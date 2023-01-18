Leeds United vs Cardiff City LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Leeds United take on Cardiff City in the FA Cup today.
The third-round replay comes after a 2-2 draw in Wales last time out, where Sonny Perkins rescued a draw in the final minutes of the game for the Premier League side after Cardiff had initially taken a two-goal lead. Whichever side emerges triumphant from this replay knows that they will be away from home in the fourth round, having been drawn to face the winners of Boreham Wood and Accrington Stanley - who face their own replay on Tuesday 24 January.
In terms of league performance, Leeds lost on Friday night to Aston Villa, leaving them 15th in the top flight, while Cardiff drew with Wigan to sit 21st in the Championship.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Leeds vs Cardiff LIVE: FA Cup updates
Leeds XI - Meslier, Kristensen, Llorente, Wober, Firpo, Roca, Adams, Greenwood, Harrison, Rodrigo, Gnonto
Cardiff XI - Alnwich, Sang, Nelson, Simpson, Bagan, Rinomhota, Sawyers, Ojo, R Colwill, Harris, Etete
Goal, 1’ - Gnonto volleys in the opener from the first attack
Leeds United FC 2 - 0 Cardiff City FC
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
20:21 , admin
34 - Leeds score a second. Rodrigo. (2-0)#CityAsOne | @EmiratesFACup
— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) January 18, 2023
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
20:20 , admin
RODRIGGGGGGOOOOAAAALLLLL!!! pic.twitter.com/x9dzQ2AQFt
— Leeds United (@LUFC) January 18, 2023
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
20:19 , admin
32 - Bagan with an important clearance on the line, stopping Greenwood's strike from doubling Leeds' advantage. (1-0)#CityAsOne | @EmiratesFACup
— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) January 18, 2023
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
20:20 , admin
Goal! Leeds United 2, Cardiff City 0. Rodrigo (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Harrison with a through ball.
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
20:20 , admin
Attempt saved. Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rubin Colwill.
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
20:19 , admin
Attempt blocked. Sam Greenwood (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
20:19 , admin
Attempt blocked. Marc Roca (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
20:17 , admin
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Rubin Colwill.
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
20:17 , admin
Foul by Mark Harris (Cardiff City).
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
20:16 , admin
Attempt saved. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Greenwood.
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
20:16 , admin
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Sheyi Ojo.
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
20:15 , admin
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Curtis Nelson.
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
20:14 , admin
25 - A short free-kick move gives @sparkyharris11 an opportunity to strike from the edge of the box. It takes a deflection on the way though, with Meslier gathering.
Gnonto has a chance moments later, but Alnwick makes a good save. (1-0)#CityAsOne | @EmiratesFACup
— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) January 18, 2023
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
20:14 , admin
25’ Willy everywhere! He breaks free of his marker and forces Alnwick into a superb save to deny a certain goal. 1-0 pic.twitter.com/NQXOOPIj27
— Leeds United (@LUFC) January 18, 2023
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
20:13 , admin
Attempt missed. Rodrigo (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Greenwood with a cross following a corner.
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
20:12 , admin
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Andy Rinomhota.
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
20:12 , admin
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Jack Simpson.
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
20:12 , admin
Attempt saved. Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Harrison with a through ball.
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
20:10 , admin
Attempt saved. Mark Harris (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
20:10 , admin
Mark Harris (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
20:09 , admin
Offside, Leeds United. Sam Greenwood tries a through ball, but Jack Harrison is caught offside.
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
20:08 , admin
20’ Willy goes close to doubling the lead, the ball is crossed in, he strikes but it goes over the bar this time. 1-0 pic.twitter.com/oEVzWzCITy
— Leeds United (@LUFC) January 18, 2023
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
20:08 , admin
Foul by Junior Firpo (Leeds United).
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
20:07 , admin
20 - Good chance for Gnonto, but he diverts the ball wide at close range. Let-off. (1-0)#CityAsOne | @EmiratesFACup
— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) January 18, 2023
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
20:05 , admin
Attempt missed. Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) left footed shot from very close range.
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
20:05 , admin
17 - @sparkyharris11 heads off target from @sheyi_ojo's cross. (1-0)#CityAsOne | @EmiratesFACup
— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) January 18, 2023
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
20:04 , admin
Attempt missed. Mark Harris (Cardiff City) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sheyi Ojo with a cross.
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
20:02 , admin
Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
20:02 , admin
Offside, Cardiff City. Mark Harris tries a through ball, but Sheyi Ojo is caught offside.
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
20:04 , admin
Offside, Cardiff City. Tom Sang tries a through ball, but Sheyi Ojo is caught offside.
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
20:00 , admin
Attempt missed. Rodrigo (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box.
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
19:58 , admin
🛫 Air Gnonto! pic.twitter.com/QNja3qJPT7
— Leeds United (@LUFC) January 18, 2023
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
19:56 , admin
Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
19:57 , admin
Foul by Sam Greenwood (Leeds United).
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
19:52 , admin
Foul by Sam Greenwood (Leeds United).
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
19:50 , admin
Tyler Adams (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
19:50 , admin
Foul by Joel Bagan (Cardiff City).
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
19:48 , admin
Sam Greenwood (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
19:48 , admin
1 - Gnonto volleys Leeds ahead. (1-0)#CityAsOne | @EmiratesFACup
— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) January 18, 2023
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
19:48 , admin
WHAT. A. GOAL. UNBELIEVABLE. pic.twitter.com/bPkaUdU46t
— Leeds United (@LUFC) January 18, 2023
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
19:47 , admin
Goal! Leeds United 1, Cardiff City 0. Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Rodrigo.
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
19:46 , admin
1 - We are underway at Elland Road!
Come on City!!! (0-0)#CityAsOne | @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/a1F5taxo0N
— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) January 18, 2023
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
19:46 , admin
👏 Here we go! We're underway against Cardiff in the @EmiratesFACup!
— Leeds United (@LUFC) January 18, 2023
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
19:46 , admin
First Half begins.
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
19:38 , admin
🙌 MW39 pic.twitter.com/e1xHGZTrBi
— Leeds United (@LUFC) January 18, 2023
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
19:35 , admin
Kick-off fast approaching at Elland Road.
Leeds United vs. City for a place in R4! 💙#CityAsOne | @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/yUNf8OZQjh
— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) January 18, 2023
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
19:32 , admin
🤩 @Sinisterra29 pic.twitter.com/6KUinBovou
— Leeds United (@LUFC) January 18, 2023
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
19:15 , admin
📰 Five changes to Friday’s Starting XI
© Rodrigo captains the side tonight
🙌 First #LUFC start for Max Wober
👀 Luis Sinisterra named on bench pic.twitter.com/5Dp9ECjoLH
— Leeds United (@LUFC) January 18, 2023
Confirmed lineups
18:54 , Karl Matchett
Here are the starting XIs for tonight’s replay:
Leeds XI - Meslier, Kristensen, Llorente, Wober, Firpo, Roca, Adams, Greenwood, Harrison, Rodrigo, Gnonto
Cardiff XI - Alnwich, Sang, Nelson, Simpson, Bagan, Rinomhota, Sawyers, Ojo, R Colwill, Harris, Etete
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
19:15 , admin
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
19:15 , admin
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
19:15 , admin
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
18:45 , admin
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
19:15 , admin
In position at Elland Road! 📍
🔢 Team News in 30 minutes! 🏆#CityAsOne | #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/RZZlMYhom5
— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) January 18, 2023
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
19:15 , admin
📍 Home pic.twitter.com/YXMISpcrT1
— Leeds United (@LUFC) January 18, 2023