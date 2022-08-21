Leeds United vs Chelsea live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - GETTY IMAGES

01:45 PM

The managers speak to Sky

Thomas Tuchel

Not surprised [to be here]. There's no explanation yet. We wait for the explanation for the punishment and if we accept it... but let's wait for the explanation. We both got a red card but Antonio Conte didn't get a ban. Very emotional crowd and team - Leeds are very high pressing with high intensity throughout the whole pitch and we need to be aware of it.

Jesse Marsch

It's fine [that Tuchel is on the bench]. I probably got too many red cards as a player so I'm used to just accepting the fate. I don't think it's right that he should be able to appeal but, whatever, he's on the bench, let's play the game. The red card last time made the day very difficult to us, but this team is very different to last year. We're more confident. It's a big challenge today but one that we're really excited for.

01:35 PM

ICYMI

Jesse Marsch, the Leeds United head coach, believes Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel should not be allowed on the touchline at Elland Road today following his red card against Tottenham Hotspur.

Read more on that story by clicking here.

Tottenham Hotspur's Italian head coach Antonio Conte (R) and Chelsea's German head coach Thomas Tuchel (L) shake hands then clash after the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in London on August 14, 2022 - GETTY IMAGES

01:25 PM

Pre-match facts from Opta

Leeds are winless in seven Premier League games against Chelsea (D2 L5) since a 2-0 victory at Elland Road back in December 2002.

Chelsea won 3-0 at Elland Road last season against Leeds in the Premier League but have never won consecutive away league visits in their entire history.

Since Thomas Tuchel’s first away Premier League match in charge of Chelsea in February 2021, only Man City (23) have won more away games than Chelsea (19), conceding just 17 times on the road, the fewest of any ever-present side in that time.

Jack Harrison has assisted in Leeds’ opening two league games this season, setting up Rodrigo on both occasions. Only two Englishmen have ever assisted a goal in their team’s first three Premier League matches in a season: Mark Patterson in 1995-96 for Bolton Wanderers and Michael Bridges in 2000-01 for Leeds.

Story continues

01:16 PM

Premier League table as it stands (top half)

A win today for either team and they would move into the top four.

01:05 PM

Team news!

Patrick Bamford is injured so Dan James starts for Leeds.

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Roca, Adams, James, Aaronson, Harrison, Rodrigo.

Subs: Forshaw, Summerville, Klaesson, Sinisterra, Gelhardt, Hjelde, Drameh, Greenwood, Klich.

One change for Chelsea as Conor Gallagher makes his first start for the club, covering N'Golo Kante's injury.

Chelsea (3-4-2-1): Mendy, James, Koulibaly, Thiago Silva, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Jorginho, Cucurella, Sterling, Mount, Havertz.

Subs: Ampadu, Arrizabalaga, Pulisic, Chalobah, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Chukwuemeka.

Today's referee is Stuart Attwell.

12:40 PM

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of today's Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea at Elland Road.

Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch claims his side "can cause some havoc" today.

One of English football's fiercest rivalries will be revisited and Marsch feels his new-look squad is capable of springing an ambush.

The American said: "I think we have a team that can cause some havoc against an opponent like this right now.

"At home, I think we always enjoy playing in Elland Road, I think you can see that in the beginning stages that the team is coming together in a good way.

"We're trying to develop a good plan and a plan that is easy enough for them to execute and then we just want them to go on the pitch and play to their abilities.

"If we do that, as a group, we have a chance. I think we definitely have a chance."

Marsch is aware of the hostility associated with this fixture dating back more than 50 years, but remains focused on his own task in hand.

"Yeah, I have been told about it," he said. "Even from someone like me, the 60s is a long, long time ago, which I guess I'm happy to say.

"But this is the beauty of this club, you can meet someone in the streets who's five years old or 95 years old, and they've got Leeds United stories.

"I think in the moment, it's all about how good Chelsea are and us just managing one of the best opponents in the world."

Previous Leeds managers have been burdened by the club's glorious past, but Marsch prefers to embrace it and demands his players also learn about the history of the club.

"I think it's massively important because playing in front of these fans, you have to know the identity of the club, what Elland Road is, what it means, the identity of Yorkshire and the type of people here," he said.

"Now the Premier League is so multicultural, I think embracing the identity of the club is one of the most important things, no matter where you go.

"I think you have to understand the fans, the history, the ex-players, the expectations for what it means.

"Each club has its own identity and no doubt we do. So I love it. I love it."