosses for Fulham's goals taking him to four - more than any other Cottagers player so far this campaign.

Summerville races onto a pass in behind the defence from Ayling, but it's too long for him to keep in play and Fulham will get the ball back.

Love that, @bobbyreid93! 🇯🇲@andrinhopereira whips in a delicious cross into an unmarked Bobby, who headed it past Meslier to put us ahead.



⚪️ 1-2 🖤 #LEEFUL — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) October 23, 2022

Substitution Sam Greenwood Mateusz Andrzej Klich

74' Goal Fulham. Bobby Cordova-Reid. 1-2 — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 23, 2022

Assist Andreas Hugo Hoelgebaum Pereira

Reed crosses early once more and finds Mitrovic inside the box, but his effort on goal is blocked behind by Ayling in cover!

Goal Bobby Armani De Cordova-Reid

Bamford has scored in all four of his league games against Fulham for Leeds. The last Whites player to score in five consecutive league matches against an opponent was Jermaine Beckford against Hartlepool, who scored five in League One between 2007 and 2009.

Summerville picks up the ball in his own half and drives forward, playing a one-two with Aaronson. He gets beyond De Cordorva-Reid, but Adarabioyo arrives and brings him down for a Leeds free-kick.

Mitrovic is free in the box again from the free-kick, and climbs high to head his effort way over the bar!

Kebano backs into Struijk near the right-hand corner flag and goes to ground, winning a free-kick. Replays show that the Fulham substitute actually initiated the contact, and this is a chance Leeds can't afford to concede from!

Aaronson attracts three Fulham defenders before teeing up Ayling, whose low, inviting cross is snatched upon by Leno!

SAVED!!!! Aaronson puts Bamford in behind the defence and the striker looks to beat Leno with a low shot to his left, but the Fulham keeper parries and it rolls behind for a Leeds corner!

67' A BIG save from @Bernd_Leno! 🧤



He got out quickly to meet Patrick Bamford and deny him the goal. 👏



⚪️ 1-1 🖤 #LEEFUL — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) October 23, 2022

66' CLOSE! Aaronson plays a through ball to Bamford, he tries to strike it past Leno, but the Fulham keeper is able to get his legs to it. 1-1 — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 23, 2022

Summerville dribbles into space down the left and looks to tee up Aaronson, but his pass is a touch behind the American and Fulham clear their lines.

SAVED!!! Aaronson creates space on the edge of the box and lays it off for Greenwood, whose low shot from 20 yards is held by Leno!

Substitution Luis Fernando Sinisterra Lucumí Crysencio Jilbert Sylverio Cirro Summerville

Substitution Rodrigo Moreno Machado Patrick James Bamford

Substitution Harry Wilson Neeskens Kebano

Mitrovic stands up two defenders before finding Reed, who drills the ball into the centre of the box. Wilson meets it, but his attempted shot is blocked by Ayling!

De Cordova-Reid looks to play in Wilson down the byline, but Cooper gets across for Leeds to hook the ball out for a throw-in.

Yellow Card Antonee Robinson

60' Chance for João! 🇵🇹



He looks through on goal but Luke Ayling does well to tackle João before he could unleash his shot.



⚪️ 1-1 🖤 #LEEFUL — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) October 23, 2022

WIDE!!! Fulham break at speed and Pereira plays Palhinha through on goal, but pressure from Ayling forces the Portuguese midfielder to drag his shot well wide!

Roca's wide ball to Ayling is headed back by Rodrigo, and Ayling tees up Harrison to shoot, but the winger's effort is blocked by Ream!

CHANCE!!! A poor pass out from Leno is snatched upon by Aaronson, but Palhinha gets a crucial touch to sent it back to his goalkeeper, and Leno gathers before Rodrigo can pounce!

WIDE!!! After a foul on Sinisterra, Roca takes the free-kick early and finds Ayling on the run down the right. He chests it inside and shoots on his left, smashing the ball low and just wide of Leno's left post!

A good dummy from Aaronson almost sees him bypass Palhinha, but the Fulham man slides in with a challenge to win the ball back for the Cottagers.

Fulham have won just one of their last 10 Premier League away games, beating Nottingham Forest 3-2 last month. The Cottagers have conceded at least twice in each of their last four on the road.

51' Good start to the second half from #LUFC, Aaronson and Rodrigo both engineer chances, but see their attempts go just wide of the mark. 1-1 — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 23, 2022

Good play from Leeds as Sinisterra feeds Harrison. He crosses to the front post, where Rodrigo arrives to send a half-volley wide of the target!

Reed gets away from Struijk down the right and crosses early for Mitrovic, but Meslier comes out to catch the ball and snuffs out the chance.

OVER!!!! Sinisterra intercepts a poor Mitrovic pass and finds Aaronson in the box. He turns onto his right foot, but can only curl his shot beyond Leno and over the bar!

SAVED!!!! Aaronson intercepts De Cordova-Reid's clearance and finds Rodrigo, who steps beyond the Fulham right-back before firing a shot on the angle, straight into the gloves of Leno!!!

CHANCE!!! Robinson has space to run into down the left and does so, before crossing to Pereira. He's dispossessed, but Leeds can't clear the ball properly and Meslier has to dive on the loose ball!

Rodrigo resumes play for Leeds, and the second half is up and running at Elland Road!

The teams are back out for the second half, and which side will blink first in the quest for a winner to this game?

Pereira set up Mitrovic's equaliser for Fulham, and would have scored their second but for Meslier's save, but the Brazilian has still been a thorn in Leeds' side all half long. He's completed all of his passes in the final third, had two touches in the box, and has completed three crosses. He's made one interception and won a free-kick, getting Leeds captain Cooper booked in the process, too!

The first half draws to a close, with the scoreline locked up at 1-1! A cagey opening 15 minutes ended when Reed's shot for Fulham was cleared off the line by Koch. Leeds reacted quickly, going ahead through Rodrigo's header following Harrison's deflected shot, but it didn't last long as Mitrovic headed in Pereira's corner six minutes later! Pereira should've doubled Fulham's lead as he broke into the Leeds half, but Meslier stood tall to make a fantastic save! It's still too close to call as the second half approaches, and can either side find a winner?

𝗛𝗮𝗹𝗳 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲: First 45 minutes draws to a close, as Rodrigo's opener is cancelled out by Mitrovic. 1-1 — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 23, 2022

HALF-TIME: LEEDS UNITED 1-1 FULHAM.

Cooper's cross-field pass finds Ayling on the run, and he collides with Willian as the two attempt to control the ball, with the referee giving the free-kick Fulham's way.

Sinisterra's forward ball puts Rodrigo in behind Adarabioyo down the left side of the box, but the Leeds goalscorer takes a heavy touch and the ball goes behind for a free-kick.

With Mitrovic back up on his feet and playing, we'll have another three to play as added time in this first half.

Mitrovic is now down, and a player arguably even more pivotal to Fulham than Sinisterra is to Leeds will have the Cottagers fans holding their breath.

Sinisterra's been carrying a knock and goes down following that passage of play, and the whole of Elland Road will be hoping that the winger is well enough to carry on.

Rodrigo comes back from an offside possession to win the ball from De Cordova-Reid, but the flag's up as Sinisterra attempts to find him with a return ball.

After a Rodrigo cross is collected easily by Leno, Leeds get the ball back after Sinisterra dispossesses De Cordova-Reid. Struijk passes ahead for the Colombian to chase though, and it's a wayward pass that Fulham can recover.

Just the 9️⃣ goals this season for Mitro! 🔥



⚪️ 1-1 🖤 #LEEFUL pic.twitter.com/FNORzm9Xgz — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) October 23, 2022

Yellow Card Liam David Ian Cooper

Since winning 1-0 at Leeds in April 2002, Fulham have lost eight of their last nine Premier League games in Yorkshire, conceding 23 goals in the process (2.6 per game).

Sinisterra beats De Cordove-Reid to the ball and surges into open space down the left. Aaronson is the recipient of the inside ball, but his pass to Greenwood in support is cut out by Reed!

De Cordova-Reid crosses from the right-hand touchline, aiming for Mitrovic, but Koch gets in front of the striker and heads it behind for a corner.

Willian puts Robinson into space down the left, and he crosses to the edge of the box. Wilson picks up the ball and shoots, but Cooper gets in the way of it!

30' Nearly a second for Fulham! 😩@andrinhopereira was one-on-one with Meslier but this time the 'keeper came out on top.



⚪️ 1-1 🖤 #LEEFUL — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) October 23, 2022

30' Save! Pereira hits Leeds on the counter, he's one-on-one with Meslier, who pulls off a great save! 1-1 — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 23, 2022

SAVED!!! What a stop!!! A Leeds free-kick comes to nothing and Fulham counter, with Pereira racing clean through on goal. He's got no-one but Meslier near him, and shoots, but it's saved by the Leeds keeper to keep the scores level!

Sinisterra bursts past De Cordova-Reid down the left and looks to put Struijk into space ahead of him, but the Fulham right-back gets back to the ball and wins a free-kick.

Mitrovic now has been involved in seven goals in his last seven league appearances against Leeds (five goals, two assists), including a brace on his last visit to Elland Road, and another one today!

Mitro's back at it! 🔥



The corner whipped in my @andrinhopereira finds the head of our number 9 and Meslier couldn't stop it.



⚪️ 1-1 🖤 #LEEFUL — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) October 23, 2022

26' Goal Fulham. Mitrovic equalises. 1-1 — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 23, 2022

Harrison's ball to Aaronson is cut out, and Fulham come back down the left. Willian looks to cross from the left, but it's put behind for a corner by Koch.

Assist Andreas Hugo Hoelgebaum Pereira

After an incident in the crowd brings play to a halt for a few moments, play soon resumes and Fulham have the ball back.

Koch's long pass finds Rodrigo, but he's forced wide by Adarabioyo as he enters the box. He looks to find Sinisterra, but it takes a deflection off the Fulham defender and goes behind for a corner!

