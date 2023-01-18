Leeds United vs Cardiff City LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Leeds United take on Cardiff City in the FA Cup today.

The third-round replay comes after a 2-2 draw in Wales last time out, where Sonny Perkins rescued a draw in the final minutes of the game for the Premier League side after Cardiff had initially taken a two-goal lead. Whichever side emerges triumphant from this replay knows that they will be away from home in the fourth round, having been drawn to face the winners of Boreham Wood and Accrington Stanley - who face their own replay on Tuesday 24 January.

In terms of league performance, Leeds lost on Friday night to Aston Villa, leaving them 15th in the top flight, while Cardiff drew with Wigan to sit 21st in the Championship.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Leeds vs Cardiff LIVE: FA Cup updates

  • Leeds XI - Meslier, Kristensen, Llorente, Wober, Firpo, Roca, Adams, Greenwood, Harrison, Rodrigo, Gnonto

  • Cardiff XI - Alnwich, Sang, Nelson, Simpson, Bagan, Rinomhota, Sawyers, Ojo, R Colwill, Harris, Etete

  • Goal, 1’ - Gnonto volleys in the opener from the first attack

Leeds United FC 2 - 0 Cardiff City FC

20:21 , admin

20:20 , admin

20:19 , admin

20:20 , admin

Goal! Leeds United 2, Cardiff City 0. Rodrigo (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Harrison with a through ball.

20:20 , admin

Attempt saved. Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rubin Colwill.

20:19 , admin

Attempt blocked. Sam Greenwood (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

20:19 , admin

Attempt blocked. Marc Roca (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

20:17 , admin

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Rubin Colwill.

20:17 , admin

Foul by Mark Harris (Cardiff City).

20:16 , admin

Attempt saved. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Greenwood.

20:16 , admin

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Sheyi Ojo.

20:15 , admin

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Curtis Nelson.

20:14 , admin

20:14 , admin

20:13 , admin

Attempt missed. Rodrigo (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Greenwood with a cross following a corner.

20:12 , admin

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Andy Rinomhota.

20:12 , admin

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Jack Simpson.

20:12 , admin

Attempt saved. Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Harrison with a through ball.

20:10 , admin

Attempt saved. Mark Harris (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

20:10 , admin

Mark Harris (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

20:09 , admin

Offside, Leeds United. Sam Greenwood tries a through ball, but Jack Harrison is caught offside.

20:08 , admin

20:08 , admin

Foul by Junior Firpo (Leeds United).

20:07 , admin

20:05 , admin

Attempt missed. Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) left footed shot from very close range.

20:05 , admin

20:04 , admin

Attempt missed. Mark Harris (Cardiff City) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sheyi Ojo with a cross.

20:02 , admin

Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20:02 , admin

Offside, Cardiff City. Mark Harris tries a through ball, but Sheyi Ojo is caught offside.

20:04 , admin

Offside, Cardiff City. Tom Sang tries a through ball, but Sheyi Ojo is caught offside.

20:00 , admin

Attempt missed. Rodrigo (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box.

19:58 , admin

19:56 , admin

Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19:57 , admin

Foul by Sam Greenwood (Leeds United).

19:52 , admin

Foul by Sam Greenwood (Leeds United).

19:50 , admin

Tyler Adams (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19:50 , admin

Foul by Joel Bagan (Cardiff City).

19:48 , admin

Sam Greenwood (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

19:48 , admin

19:48 , admin

19:47 , admin

Goal! Leeds United 1, Cardiff City 0. Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Rodrigo.

19:46 , admin

19:46 , admin

19:46 , admin

First Half begins.

19:38 , admin

19:35 , admin

19:32 , admin

19:15 , admin

Confirmed lineups

18:54 , Karl Matchett

Here are the starting XIs for tonight’s replay:

Leeds XI - Meslier, Kristensen, Llorente, Wober, Firpo, Roca, Adams, Greenwood, Harrison, Rodrigo, Gnonto

Cardiff XI - Alnwich, Sang, Nelson, Simpson, Bagan, Rinomhota, Sawyers, Ojo, R Colwill, Harris, Etete

19:15 , admin

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

19:15 , admin

19:15 , admin

18:45 , admin

19:15 , admin

19:15 , admin

