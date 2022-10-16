Leeds United vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

(Getty Images)

Arsenal travel to Elland Road this afternoon (Sunday 16 October) to take on Leeds United while bidding to stay top of the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners enter the fixture as league leaders with 24 points, one clear of defending champions Manchester City, who visit Liverpool later in the day. Last time out, Arsenal edged past Bodo/Glimt 1-0 in the Europa League group stage on Thursday (13 October), courtesy of a fortunate goal from Bukayo Saka, who also scored the two crucial goals for Arsenal in last weekend’s 3-2 home win over Liverpool. The England international scored from open play and then netted the winner from the penalty spot in front of a jubilant crowd at the Emirates Stadium.

Meanwhile, Leeds enter this fixture in 15th place in the Premier League on nine points, just two above the relegation zone. Jesse Marsch’s side started the season in promising fashion but are without a league win in their last five outings, having drawn 0-0 with Aston Villa last time out after going down to 10 men, in what was at least a solid response to a 5-2 thrashing by Brentford. Follow all the build-up, live match updates and post-game reaction from Leeds vs Arsenal in the Premier League.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Aaronson, Sinisterra, Harrison, Rodrigo

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus

ARSENAL SUBS: Albert Sambi Lokonga, Fabio Vieira, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Marquinhos, Kieran Tierney, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Matt Turner.

ARSENAL (4-2-3-1): Aaron Ramsdale; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Takehiro Tomiyasu; Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli; Gabriel Jesus.

LEEDS UNITED SUBS: Sam Greenwood, Junior Firpo, Luke Ayling, Crysencio Summerville, Mateusz Klich, Joe Gelhardt, Patrick Bamford, Diego Llorente, Kristoffer Klaesson.

LEEDS UNITED (4-2-3-1): Illan Meslier; Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk; Tyler Adams, Marc Roca; Luis Sinisterra, Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison; Rodrigo Moreno.

As for Arsenal, they are at the summit of the table after beating Liverpool at the Emirates last time out. Winning eight of their opening nine games, with their only defeat coming against Manchester United at Old Trafford, they must secure victory to guarantee their place at the top. With Manchester City facing Liverpool later today, Pep Guardiola’s side will replace them as the early leaders if they win and Arsenal drop points. They have won five of their last six games against Leeds.

After victories in two of their first three Premier League games this season, drawing the other one, Leeds are without a win in five matches. Losses against Brighton and Hove Albion, Brentford and Crystal Palace and draws against Everton and Aston Villa have seen Jesse Marsch’s side plummet from third to fifth but are unbeaten at home this campaign.

Hello and welcome to the live commentary for the Premier League clash between Leeds United and Arsenal at Elland Road.

