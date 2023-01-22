Leeds United vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Brentford in the Premier League today.

Leeds have perhaps not had the results their performances have warranted this season, and Jesse Marsch’s side sit 16th in the table as a result - only outside the bottom three on goal difference. They are five without a win in the top flight and really need a positive outcome from this game, but visitors Brentford have been in excellent form.

The Bees have won four of their last five and sit ninth ahead of kick-off - they could end the day as high as sixth if results go their way.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Leeds United vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League updates

Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Koch, Wober, Adams, Roca, Aaronson, Harrison, Rodrigo, Gnonto

Brentford: Raya, Roerslev, Ajer, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Norgaard, Jensen, Dasilva, Mbeumo, Toney

Leeds United FC - Brentford FC

Leeds United vs Brentford

13:31 , admin

Leeds United vs Brentford

13:30 , admin

Hello and welcome to our live text commentary of this Premier League match between Leeds United and Brentford at Elland Road.

Leeds United vs Brentford

13:30 , admin

🎙 Marc Roca: "The belief is high and I think we're ready" pic.twitter.com/NZLqhEXIH8 — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 22, 2023

Leeds United vs Brentford

13:30 , admin

Leeds United vs Brentford

13:30 , admin

Story continues

Confirmed lineups: Leeds vs Brentford

13:16 , Karl Matchett

Here are the starting XIs for today’s game:

Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Koch, Wober, Adams, Roca, Aaronson, Harrison, Rodrigo, Gnonto

Brentford: Raya, Roerslev, Ajer, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Norgaard, Jensen, Dasilva, Mbeumo, Toney

Leeds United vs Brentford

13:30 , admin

You can follow all of today’s action through our Match Centre ⬇️#BrentfordFC | #LEEBRE — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 22, 2023

Leeds United vs Brentford

13:30 , admin

Leeds United vs Brentford

13:00 , admin

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

Leeds United vs Brentford

13:30 , admin

Leeds United vs Brentford

13:30 , admin

Leeds United vs Brentford

13:30 , admin