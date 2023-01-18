Leeds United vs Cardiff City LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(PA)

Follow live coverage as Leeds United take on Cardiff City in the FA Cup today.

The third-round replay comes after a 2-2 draw in Wales last time out, where Sonny Perkins rescued a draw in the final minutes of the game for the Premier League side after Cardiff had initially taken a two-goal lead. Whichever side emerges triumphant from this replay knows that they will be away from home in the fourth round, having been drawn to face the winners of Boreham Wood and Accrington Stanley - who face their own replay on Tuesday 24 January.

In terms of league performance, Leeds lost on Friday night to Aston Villa, leaving them 15th in the top flight, while Cardiff drew with Wigan to sit 21st in the Championship.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Leeds vs Cardiff LIVE: FA Cup updates

Leeds XI - Meslier, Kristensen, Llorente, Wober, Firpo, Roca, Adams, Greenwood, Harrison, Rodrigo, Gnonto

Cardiff XI - Alnwich, Sang, Nelson, Simpson, Bagan, Rinomhota, Sawyers, Ojo, R Colwill, Harris, Etete

Goal, 1’ - Gnonto volleys in the opener from the first attack

Leeds United FC 2 - 0 Cardiff City FC

32 - Bagan with an important clearance on the line, stopping Greenwood's strike from doubling Leeds' advantage. (1-0)#CityAsOne | @EmiratesFACup — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) January 18, 2023

Goal! Leeds United 2, Cardiff City 0. Rodrigo (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Harrison with a through ball.

Attempt saved. Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rubin Colwill.

Attempt blocked. Sam Greenwood (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Marc Roca (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Rubin Colwill.

Foul by Mark Harris (Cardiff City).

Attempt saved. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Greenwood.

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Sheyi Ojo.

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Curtis Nelson.

25 - A short free-kick move gives @sparkyharris11 an opportunity to strike from the edge of the box. It takes a deflection on the way though, with Meslier gathering.



Gnonto has a chance moments later, but Alnwick makes a good save. (1-0)#CityAsOne | @EmiratesFACup — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) January 18, 2023

25’ Willy everywhere! He breaks free of his marker and forces Alnwick into a superb save to deny a certain goal. 1-0 pic.twitter.com/NQXOOPIj27 — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 18, 2023

Attempt missed. Rodrigo (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Greenwood with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Andy Rinomhota.

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Jack Simpson.

Attempt saved. Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Harrison with a through ball.

Attempt saved. Mark Harris (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Mark Harris (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Offside, Leeds United. Sam Greenwood tries a through ball, but Jack Harrison is caught offside.

20’ Willy goes close to doubling the lead, the ball is crossed in, he strikes but it goes over the bar this time. 1-0 pic.twitter.com/oEVzWzCITy — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 18, 2023

Foul by Junior Firpo (Leeds United).

20 - Good chance for Gnonto, but he diverts the ball wide at close range. Let-off. (1-0)#CityAsOne | @EmiratesFACup — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) January 18, 2023

Attempt missed. Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) left footed shot from very close range.

Attempt missed. Mark Harris (Cardiff City) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sheyi Ojo with a cross.

Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Cardiff City. Mark Harris tries a through ball, but Sheyi Ojo is caught offside.

Offside, Cardiff City. Tom Sang tries a through ball, but Sheyi Ojo is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Rodrigo (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box.

Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sam Greenwood (Leeds United).

Foul by Sam Greenwood (Leeds United).

Tyler Adams (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joel Bagan (Cardiff City).

Sam Greenwood (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal! Leeds United 1, Cardiff City 0. Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Rodrigo.

1 - We are underway at Elland Road!



Come on City!!! (0-0)#CityAsOne | @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/a1F5taxo0N — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) January 18, 2023

👏 Here we go! We're underway against Cardiff in the @EmiratesFACup! — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 18, 2023

First Half begins.

Kick-off fast approaching at Elland Road.



Leeds United vs. City for a place in R4! 💙#CityAsOne | @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/yUNf8OZQjh — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) January 18, 2023

📰 Five changes to Friday’s Starting XI

© Rodrigo captains the side tonight

🙌 First #LUFC start for Max Wober

👀 Luis Sinisterra named on bench pic.twitter.com/5Dp9ECjoLH — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 18, 2023

Leeds XI - Meslier, Kristensen, Llorente, Wober, Firpo, Roca, Adams, Greenwood, Harrison, Rodrigo, Gnonto

Cardiff XI - Alnwich, Sang, Nelson, Simpson, Bagan, Rinomhota, Sawyers, Ojo, R Colwill, Harris, Etete

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

In position at Elland Road! 📍



🔢 Team News in 30 minutes! 🏆#CityAsOne | #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/RZZlMYhom5 — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) January 18, 2023

